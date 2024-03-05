Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Voters head to the polls for Super Tuesday

By Aditi Sangal, Antoinette Radford, Maureen Chowdhury, Tori B. Powell and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 6:11 AM ET, Tue March 5, 2024
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
22 min ago

Key things to know about Super Tuesday — and why it matters

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf and Ethan Cohen

Election personnel process ballots during early voting, a day ahead of the Super Tuesday primary election, at the San Francisco City Hall voting center in San Francisco, California, on March 4.
Election personnel process ballots during early voting, a day ahead of the Super Tuesday primary election, at the San Francisco City Hall voting center in San Francisco, California, on March 4. Loren Elliott/Reuters

It’s an important new phase of presidential primaries when the early contests are over and voters from multiple states cast ballots in primaries timed to occur on the same date.

It’s called “Super Tuesday,” and it is important even though neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump has had to sweat the competition this year. Primaries on Tuesday may offer the final opportunity for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s quixotic and lackluster effort to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Here's what to expect:

  • What happens on Super Tuesday: Instead of a single primary or caucus, Super Tuesday lumps together 15 contests for Republicans and 16 for Democrats spread across the country. More than a third of Republican delegates are at stake along with an equally large portion of Democratic delegates. Biden is undefeated in primary contests this year, and Trump has lost only one.
  • What states are having contests: The primaries at stake include Alabama, Alaska (for Republicans), Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa (for Democrats), Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
  • Storylines to watch: For Republicans, the question is whether Haley can gain any traction. She has won only one contest – the primary in Washington, DC. She is falling far behind in terms of delegates, but Haley insists that Republicans deserve a second option. For Democrats, Biden is coming off a wake-up call in Michigan. He won the Democratic primary there easily, but more than 100,000 Democratic primary voters chose “uncommitted” rather than Biden.
  • When will primaries be over: Not technically on Super Tuesday. Neither candidate can win a majority of the delegates until later in March, with both candidates likely to pass the “magic number” on March 12 or March 19. Trump will need to win 1,215 of 2,429 delegates, while Biden needs 1,968 out of 3,934 delegates.
21 min ago

Trump wins North Dakota GOP caucuses, CNN projects

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Former President Donald Trump will win North Dakota’s Republican presidential caucuses, CNN projects, claiming one final boost before the campaign expands to 15 states on Super Tuesday.

It is the former president’s third straight primary victory in the state. He ran unopposed in 2020 after defeating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich there four years earlier.

Always the favorite, Trump had the endorsement of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former 2024 campaign rival who dropped out of the race in December before backing Trump on the eve of the Iowa caucuses. The former president is likely to collect all of the state party’s 29 delegates as he closes in on the 1,215 needed to become the presumptive GOP nominee.

North Dakota has voted for the Republican candidate in 14 consecutive presidential elections. The last Democrat to win it was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 when he routed Barry Goldwater with more than 60% of the vote nationwide. In 2020, Trump defeated Biden in the state by more than 30 points.

20 min ago

Supreme Court decided to keep Trump on Colorado's ballot ahead of the state's primary today

From CNN's John Fritze, Devan Cole and Marshall Cohen

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday in Palm Beach, Florida.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday in Palm Beach, Florida. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.

The opinion was a massive victory for Trump, vanquishing one of the many legal threats that have both plagued and animated his campaign against President Joe Biden. Though the decision has no impact on the four ongoing criminal cases that Trump is facing, including the federal election subversion case that covers some of the same conduct surrounding January 6, 2021.

The decision, which marked the first time the high court had weighed Trump’s actions on January 6, landed a day before Super Tuesday, when 16 states and territories, including Colorado, will hold nominating contests.

The court was unanimous on the idea that Trump could not be unilaterally removed from the ballot. But the justices were divided about how broadly the decision would sweep. A 5-4 majority said that no state could dump a federal candidate off any ballot — but four justices asserted that the court should have limited its opinion.

More context: Using the 14th Amendment to derail Trump’s candidacy has always been seen as a legal longshot, but gained significant momentum with a win in Colorado’s top court in December, on its way to the US Supreme Court. Since that decision, Trump was also removed from the ballot in Maine and Illinois.

Read more about the SCOTUS decision to keep Trump on the Colorado ballot.

19 min ago

Biden warns Trump will contest November results if he loses

From CNN’s Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden is bracing for an ugly November in a race against Donald Trump, suggesting that if the former president wins, he will contest the results.

“Losers who are losers are never graceful,” he said in a rare interview with New Yorker’s Evan Osnos when pressed on whether Trump would concede. “I just think that he’ll do anything to try to win. If—and when—I win, I think he’ll contest it. No matter what the result is.”

The president has repeatedly cast Trump as a “loser” on the campaign trail and at closed-door fundraisers. And in a campaign speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, earlier this year, he framed Trump as the “election denier-in-chief.”

Biden’s view is also held by many Americans: In a CNN poll conducted by SSRS out last month, just 25% of Americans say they expect Trump to accept the results if he loses in November as the Republican nominee, down from 37% in October 2020. By contrast, 76% of Americans expect that Biden would concede if he loses, similar to the 71% who said the same four years ago.  

Trump’s refusal to concede in 2020 and his election lies led to a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, eventually leading to a federal election subversion case.

14 min ago

Haley says she's happy with Supreme Court keeping Trump on Colorado ballot

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley appears on CNN on Monday, March 4.
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley appears on CNN on Monday, March 4. CNN

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she’s happy with the US Supreme Court’s unanimous decision that former President Donald Trump should appear on the Colorado 2024 ballot. 

She declined to say whether she agreed with the majority’s opinion that states cannot enforce Section 3 — the “insurrectionist clause” — against federal candidates and that Congress would need to first pass legislation. 

“I think the best way is just for the people to decide at the ballot box. We don't want the chaos of certain states or secretaries of state saying that they like someone or don't like someone and want to take them off the ballot,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper. 
“I trust the American people. I think at the end of the day, they will decide who they want to lead this country. And I think we should let it happen that way. So I was very happy with the Supreme Court ruling,” she added.

Haley also suggested that she would not support federal legislation ensuring someone who engages in insurrection or rebellion is barred from holding public office. 