Patrick Semansky/AP

On the heels of a very disappointing Super Tuesday, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent an email today to staff, thanking everyone for their work and also saying bluntly about last night: “We fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results.”

Lau writes that “we’re still waiting for more results to come in to get a better sense of the final delegate math,” and that this 2020 race has bene “volatile,” but again stresses that the team is “disappointed.”

And a key line from the email on Warren’s thinking:

“She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight.”

CNN is told the note went out to everyone on campaign payroll. This comes as we are also reporting this morning that Warren is now assessing her path forward with her team.