The final sprint to Super Tuesday
Klobuchar will end 2020 bid and endorse Biden
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential bid on Monday and endorse Joe Biden, a campaign aide tells CNN.
The Klobuchar campaign confirmed that the senator is flying to Dallas to join the former vice president at his rally, where she will suspend her campaign and give her endorsement on the eve of Super Tuesday.
Klobuchar's path to the nomination all but closed after she posted sixth-place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina, a sign that the Minnesota senator's surprising showing in New Hampshire would not be nearly enough to propel her toward the nomination.
A Democratic official told CNN that the Klobuchar campaign was worried that the senator would lose her home state of Minnesota on Tuesday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the race's front-runner, is holding a rally in the state on Monday night.
What you need to know about Super Tuesday
Fourteen states and American Samoa will vote on Tuesday on the biggest day of the Democratic primary — with 34% of the party's pledged delegates up for grabs.
Sen. Bernie Sanders expects a big win in California, the day's biggest prize, as well as in other western and northeastern states.
Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is aiming to build on his advantage with African American voters in southern states like Alabama and North Carolina.
The biggest battleground could be Texas, where Biden is campaigning Monday, and Sanders is hoping to recreate the Latino-led coalition that led him to victory in Nevada.