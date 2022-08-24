Audio
Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan

Updated 12:17 p.m. ET, August 24, 2022

Updated 12:17 p.m. ET, August 24, 2022
Politicians react to Biden's student loan relief plan

Reactions are starting to pour in after President Biden announced his plan for forgiving student debt for some borrowers, with some lawmakers praising the plan while others railed against it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney

Tell us what the cancellation of some federal student loan debt means for you

President Biden announced his plan Wednesday for forgiving student debt for some borrowers.

Biden will make remarks from White House at 2:15 p.m. ET as he teases student loan announcement

President Biden will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET from the Roosevelt Room, the White House said. 

Biden said in a tweet earlier today that he would share more on his student loan plan this afternoon. The tweet includes a chart confirming CNN reporting on the details of the plan.

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that the proposal will include the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loans for borrowers making less than $125,000, will also include substantial assistance for Pell Grant recipients, according to two people familiar with the matter.

White House officials were targeting up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, the person said, which would also be pegged to the income thresholds.

See Biden's tweet:

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Katie Lobosco contributed reporting to this post.