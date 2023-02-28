Justice Jackson raises concern about how federal government can operate if states can easily sue
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar the opportunity to stress how a ruling that said the states had standing in this case could hamper the federal government's ability to operate.
"I guess I'm concerned that we're going to have a problem in terms of the federal government's ability to operate," the justice said. "So my question is, is this a legitimate concern and should we be thinking in cases like this, about that type of concern as we ponder whether to expand our standing doctrines?"
Prelogar agreed that it was a "legitimate concern." She noted that past things the court has said about standing and how "the judiciary doesn't sit as a roving commission to rule on the legality of either Congress's enactments or the executive's implementation of those enactments."
1 hr 15 min ago
Kavanaugh: Mistakes have been made in court when "deferring to assertions of executive or emergency power"
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in comments to US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, suggested he saw the student debt case existing in a history of the court deciding whether it would defer to an executive branch claim that a national emergency warranted aggressive unilateral action.
The Biden administration is arguing that the national emergency presented by the Covid-19 pandemic — and the economic disruption the pandemic wrought — justified the education secretary canceling the student loans of certain debtors.
"Some of the biggest mistakes in the court's history were deferring to assertions of executive or emergency power," Kavanaugh said. "Some of the finest moments in the court's history were pushing back against presidential assertions of emergency power, and that's continued not just in the Korean War, but post-9/11, in some of the cases there."
He asked Prelogar to explain to the court "how we should think about our role in assertion of presidential emergency power, given the court's history. "
Prelogar returned to a theme that she has brought up repeatedly in Tuesday's arguments: that there is distinction between an executive action that regulates people's conduct versus an action that deals with the doling out of government benefits.
1 hr 20 min ago
Justice Clarence Thomas questions solicitor general on loan forgiveness versus grants under Congress' authority
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Justice Clarence Thomas questioned US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar about the distinction between the Biden administration's student loan debt forgiveness program and grants that Congress needs to appropriate.
"There's some discussion in the briefs .... that this is in effect a cancellation of a debt, that's really what we're talking about, and that as a cancellation of $400 billion in debt, in effect this is a grant of $400 billion and it runs headlong into Congress' appropriations authority," Thomas said.
Prelogar said that implementing the debt relief program doesn't require that any money be drawn from the Treasury, so it doesn't strictly raise an appropriations issue.
She also said while loan forgiveness would "of course" result in cancellation of a measure of debt for borrowers, she doesn't "think that that is materially different from the kind of effects you can see from other types of authority that's long been exercised under the HEROES Act."
Thomas said he didn't think she fully explained why you could not argue that the education secretary could just grant $400 billion — which would require appropriations from Congress.
"The argument is that you are in effect doing that without appropriations from Congress," Thomas said.
Prelogar gave an example of relief in periods of extended deferment for soldiers fighting abroad, in which the government has paid interest on loans.
"That's exactly what Congress intended under this authority; it's to make those changes to the program in direct response to and in direct proportion to the situation the secretary confronts that will otherwise leave that borrower worse off," she said.
1 hr 10 min ago
Nebraska's solicitor general is now arguing for the states
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Nebraska’s Solicitor General James A. Campbell is now speaking at the podium before the nine justices after US solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrapped her arguments on behalf of the Biden administration.
Campbell is representing the six states that say they would be harmed financially if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program goes into effect.
He is expected to offer several theories to explain why the states will be injured by the plan. Most of his theories revolve around the potential of lost tax revenue. He's also expected to stress that the plan amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the pandemic.
1 hr 20 min ago
Chief Justice Roberts: "This is a case that presents extraordinarily serious important issues" for Congress' role
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Chief Justice John Roberts made clear that he saw the student debt forgiveness as an important opportunity for the court to further flesh out its "Major Questions Doctrine."
"We take very seriously the idea of separation of powers and that power should be divided to prevent its abuse," Roberts told US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar. He said that the case reminded him of a decision from the Trump administration where the court blocked Trump's efforts to end the "Dreamers" program for young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as minors.
