The final sprint to Super Tuesday
Buttigieg mulls a Biden endorsement
Pete Buttigieg is weighing whether to endorse Joe Biden after exiting the Democratic presidential race late Sunday night and later speaking on the phone with the former vice president and former President Barack Obama.
An endorsement for Biden is likely, two people close to Buttigieg say, but whether he makes the decision before Super Tuesday is unclear.
While Buttigieg spent the final weeks of his campaign focused on taking on front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, the former mayor did focus his attacks on Biden at different points in the campaign and Biden directed his share of criticism toward Buttigieg, who he was competing against for the moderate wing of the party.
Despite the acrimony, it is common for candidates who once sparred in a primary to come together once one drops out.
Klobuchar will end 2020 bid and endorse Biden
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential bid on Monday and endorse Joe Biden, a campaign aide tells CNN.
The Klobuchar campaign confirmed that the senator is flying to Dallas to join the former vice president at his rally, where she will suspend her campaign and give her endorsement on the eve of Super Tuesday.
Klobuchar's path to the nomination all but closed after she posted sixth-place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina, a sign that the Minnesota senator's surprising showing in New Hampshire would not be nearly enough to propel her toward the nomination.
A Democratic official told CNN that the Klobuchar campaign was worried that the senator would lose her home state of Minnesota on Tuesday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the race's front-runner, is holding a rally in the state on Monday night.
Here are the states voting on Super Tuesday
Fourteen states and one US territory will vote Tuesday:
- Alabama
- American Samoa
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
Find out about poll closing times and delegates at stake here.
What you need to know about Super Tuesday
Fourteen states and American Samoa will vote on Tuesday on the biggest day of the Democratic primary — with 34% of the party's pledged delegates up for grabs.
Sen. Bernie Sanders expects a big win in California, the day's biggest prize, as well as in other western and northeastern states.
Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is aiming to build on his advantage with African American voters in southern states like Alabama and North Carolina.
The biggest battleground could be Texas, where Biden is campaigning Monday, and Sanders is hoping to recreate the Latino-led coalition that led him to victory in Nevada.