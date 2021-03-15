Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on March 15. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Three top officials have hit the road Monday to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff departed Joint Base Andrews this morning.

Harris is set to focus on the US surpassing 100 million shots in arms and sending out 100 million checks on Monday, traveling to Las Vegas, where she will visit a Covid-19 vaccination site with Gov. Steve Sisolak, Rep. Dina Titus, and Rep. Susie Lee.

She will also visit the Culinary Academy in Las Vegas with Rep. Steven Horsford, delivering remarks at both stops, per her office.

Emhoff will visit a food relief organization for a tour and listening session in Las Vegas.

Harris and Emhoff will spend the night in Los Angeles.

First lady Jill Biden, meanwhile, will tour Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington, New Jersey, on Monday, highlighting the parts of the relief package aimed at schools.

She takes a three-stop tour of the school with Gov. Phil Murphy and will speak about how the American Rescue Plan will improve the lives of families and their communities, per her office.