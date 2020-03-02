A public dispute last weekend over the Bernie Sanders campaign's use of the name and iconography of the historic rap group Public Enemy ended with the firing of one of the group's core members.

CNN's Amir Vera and Lisa Respers France reported Monday that Flavor Flav, an original member of PE and quite possibly the most well-known hype man in hip hop, was fired by group leader Chuck D after Flav's complaints about Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders' use of Public Enemy's name, biggest hit and iconography to promote a rally.

Chuck D said he approved of the use of Public Enemy's branding since he owned it.

