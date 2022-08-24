(Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Biden said cutting the federal budget deficit will pay for his student loan relief plan.

"I hear it all the time: 'how do we pay for it?' We pay for it by what we've done; last year, we cut the deficit by more than $350 billion. This year, we're on track to cut it by more than $1.7 trillion by the end of this fiscal year, the single largest deficit reduction in a single year in the history of America. And the Inflation Reduction Act is going to cut it by another $300 billion over the next decade," Biden said at the White House.

"The point is this, there's plenty of deficit reduction to pay for the programs many times over," he said.

"I will never apologize for helping ... working Americans and middle class, especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut that mainly benefitted the wealthiest Americans and the biggest corporations, that slowed the economy, didn't do a hell of a lot for economic growth, and wasn't paid for and racked up this enormous deficit," he said.

Biden then referenced Covid-19 pandemic loan forgiveness to small businesses. "They needed help. It was the right thing to do," he said.

"The outrage over helping working people with student loans, I think, is simply wrong. Dead wrong," he added.