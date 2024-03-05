It’s an important new phase of presidential primaries when the early contests are over and voters from multiple states cast ballots in primaries timed to occur on the same date.
It’s called “Super Tuesday,” and it is important even though neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump has had to sweat the competition this year. Primaries on Tuesday may offer the final opportunity for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s quixotic and lackluster effort to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.
Here's what to expect:
- What happens on Super Tuesday: Instead of a single primary or caucus, Super Tuesday lumps together 15 contests for Republicans and 16 for Democrats spread across the country. More than a third of Republican delegates are at stake along with an equally large portion of Democratic delegates. Biden is undefeated in primary contests this year, and Trump has lost only one.
- What states are having contests: The primaries at stake include Alabama, Alaska (for Republicans), Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa (for Democrats), Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
- Storylines to watch: For Republicans, the question is whether Haley can gain any traction. She has won only one contest – the primary in Washington, DC. She is falling far behind in terms of delegates, but Haley insists that Republicans deserve a second option. For Democrats, Biden is coming off a wake-up call in Michigan. He won the Democratic primary there easily, but more than 100,000 Democratic primary voters chose “uncommitted” rather than Biden.
- When will primaries be over: Not technically on Super Tuesday. Neither candidate can win a majority of the delegates until later in March, with both candidates likely to pass the “magic number” on March 12 or March 19. Trump will need to win 1,215 of 2,429 delegates, while Biden needs 1,968 out of 3,934 delegates.