"I just wonder, given the posture of the case and given our historic concern about the separation of powers, you would recognize at least that this is a case that presents extraordinarily serious important issues about the role of Congress and about the role that we should exercise in scrutinizing that, significant enough that the Major Questions Doctrine ought to be considered implicated?" Roberts said.
Remember: Under the “Major Questions Doctrine," if an agency acts in a way that could have major political or economic implications, it must have the authority of Congress. The states are saying here that essentially, the college debt relief plan is too big for the Biden administration to use the authority in its citing.
1 hr 20 min ago
Justice Gorsuch brings up question of fairness for Americans who don't have student loans or paid them already
From CNN's Katie Lobosco
Justice Neil Gorsuch asked whether the Biden administration considered the cost to people who are not eligible for the proposed student loan forgiveness program because they don't have student loans.
The plaintiffs said that missing from the government's analysis, Gorsuch said, is the "cost to other persons in terms of fairness, for example, people who've paid their loans... and people who are not eligible for loans in the first place."
More context: Americans who did not go to college or already paid off their student loans won’t see a direct benefit from Biden’s program, which the Congressional Budget Office has estimated will cost $400 billion over time. Also, a one-time cancellation of federal student loan debt does nothing to bring down the cost of college for future borrowers.
About 81% of households who earn less than $125,000 a year don’t have student loan debt, according to an analysis done last year by Matthew Chingos, vice president of education data and policy at the Urban Institute. He based the estimation on the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances conducted by the Federal Reserve.
1 hr 38 min ago
Why Gorsuch is bringing up a case about questions on the 2020 census
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Justice Neil Gorsuch brought up the court's decision in 2019 that blocked former President Donald Trump's plans to add a citizenship question to the census. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's then-four liberals to rule in favor of the question's challengers and that ruling is one of the cases that the opponents to student debt relief are citing to back their standing arguments.
Gorsuch noted Tuesday that the court said in the census case, that the potential undercount of the citizenship question would cause New York established standing for New York to bring that case, because an undercount would have cost New York federal funding and a loss in other benefits.
"That kind of knock-on effect was sufficient to constitute standing in that case, and I just like to get your thoughts on how you'd have us distinguish that?" Gorsuch asked.
Prelogar said that in the census case the injury that would have been caused by an undercount was more direct, and that in the student debt case, the financial injuries the states were claiming were "self inflicted."
“Is this the sort of thing that Congress is likely to address expressly or through a contestable interpretation of some statutory language?” Alito asked US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.
“Well, of course, we think Congress did address this expressly here. And Congress directed that in the context of a national emergency – that is the limitation of the HEROES Act.” Prelogar replied.
“The (Education) secretary acted within the heartland of his authority and in line with the central purpose of the HEROES Act in providing that relief here. To apply the Major Questions Doctrine to override that clear text will deny borrowers critical relief that Congress authorized and the secretary deemed essential,” Prelogar said.
2 hr 1 min ago
Chief Justice Roberts asks why the power to "modify" student loans allows for the cancellation of $400 billion
From CNN's Katie Lobosco
Chief Justice John Roberts drew attention to the fact that the Biden administration wants to use a power to "modify" federal student loan programs in order to cancel roughly $400 billion in debt.
"In an opinion we had a few years ago by Justice (Antonin) Scalia, he talked about what the word 'modify' means, and he said 'modified' in our view connotes moderate change," Roberts said.
"It might be good English to say that the French Revolution modified the status of the French nobility, but only because there's a figure of speech called understatement and a literary device known as sarcasm," Roberts said.
"We're talking about half a trillion dollars and 43 million Americans. How does that fit under the normal understanding of modified?" Roberts asked.
The Biden administration argues it has the power to cancel federal student loan debt under a 2003 law called the HEREOS Act. But the law does not explicitly say the secretary of education has the power to cancel or forgive student loan debt.
Instead, the law says the secretary of education has the power to “waiveor modify” a federal student loan program in order to ensure that individuals “are not placed in a worse position financially” because of “a war or other military operation or national emergency.”
US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that in the context of the statute, "modify has to mean making a change up to the point of wholesale elimination."
"It would be really strange for Congress to say you can eliminate obligations altogether or tweak them just the littlest bit. But you can't do anything in between," she said.