Super Tuesday 2020
Here's why the Texas race is so close
Texas, with its 228 delegates at stake, will be the first giant prize of the night.
As in other states, exit polls show black Democratic primary voters in Texas heavily favored Joe Biden, with roughly 6 in 10 supporting the former vice president — but blacks make up only about a fifth of the Texas electorate.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, drew more than 4 in 10 Hispanics, who account for just under a third of the Texas primary electorate.
Voters in the Lone Star State also split by age group, giving Biden a way to make up the difference. He was heavily favored by voters over 45, who made up about two-thirds of the Democratic electorate, while those under 45 went for Sanders.
Bloomberg campaign deploys Purell stations in response to coronavirus
Michael Bloomberg’s campaign, in response to coronavirus concerns, had multiple Purell stations at its election night party in West Palm Beach, Florida.
A spokeswoman tells CNN that the stations were placed around the party in an abundance of caution in response to coronavirus.
Bloomberg’s event here in West Palm Beach skewed significantly older, with many of the eventgoers falling within the more at-risk community -- a fact that was not lost on organizers.
This could be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis will face former state Sen. Cal Cunningham this November, CNN projects, in what is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.
Cunningham, an Army veteran, beat state Sen. Erica Smith in the Democratic primary despite a Super-PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spending nearly $3 million to boost the more liberal Smith, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Republicans boasted that the move forced Cunningham’s allies to heavily spend just to get him through the primary.
Matt Whitlock, a senior adviser for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, tweeted that Democrats spent “nearly $15M dragging surprisingly weak (previous loser) Cunningham across the finish line in a primary.”
“They had to use coordinated funds,” Whitlock said. “No spinning Cal's performance thus far as anything but massively underwhelming.”
But Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, argued that Cunningham delivered a “decisive victory” and that “Washington Republicans were terrified to run against him.”
“Cal’s focus on taking on the corruption in Washington, expanding access to high-quality affordable health care, and standing up for veterans and military families will continue to show a clear contrast with a vulnerable incumbent,” said Cortez Masto. “We look forward to continuing to support his campaign to victory in November.”
Warren's advisers know she's not having a good night, but they're pinning hopes on California
No, Elizabeth Warren isn’t having a good night. She knows it. Her team knows it.
But a top Democrat close to the Warren campaign says tonight that they are keeping their eyes – and pinning their fading hopes – on California.
Two things tonight will determine her future: Whether she can be viable in Texas -- with 24% precincts reporting on Tuesday night, she was near the threshold -- and whether she can show more strength in Massachusetts.
Advisers say she wants to stay in the race for this reason: to be an alternative to Sanders-Biden, if this becomes a three-way race.
“She wants to be on the debate stage in Arizona as an alternative choice,” the top Democrat close to the Warren campaign said, but added that the “delegate math is looking increasingly tough.”
She has no bundlers and big donors, so her advisers believe she is less beholden to calls to drop out. But she does need money, which will be difficult to raise if tonight is a major disappointment.
Complaints were filed to FCC about robocalls spreading Texas election misinformation
A top civil rights group filed a complaint to the Federal Communications Commission today over robocalls that spread misinformation about the state’s Democratic primary
The Lawyers’ Committee on Civil Rights Under Law said it had received numerous reports from voters about the robocalls, which falsely told Texas voters the state’s Democratic primary was on March 4. Texas voters cast their ballots along with over a dozen other states on Super Tuesday.
"Robocalls are employed on Election Day for one purpose — to cause harm and disrupt the electoral process among targeted communities,” said Kristen Clark, executive director of the group. "They spread disinformation intended to cause confusion that might ultimately disenfranchise voters.”
The FCC didn’t immediately respond to questions from CNN about whether the agency will investigate. In most contexts, it is illegal to use software to place automated calls to recipients who haven’t consented to the calls.
There are long voting lines in parts of Texas and California
The two biggest voting states were experiencing long lines in some locations.
In Texas, Brooke Beatty told CNN that she anticipated another hour of waiting before she could cast her vote at the De Zavala Elementary in Fort Worth.
Voters tweeted out pictures of long lines in Harris County, too.
A spokesperson for the Texas Secretary of State's office said that as long as voters were in line by the close of polls, they will be allowed to vote. The state has shut down hundreds of polling sites in the last decade, a contributor to the long lines at some of the remaining locations.
In Los Angeles, Adam Sulzdorf-Liszkiewicz said he waited 85 minutes to vote at the St. Casimir Church polling place. It appeared that all the voting machines were working.
The county changed its approach this election and instead of specific precincts, it created county-wide voting centers, which allows voters to go to any location that is convenient. That may be contributing to some of the lines. In addition, a fifth of the county’s ballot machines were not working, the county’s registrar office said earlier this evening.
Peter Lerner, a faculty member at USC, said it took him almost two hours to vote.
Kelly Washington was waiting for more than two hours in line in Century City, California. She said not all the voting stations are being used.
In other parts of California, there were connectivity issues accessing the statewide registration database. In Fresno, the Democratic Party considered filing a petition to extend voting but opted in the end not to intervene, according to Humberto Gomez of the California Democratic Party.
"America’s favorite judge" introduces Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg was introduced at his first election night party of the 2020 cycle by a familiar face to daytime television watchers: Judith Sheindlin aka Judge Judy.
“He’s a genius,” the TV judge said, describing the former New York mayor as a “manager, a leader, someone who governed with grace, who brought New York City through the tragedy of 9/11.”
Sheindlin described herself as “a girl who grabbed the brass ring,” meaning she rose from humble beginnings to have success in life. She said Bloomberg was the same.
“For me, it is a joy and at my stage in life — I have so few of those — it is a joy and a thrill for me to introduce a man who I respect, who I admire, and who I hope” will be President, she said before bringing Bloomberg on stage.
Bloomberg thanked Sheindlin for the comments, joking that the two of them were “just going to sit at home tonight” and “have a drink or two” as they watched the results.
“Isn’t she amazing,” he said to his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Watch:
Late deciders in Texas and Minnesota favored Biden
In Texas, the biggest prize of the night so far, a quarter of Democratic primary voters only made up their minds in the last few days.
Former Vice President Joe Biden drew 2 in 5 Democratic primary voters of those made their vote choice late, a sign of how the departure of rival moderates benefited him.
But three quarters of those Texas Democrats decided who to support much earlier, and a third of those supported Sanders, the most of any candidate.
In Minnesota – whose Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out the campaign on Monday – half of late-deciding voters went for Biden.
Biden and Sanders are early leaders in Minnesota
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are leading in Minnesota, which has 75 delegates.
Who won in 2016: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Marco Rubio won the Republican caucuses.