Late deciders were Biden's strength in Texas

Late deciders helped power former Vice President Joe Biden to a leading position in the delegate-rich state’s Democratic primary.

Nearly half of voters who picked their candidate in the last few days supported Biden, who jump-started his campaign with a big win in South Carolina on Saturday.

Only 1 in 5 of the late deciders, just under a quarter of the Democratic electorate, chose Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden’s surge after South Carolina attracted some voters in demographic groups that were solidly in Sanders’ corner. While the senator was the top choice among Hispanic voters in general, those who decided in the last few days were likelier to go for Biden. More than a third selected the former vice president, while fewer than 3 in 10 picked Sanders.

Liberal Texans who made up their minds in the final days also went for Biden, who garnered about 1 in 5 of their voters, versus only about a quarter who supported Sanders. Among liberals in general, the figures were essentially reversed.

And among voters age 44 or younger who decided recently, Biden narrowed the gap between him and Sanders. Just under a third selected the former vice president, while just over a third picked Sanders. But among those who decided earlier, nearly two-third supported Sanders and just 1 in 10 chose Biden.

