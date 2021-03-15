President Biden and other top officials will promote the coronavirus relief package this week by hitting the road on what the White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the “Help is Here Tour.”

Here's a look at the schedule:

Emhoff will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico. On Friday: Biden will join Vice President Harris in Atlanta, Georgia.

“During their trips, they will discuss the benefits of the ARP for working families,” Psaki said last Thursday, and “will engage with people at each of these stops about how the American people can benefit from the component of the package.”

She said they will talk about the $1,400 stimulus checks, which will begin to be deployed “as early as this weekend,” as well as the child tax credit, the extension of unemployment insurance, rental and homeowner assistance, the expansion of the earned income tax credit, health insurance subsidies, “and of course the fact that the bill will lift 11 million people out of poverty and cut child poverty in half.”

An internal memo obtained by CNN's Phil Mattingly says the White House will deploy messaging to “every corner” of the country with the President, vice president, first lady, and second gentleman, as well as Cabinet members and top officials.

For 10 days, administration officials will focus on one element of the bill per day, from the stimulus checks and emergency unemployment insurance extensions, to vaccine distribution and re-opening schools.