Super Tuesday 2020
Bloomberg's exit means he won't have to disclose his personal fortune
Michael Bloomberg’s decision today to drop out of the race also means the former New York mayor won’t have to make public details about his vast media and financial-data fortune.
The former New York City mayor was due to file his first personal financial disclosure report with federal election regulators on March 20, after seeking and receiving two extensions on the filing deadline.
Now that he’s dropped out, the requirement for public disclosure also goes away.
Forbes pegs at Bloomberg’s net worth at $60 billion.
Lindsey Graham says Biden will be"tough" to beat
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said he told President Trump that Joe Biden is “going to be tough” to beat — “but still thinks it is Trump's to lose.”
Asked if Senate Republicans would go after Biden about Hunter Biden’s role with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, Graham said: “If you are going to run for President, and you were in charge of the Ukrainian anti-corruption campaign as Vice President, and your son is sitting on the most corrupt company in the country while you're trying to clean up the country, yeah that will come up.”
Asked if he would investigate the matter, he said: “Ron Johnson's doing it," referring to the Republican senator from Wisconsin.
Warren campaign manager sends staff email saying "we are disappointed in the results" of Super Tuesday
On the heels of a very disappointing Super Tuesday, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent an email today to staff, thanking everyone for their work and also saying bluntly about last night: “We fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results.”
Lau writes that “we’re still waiting for more results to come in to get a better sense of the final delegate math,” and that this 2020 race has bene “volatile,” but again stresses that the team is “disappointed.”
And a key line from the email on Warren’s thinking:
“She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight.”
CNN is told the note went out to everyone on campaign payroll. This comes as we are also reporting this morning that Warren is now assessing her path forward with her team.
Bloomberg tweets Biden is the best candidate to defeat Trump
Just minutes after dropping out of the race for president, Mike Bloomberg tweeted that he believes Joe Biden is the Democrats' best chance to defeat Trump.
Bloomberg endorses Joe Biden
In a statement announcing that he is ending his presidential bid, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg said that he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.
Bloomberg wrote:
“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.
I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.
“I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him – and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.
JUST IN: Bloomberg ends presidential campaign
Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, closing out an audacious run that saw the former New York mayor spend hundreds of millions of his own money to fund his late entry bid.
“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” Bloomberg announced in an email to supporters
Bloomberg exits the race after a disappointing show on Super Tuesday that left him with only a single victory: American Samoa.
Warren is talking to her team to assess path forward
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is talking to her team to assess the path forward this morning, a Warren aide tells CNN.
Warren lost her home state of Massachusetts to Joe Biden, a jarring and perhaps final insult to her presidential campaign on another disappointing primary night.
Anti-Sanders super PAC founder: "Moderates are the clear majority in the party"
Anti-Bernie Sanders super PAC founder Jonathan Kott, a former aide to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, was triumphant Tuesday night after the Vermont senator's disappointing second-place finish in several Super Tuesday state's primaries.
"I think once voters get to know Bernie Sanders, they reject him," he told CNN. "He's losing, and moderates are the clear majority in the party."
Kott started the PAC, the Big Tent Project, after last month's New Hampshire primary, when he said a group of Democratic donors approached him with concerns Sanders could be running away with the nomination without an exploration of his record.
Big Tent raised an initial $2 million before the South Carolina primary, Kott told CNN last week. He said it spent on targeted mailers and digital ads that were critical of Sanders and cast him as unrealistic and unelectable.
Kott told CNN on Monday that since former Vice President Joe Biden won South Carolina's primary, Big Tent raised an additional $4 million. Nearly all of that, Kott said, was going to digital ads targeting voters in Super Tuesday states.
The super PAC got the attention of Sanders himself on Monday, when he told reporters that Kott and his group should disclose its donors. The senator also called the effort a part of the party's corporate establishment trying to stop him from winning the nomination.
What Trump is tweeting about Super Tuesday this morning
President Trump is up and tweeting before 7 a.m. ET this morning, again claiming that the “Democrat establishment” is working against Sen. Bernie Sanders 2020 Presidential campaign.
CNN projects that Former Vice President Joe Biden will win 9 states, compared to three states for Sanders. Maine and California are too close to call.