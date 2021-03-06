The Senate is currently in a marathon voting session on a series of amendments to President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill – also known as a vote-a-rama.

It's a Senate tradition that the minority party uses to put members of the majority on the record on controversial issues in an effort to make changes to a bill that they oppose.

Republicans are using the process to put Democrats in a tough position to not just stay united, but also consistent about the stimulus package.

Usually, lawmakers agree to a process that looks a lot like this:

Lawmaker introduces an amendment (sometimes it is just written on a piece of paper)

There is a minute of debate equally divided by each side

10 minutes to vote

However in this instance, Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, took steps to stretch out the timeline for Biden's bill by forcing a full reading of the bill on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called out Johnson in a floor speech Thursday, saying, "We all know this will merely delay the inevitable."

Biden's stance

CNN reported that the President made an aggressive pitch to Democrats for his relief plan earlier this week, telling them during a virtual meeting that they all need to accept some provisions they might not like but also must demonstrate to the American people they are responding to the devastating public health and economic crises.

What happened overnight

Senate Republicans introduced a number of amendments overnight that were narrowly defeated by the Democratic majority. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine pushed to replace Biden's bill with a $650 billion version. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida wanted to tie school funding to reopening requirements. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina advocated for greater transparency for state nursing home investigations.

But the GOP amendments failed, along with one by Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester to require Biden to approve the Keystone XL pipeline, which he recently blocked.