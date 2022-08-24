Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

6 months of Russia-Ukraine war

live news

Live

Student loan forgiveness plan

live news

Highlights

NY and Florida primaries

Live Updates

Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 3:26 p.m. ET, August 24, 2022
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Cutting deficit will pay for student loan relief plan, Biden says

(Leah Millis/Reuters)
(Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Biden said cutting the federal budget deficit will pay for his student loan relief plan.

"I hear it all the time: 'how do we pay for it?' We pay for it by what we've done; last year, we cut the deficit by more than $350 billion. This year, we're on track to cut it by more than $1.7 trillion by the end of this fiscal year, the single largest deficit reduction in a single year in the history of America. And the Inflation Reduction Act is going to cut it by another $300 billion over the next decade," Biden said at the White House.

"The point is this, there's plenty of deficit reduction to pay for the programs many times over," he said.

"I will never apologize for helping ... working Americans and middle class, especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut that mainly benefitted the wealthiest Americans and the biggest corporations, that slowed the economy, didn't do a hell of a lot for economic growth, and wasn't paid for and racked up this enormous deficit," he said.

Biden then referenced Covid-19 pandemic loan forgiveness to small businesses. "They needed help. It was the right thing to do," he said.

"The outrage over helping working people with student loans, I think, is simply wrong. Dead wrong," he added.

9 min ago

Biden says his plan is about "opportunity" and "providing possibilities" for lower and middle class people

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In closing his remarks, President Biden touted his student debt relief plan as an action that makes good on his promise to "grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out." 

"Because when we do that, everybody does better. Everybody does well. The wealthy do very well. The poor have a way up and the middle class can have breathing room," he added.

The President said that this plan will help America "remain the most competitive nation in the world with the strongest economy in the world with the greatest opportunities in the world." 

"That's what today's announcement is about, about opportunity, about giving people a fair shot, about the one word America can be defined by — possibilities. It's all about providing possibilities," Biden said.

As he walked off, the President did not respond to a question from a reporter in the room who asked what Biden's message was to people who already paid off their student loan debt.

2 min ago

Biden says student debt loan proposal caps payments at 20 years for many borrowers

(Evan Vucci/AP)
(Evan Vucci/AP)

In addition to forgiving the student loan debt of some borrowers, President Biden said he is also proposing a federal rule aimed at making the student loan system more manageable.

Biden called the proposal an "income driven repayment plan" that he wants to be "simple and fair." It is aimed at both current and future borrowers, as payments are set to resume after Dec. 31.

"No one with an undergraduate loan today or the future, whether for community college or a four-year college, will have to pay more than 5% of their discretionary income to repay their loan," he said in remarks from the White House on Wednesday.

Discretionary income is the money left over after paying for necessitates like housing and food, Biden explained. That 5% rate is cut in half from the current 10% payment rate that exists now, he added.

Biden also said that after a borrower pays a loan for 20 years, "your obligation will be fulfilled if it hadn't already fulfilled — meaning you won't have to pay anymore, period."

For those whose original balance was less than $12,000, Biden said these students will be done paying after 10 years.

"These changes will save more than a thousand dollars a year on average for the borrower," the President said.

14 min ago

"My plan is responsible and fair": Biden addresses criticism for his federal student loan relief plan

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden said he knows his federal student loan relief plan will not "make everybody happy."

He noted that some critics say his plan is addressing too little and some say that the cuts are too much.

"I find it interesting how some of my Republican friends who voted for those tax cuts and others think that we shouldn't be helping these folks," he said.

"But I believe my plan is responsible and fair. It focuses the benefit on middle class and working families. It helps both current and future borrowers. And it will fix a badly broken system," he added.

Biden also noted that this plan is part of his administration's effort to make college more affordable.

"It includes unprecedented investments — nearly $6 billion in historic Black colleges, much of which is focused on pandemic relief to help students cover tuition and other costs so they can stay in school," he added.

17 min ago

Biden says no high-income individuals or households will benefit from student debt relief plan

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden said his announcement on student loan relief is targeted to help working and middle class Americans.

"These actions are for families who need it the most, working and middle class people hit especially hard during the pandemic making under $125,000 a year. You make more than that, you don't qualify," he said.

"No high-income individual or high-income household on top of the 5% — in the top 5% of incomes, by the way — will benefit from this action, period. In fact, about 90% of the eligible beneficiaries make under $75,000 as a family," Biden continued.

22 min ago

Biden: Getting off student debt can allow people to think about "buying a home or starting a family"

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden said his federal student loan relief plan will allow Americans with student debt to look forward to other milestones in life.

"All this means people can finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt to get on top of their rent and their utilities. To finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business," Biden said in remarks from the White House.

"When this happens, the whole economy is better off," he added.

25 min ago

Biden says he is honoring campaign commitment with student loan relief plan

President Biden announced his student loan relief plan, stating that he is "honoring" his campaign commitment, during remarks from the White House.

"My campaign for president, I made a commitment that we would provide student debt relief, and I'm honoring that commitment today. Using the authority Congress granted to the Department of Education, we will forgive $10,000 in outstanding federal student loans," Biden said.

Biden also said that low-income families who qualify for Pell Grants will "have their debt reduced $20,000. Both of these targeted actions are for families who need it the most."

28 min ago

NOW: Biden speaks on federal student loan forgiveness plan 

From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Katie Lobosco and Maegan Vazquez

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden is formally announcing his student loan forgiveness plan in remarks from the White House alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

"Education is a ticket to a better life. ... but over time that ticket has become too expensive for too many Americans," Biden said during his speech. "All this means that an entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for an attempt at least at a college degree. The burden is so heavy that even if you graduate you may not have access to the middle-class life that the college degree once provided."

The President's sweeping plan on student loans follows extended, down-to-the-wire negotiations at the White House among stakeholders and lawmakers ahead of when payments were set to resume at the end of this month.

The decision is already disappointing many, with those on the left arguing that the President should have provided even more loan forgiveness and those on the right asserting that Biden is punishing Americans who avoided going into debt. But it fulfills one of Biden's campaign promises, issuing major reforms to America's student loan system and providing relief to millions of current and future borrowers.

42 min ago

Schumer lobbied Biden regularly over student loan forgiveness, source tells CNN

From CNN's Manu Raju, Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Diamond 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden speak briefly to reporters as they arrive at the US Capitol in July 2021.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden speak briefly to reporters as they arrive at the US Capitol in July 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been among a handful of top Democrats who have lobbied President Biden for much of his term to cancel student debt.

During the presidential transition, Schumer made the pitch privately to Biden at a Nov. 20, 2020 meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The meeting, which included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, focused on the Democrats' agenda — and Schumer there made a pitch for Biden to take broad steps to wipe away student loan debt.

Schumer, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats, continued to make the case to Biden, as they even included a provision in the 2021 American Rescue Plan to make any student loan forgiveness tax free through 2025, a move aimed at pushing the White House to take that step since it otherwise could be considered as taxable income.

The push even continued after the deadly massacre at a Buffalo supermarket, when Biden traveled to the city last May for a funeral for victims of the mass shooting. On Air Force One and on the way back to Washington on May 17, Schumer made the argument to Biden directly that canceling student loan debt was the "right thing to do economically and morally," the source said.