President Biden will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET from the Roosevelt Room, the White House said.

Biden said in a tweet earlier today that he would share more on his student loan plan this afternoon. The tweet includes a chart confirming CNN reporting on the details of the plan.

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that the proposal will include the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loans for borrowers making less than $125,000, will also include substantial assistance for Pell Grant recipients, according to two people familiar with the matter.

White House officials were targeting up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, the person said, which would also be pegged to the income thresholds.

See Biden's tweet:

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Katie Lobosco contributed reporting to this post.