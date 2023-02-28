Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

SCOTUS hears student loan cases

Live Updates

Supreme Court to consider fate of Biden's student loan relief plan

By Elise Hammond, Tierney Sneed, Katie Lobosco and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:38 a.m. ET, February 28, 2023
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

A timeline of how student loans became a trillion-dollar problem for Americans

From CNN's Elise Hammond

New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018.
New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Millions of Americans have student loan debt, amassing to more than $1.6 trillion by the end of last year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The Federal Reserve data shows people under the age of 30 are more likely to have student loan debt compared with older adults — underscoring the crippling burden on another generation of Americans.

But the impact is multigenerational. Nearly a quarter of the outstanding student loan debt is owed by Americans who are 50 and older.

Student debt has not always been a crisis. The modern federal education borrowing system came from a series of legislative moves aimed at helping more people have access to college — but it came with some unintended consequences.

Here are some of the key moments:

1958: The first federal initiative 

The National Student Loan program, aimed at expanding access to higher education, was launched in 1958. Created from the National Defense Education Act, it was the first federal student loan initiative for those studying certain subjects to improve science, mathematics and engineering skills during the Cold War.

President Lyndon B. Johnson, seated at the desk he used while a student secretary at Southwest Texas State College 35 years ago, signs the Higher Education Act at San Marcos, Texas, in November 1965.
President Lyndon B. Johnson, seated at the desk he used while a student secretary at Southwest Texas State College 35 years ago, signs the Higher Education Act at San Marcos, Texas, in November 1965. (AP)

1965: The Higher Education Act

The Higher Education Act of 1965 opened the possibility of college to even more people, regardless of area of study — but it also created a new type of relationship between the federal government, banks and college campuses through the Guaranteed Student Loan program.

It solved for the government the challenge of how to get lenders involved with such a risky financial investment: The loan did not come from the federal government, but instead, the government assured repayment to bankers willing to give loans, Shermer said.

1970: Sallie Mae and a boom in borrowing and private loans

The Student Loan Marketing Association, known as Sallie Mae, was created through the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act in 1972. Sallie Mae offered private student loans along with other financial products.

The availability of financial aid products to both for-profit and nonprofit companies allowed for the rise of private student loans, she said.

That coupled with the rising cost of tuition in the 1970s meant that students needed more money to continue their education. Since there was a limit to how much students could borrow in federal loans, private loans were needed as a supplement.

Another reason why private loans became more critical was pressure in Washington for Congress to cut taxes and cut spending, she said.

Keep reading here.

6 min ago

Challenge to student loan forgiveness plan could have legal implications beyond debt relief

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court is set to hear a headline-grabbing case concerning President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program that will affect the finances of millions of Americans.

Critics, including the Republican-led states that have sued, say the initiative amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student-loan debt under the guise of the pandemic.

But the legal impact could go well beyond the fate of the program.

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the state-led case plus another brought by individual borrowers backed by a conservative group on Tuesday.

While most of the attention so far is focused on whether the Department of Education exceeded its authority in implementing the program, some court watchers are focused on an equally important procedural issue that is a major part of the case: whether the red states behind the challenge have the legal right, or “standing” to bring the dispute in the first place.

The concept of standing is one that requires a party to establish an actual or imminent injury to get into court. Simply disagreeing with a policy is not enough. In recent years, states from one party have felt increasingly emboldened to come to court to sue an administration from a different party over a controversial policy. For the Biden administration, the issue is of critical importance now, especially as Republican-led states feel they have an advantage with the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

Professor Samuel Bray of Notre Dame Law School said it’s a problem for both Democratic and Republican administrations and he worries about states using the judicial branch to bring federal policymaking to a standstill.

Judges are meant to decide concrete disputes between parties, the thinking goes, and they should not engage in political or policy debates better left to the other branches of government.

Keep reading here.

11 min ago

What to know about Biden's challenged loan forgiveness plan — and who it impacts

From CNN's Katie Lobosco

About 26 million people had already applied for President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness program when a federal district court judge struck down the plan in early November. No debt has been canceled thus far.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday in two cases related to the program, with a decision expected by late June or early July.

Here's what to know about Biden's challenged plan:

Who is eligible? If the courts ultimately allow the program to move forward, not every student loan borrower is eligible for the debt relief. First, only federally held student loans qualify. Private student loans are excluded.

Second, high-income borrowers are generally excluded from receiving debt forgiveness. Individual borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year and married couples or heads of households who make less than $250,000 annually could see up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven.

