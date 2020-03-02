The final sprint to Super Tuesday
EMILY's List endorses Warren
EMILY's List, the powerful Democratic organization that helps elect women candidates who support abortion rights, endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president Monday.
“Elizabeth Warren is clearly the best candidate to unify the Democratic party after a long primary, generate excitement across the country, and take on Donald Trump,” EMILY's List president Stephanie Schriock said in a statement. “She is also a candidate not just ready to be president, but with the plans and vision to build an administration that looks out for all Americans. We are proud to announce our support for her and will be working hard to help her win in the primary and in November.”
The endorsement marks only the third time the group has backed a candidate in a presidential primary, following endorsements of Hillary Clinton in the 2008 and 2016 primaries.
Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders
A public dispute last weekend over the Bernie Sanders campaign's use of the name and iconography of the historic rap group Public Enemy ended with the firing of one of the group's core members.
CNN's Amir Vera and Lisa Respers France reported Monday that Flavor Flav, an original member of PE and quite possibly the most well-known hype man in hip hop, was fired by group leader Chuck D after Flav's complaints about Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders' use of Public Enemy's name, biggest hit and iconography to promote a rally.
Chuck D said he approved of the use of Public Enemy's branding since he owned it.
Biden picks up key endorsements from Harry Reid and Susan Rice
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and former national security adviser Susan Rice both endorsed Joe Biden for President Monday.
Reid said in a statement that Biden’s “strength of character and deep experience stand in the starkest contrast to Trump’s amorality, corruption and utter incompetence.”
Emphasizing electability, Reid asserted “Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency.”
“That candidate is Joe Biden,” he continued.
“Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion,” Reid said.
The comments were echoed by Rice who called Biden “the best chance to expand the Democrats' majority in the House and take back the Senate” in a string of tweets.
Every day, he will put the national interest above his personal interest,” she said, adding “Above all, @JoeBiden is a Democrat and the strongest candidate to take on and defeat Trump. That's why Trump is so scared of Biden.”
Learn more:
Samoan chief endorses Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg received the endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude ahead of Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states as well as American Samoa will take to the polls.
"I believe in Mike's message of change for the people of American Samoa -- he has the experience and the vision to bring about the change we need - including staving off climate change, which will be devastating to our home. He has my family's vote, and my village,” Tua'au-Glaude, a former delegate for President Obama at the 2008 Democratic National Convention and a former employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs, said about Bloomberg.
Bloomberg has invested heavily in the American territory, which is located in the South Pacific. The campaign said it has seven full-time staff located in American Samoa. They are also running television ads, targeted radio ads and targeted digital and print ads across the islands, according to the campaign.
The campaign has also organized an extensive voter registration drive ahead of the territory’s caucus on Tuesday, which will allocate six pledged delegates.
Tulsi Gabbard's campaign continues in California, Texas and Michigan
Despite a poor showing in all previous Democratic presidential contests, Tulsi Gabbard is sticking to her campaign travel schedule for now.
She told CNN on Monday that her campaign would continue with events in Los Angeles and Austin on Monday, and a town hall in Detroit on Super Tuesday.
She did not comment on the goal or thrust of her campaign going forward or whether it was time to bow out.
Gabbard has not earned a single delegate in the four races completed thus far.
Questions remain for Biden heading into Super Tuesday
This year, a number of black voters who spoke to CNN expressed ambivalence and indecision about the Democratic contenders, even as former Vice President Joe Biden has tried to claim President Barack Obama's mantle.
Biden got the victory he needed in South Carolina on Saturday night, winning roughly three out of five black voters in the state that he has long called his firewall. The question now becomes whether he can carry that momentum into Super Tuesday, and garner similar support in other states. Several new polls in California, North Carolina and Texas underscore the often overlooked fact that the black vote is not a monolith.
Buttigieg to endorse Biden at rally Monday night
Pete Buttigieg will endorse Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas tonight, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ended his own 2020 bid on Sunday night.
Buttigieg mulls a Biden endorsement
Pete Buttigieg is weighing whether to endorse Joe Biden after exiting the Democratic presidential race late Sunday night and later speaking on the phone with the former vice president and former President Barack Obama.
An endorsement for Biden is likely, two people close to Buttigieg say, but whether he makes the decision before Super Tuesday is unclear.
While Buttigieg spent the final weeks of his campaign focused on taking on front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, the former mayor did focus his attacks on Biden at different points in the campaign and Biden directed his share of criticism toward Buttigieg, who he was competing against for the moderate wing of the party.
Despite the acrimony, it is common for candidates who once sparred in a primary to come together once one drops out.
Klobuchar will end 2020 bid and endorse Biden
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential bid on Monday and endorse Joe Biden, a campaign aide tells CNN.
The Klobuchar campaign confirmed that the senator is flying to Dallas to join the former vice president at his rally, where she will suspend her campaign and give her endorsement on the eve of Super Tuesday.
Klobuchar's path to the nomination all but closed after she posted sixth-place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina, a sign that the Minnesota senator's surprising showing in New Hampshire would not be nearly enough to propel her toward the nomination.
A Democratic official told CNN that the Klobuchar campaign was worried that the senator would lose her home state of Minnesota on Tuesday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the race's front-runner, is holding a rally in the state on Monday night.
Hear more: