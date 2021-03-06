Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

The latest on the Covid-19 stimulus bill

By Melissa Mahtani and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:20 a.m. ET, March 6, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
8 min ago

Here's what the updated Senate stimulus bill could mean for you

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

Source: Senate TV
Source: Senate TV

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus package being considered now on the Senate floor contains a wide range of proposals to help Americans still struggling with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Here's how Americans could benefit from the Senate bill:

  • If your family makes less than $160,000 a year: The Senate bill would provide direct payments worth up to $1,400 per person to families earning less than $160,000 a year and individuals earning less than $80,000 a year. The payments will phase out faster than they would have under the House version of the bill, which set the income caps at $200,000 for couples and $100,000 for individuals. That means that not everyone who was eligible for a check earlier will receive one now — but for those who do qualify, the new payments will top up the $600 checks approved in December, bringing recipients to a total of $2,000 apiece.
  • If you are unemployed: The jobless would receive a $300 weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits and would get those payments through September, under a last-minute change in the Senate. The deal also calls for extending two key pandemic jobless benefits programs for the same period and making the first $10,200 of unemployment payments tax-free.
  • This is a significant difference from the House bill, which would provide a $400 weekly enhancement through August 29 and continue the two pandemic programs for the same period. The House bill does not contain the tax provision.
  • If you are hungry: Under both the Senate and House bills, food stamp recipients would see a 15% increase in benefits continue through September, instead of having it expire at the end of June. And families whose children's schools are closed may be able to receive Pandemic-EBT benefits through the summer if their state opts to continue it. 
  • If you're behind on your rent or mortgage: Both bills would send roughly $20 billion to state and local governments to help low-income households cover back rent, rent assistance and utility bills.
  • If you have children: Most families with minor children could claim a larger child tax credit for 2021, under a provision contained in both the Senate and House bills. Qualifying families could receive a child tax credit of $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each one under age 18, up from the current credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17.
  • If you own a small business: The bills would provide $15 billion to the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, which provides long-term, low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration. Severely impacted small businesses with fewer than 10 workers will be given priority for some of the money.
  • If you're sick: If you're sick, quarantining or caring for an ill loved one or a child whose school is closed, the bills may provide your employer an incentive to offer paid sick and family leave. Unlike Biden's original proposal, the House and Senate bills would not require employers to offer the benefit. But they do continue to provide tax credits to employers who voluntarily choose to offer the benefit through October 1.
  • If you need health insurance: More Americans could qualify for heftier federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies for two years, under both the Senate and House versions of the plan.

Who is out of luck? Workers being paid at or just above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour will not see a boost in pay. The Senate parliamentarian ruled in late February that increasing the hourly threshold to $15 does not meet a strict set of guidelines needed to move forward in the reconciliation process, which would allow Senate Democrats to pass the relief bill with a simple majority and no Republican votes.

1 min ago

Here's why the Senate was stalled for nearly 12 hours on Friday

From CNN's Manu Raju, Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Alex Rogers

Sen. Joe Manchin walks on the senate side of the Capitol Building on Friday, March 5, in Washington. 
Sen. Joe Manchin walks on the senate side of the Capitol Building on Friday, March 5, in Washington.  Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, brought the Senate to a standstill on Friday over a policy dispute that threatened to upend President Biden's top agenda item — the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill. It prompted a furious lobbying effort behind the scenes after Democrats thought they had party unity.

Manchin was the only Democratic senator who did not sign off on the jobless benefits deal at the beginning of the day. Instead, he signaled support for an alternative, less generous proposal put forward by Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

After a long negotiation, and with a flurry of other amendments to consider, Manchin finally agreed to extend $300 weekly unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, about a month earlier than what Democrats had envisioned. The West Virginia Democrat also limited a provision to make the first $10,200 in benefits nontaxable apply only to households making less than $150,000.

The gavel finally went down on the first amendment vote of the Senate vote-a-rama, 11 hours and 50 minutes after it began, making it the longest roll call vote in recent Senate history.

19 min ago

Senate Majority Leader Schumer says he thinks there are about 14 amendments left

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives to speak to the media on Tuesday, March 2, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives to speak to the media on Tuesday, March 2, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer just spoke briefly on the Senate floor to ask members to stay near the floor because he believes they have about 14 amendments to go.

Schumer asked that lawmakers stay close so they can try and vote for these in 10-minute increments. Schumer also predicted a few could pass by voice vote, meaning there wouldn’t have to be a recorded vote.

Amendment votes are the last major hurdle senators face before voting on the massive pandemic relief bill.

40 min ago

It’s Saturday morning. Here’s where things stand in the Senate vote

The Capitol is seen just before sunrise in Washington on Friday, March 5.
The Capitol is seen just before sunrise in Washington on Friday, March 5. Carolyn Kaster/AP

The Senate is voting into Saturday morning on a series of amendments to the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, following a nearly 12-hour struggle to get one Democrat to support the party's plan to extend unemployment benefits.

Here's a recap of what happened so far:

  • The vote began Friday before noon on an amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 a hour, introduced by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The vote failed with eight Democratic senators voting against the measure, but the gavel didn't come down for nearly 12 hours as a struggle ensued to get Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin to support the party's plan to extend unemployment benefits.
  • After a long negotiation, and with a flurry of other amendments to consider, Manchin finally agreed to extend $300 weekly unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, about a month earlier than what Democrats had envisioned.
  • The Senate is now undertaking a series of politically tough amendment votes, the last major hurdle senators face before voting on the massive pandemic relief bill.
  • Senate Republicans introduced a number of amendments overnight that were narrowly defeated by the Democratic majority.

Now what?

The Senate will pass the bill after voting on a series of amendments, a process known as vote-a-rama, which could end as soon as this morning. But given the changes made to the plan, it will have to go back to the House for a final vote before being sent to Biden's desk for his signature.