Win McNamee/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg is weighing whether to endorse Joe Biden after exiting the Democratic presidential race late Sunday night and later speaking on the phone with the former vice president and former President Barack Obama.

An endorsement for Biden is likely, two people close to Buttigieg say, but whether he makes the decision before Super Tuesday is unclear.

While Buttigieg spent the final weeks of his campaign focused on taking on front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, the former mayor did focus his attacks on Biden at different points in the campaign and Biden directed his share of criticism toward Buttigieg, who he was competing against for the moderate wing of the party.

Despite the acrimony, it is common for candidates who once sparred in a primary to come together once one drops out.