If a qualifying borrower also received a federal Pell grant while enrolled in college, the individual is eligible for up to $20,000 of debt forgiveness.

What about current students? Some current students would be eligible under Biden’s plan if it’s allowed to take effect. Eligibility for borrowers who filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, as an independent will be based on the individual’s own household income.

What kinds of loans qualify? There are a variety of federal student loans and not all are eligible for relief if the program is allowed to proceed. Federal Direct Loans, including subsidized loans, unsubsidized loans, parent PLUS loans and graduate PLUS loans, are eligible.

But federal student loans that are guaranteed by the government but held by private lenders are not eligible unless the borrower applied to consolidate those loans into a Direct Loan by September 29, 2022.

Will borrowers have to pay taxes on forgiven loans? Borrowers will not have to pay federal income tax on the student loan debt forgiven, thanks to a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed in 2021.

But it’s possible that some borrowers may have to pay state income tax on the amount of debt forgiven. There are a handful of states that may tax discharged debt if state legislative or administrative changes are not made beforehand, according to the Tax Policy Center. The tax liability could be hundreds of dollars, depending on the state.

Find answers to other questions about the program here.

19 min ago

Education secretary expresses confidence in student loan debt relief plan ahead of key oral arguments

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House August 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House August 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ahead of today's pivotal Supreme Court oral arguments, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told CNN that the administration is assured in its authority to forgive $430 billion of federal student loan debt.

"We feel very confident in our case, in my authority under the HEROES Act, to provide relief over 40 million people across the country," Cardona said on "CNN This Morning."

What is the HEROES Act?: In court papers, US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar stressed that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 – known as the HEROES Act – provides the government with the authority to offer the relief. Under the law, passed to help active-duty military in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the government says the secretary of education has the authority to act in a national emergency to make sure borrowers are not left worse off with respect to their loans than they were before the emergency.

"We're working on fixing broken systems, but we feel confident that this plan is legal, based on the fact that it's off of the pandemic and the economic impact that the pandemic caused," Cardona said.

The secretary added that the Covid-19 pandemic is a current ongoing crisis, despite Biden saying the pandemic is "over" in an interview on "60 Minutes" in September 2022. The administration plans to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies in May.

But Cardona said the "economic impact of the pandemic is still real," adding that the majority of the student loan relief is targeted to those making under $75,000.

44 min ago

Borrowers face uncertainty around their student loan payments. These are some of the looming questions

From CNN's Katie Lobosco

Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021, May 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021, May 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Mary Schwalm/AP)

The fate of President Joe Biden’s major student loan forgiveness program lies with the Supreme Court. It could be as late as summer before the justices rule on whether the policy can take effect, leaving borrowers uncertain about the future of their loan payments.

The mired rollout of Biden’s forgiveness program has created confusion for borrowers. Here are some of the big questions still surrounding student loans:

Will Biden's student loan forgiveness plan take effect? The Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases concerning Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Tuesday, which could deliver up to $20,000 of debt relief for millions of low- and middle-income borrowers.

A decision on whether the program is legal and can move forward is expected by June. Until then, it is on hold and no debt will be discharged under the program. Litigants argue the Biden administration has overstepped its authority, and other recent Supreme Court decisions have ruled against aggressive executive agency actions.

However, lawyers for the Biden administration say that Congress gave the secretary of education “expansive authority to alleviate the hardship that federal student loan recipients may suffer as a result of national emergencies,” like the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a memo from the Department of Justice.

When will the pandemic pause on payments end? For the third consecutive year, federal student loan borrowers started 2023 without having to make payments on their loans thanks to a pandemic-related pause.

Payments were set to resume in January, but the Biden administration extended the pause after its student loan forgiveness program was halted by federal courts. Officials had told borrowers debt relief would be granted before payments restarted.

The payment pause will now last until 60 days after litigation over Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is resolved. If the program has not been implemented and the litigation has not been resolved by June 30, payments will resume 60 days after that.

What about the new student loan repayment plan? The Biden administration has proposed big changes to existing income-driven repayment plans, aimed at making payments more manageable for borrowers. It’s unclear when the reforms may take effect.

The changes, which could impact roughly 8 million people currently enrolled in income-driven repayment plans and open up the plans for more borrowers, would reduce monthly debt burdens, as well as the total amount borrowers, pay over the lifetime of their loans.

The Department of Education expects to start implementing some parts of the new income-driven repayment plan later this year but needs to go through a rulemaking process first.

Dive deeper into looming questions here.