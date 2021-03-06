Follow CNN Politics
The latest on the Covid-19 stimulus bill

Updated 8:41 a.m. ET, March 6, 2021
It’s Saturday morning. Here’s where things stand in the Senate vote

The Capitol is seen just before sunrise in Washington on Friday, March 5.

The Senate is voting into Saturday morning on a series of amendments to the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, following a nearly 12-hour struggle to get one Democrat to support the party's plan to extend unemployment benefits.

Here's a recap of what happened so far:

  • The vote began Friday before noon on an amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 a hour, introduced by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The vote failed with eight Democratic senators voting against the measure, but the gavel didn't come down for nearly 12 hours as a struggle ensued to get Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin to support the party's plan to extend unemployment benefits.
  • After a long negotiation, and with a flurry of other amendments to consider, Manchin finally agreed to extend $300 weekly unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, about a month earlier than what Democrats had envisioned.
  • The Senate is now undertaking a series of politically tough amendment votes, the last major hurdle senators face before voting on the massive pandemic relief bill.
  • Senate Republicans introduced a number of amendments overnight that were narrowly defeated by the Democratic majority.

Now what?

The Senate will pass the bill after voting on a series of amendments, a process known as vote-a-rama, which could end as soon as this morning. But given the changes made to the plan, it will have to go back to the House for a final vote before being sent to Biden's desk for his signature.