Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill

By Melissa Mahtani and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 1:59 p.m. ET, March 6, 2021
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 4 min ago

Democrat who stalled Senate vote for nearly 12 hours says "we got a better deal"

From CNN's Clare Foran 

Asked by a reporter what ultimately got him behind the eleventh-hour compromise with his party on unemployment benefits, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said:

“We just had to negotiate. That���s the whole thing. The bad thing about reconciliation is there’s not really time to really work things out and negotiate a lot. So we started negotiating, it took longer than it should have, but we got it done and we got a better deal.”

Manchin was the only Democratic senator who did not sign off on the jobless benefits deal at the beginning of the day on Friday. Instead, he signaled support for an alternative, less generous proposal put forward by Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

After a long negotiation, and with a flurry of other amendments to consider, Manchin finally agreed to extend $300 weekly unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, about a month earlier than what Democrats had envisioned. The West Virginia Democrat also limited a provision to make the first $10,200 in benefits nontaxable apply only to households making less than $150,000.

The gavel finally went down on the first amendment vote of the Senate vote-a-rama, 11 hours and 50 minutes after it began, making it the longest roll call vote in recent Senate history.

1 hr 16 min ago

President Biden expected to speak this afternoon after Senate passes stimulus bill

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

President Biden is expected to speak this afternoon after the Senate passed his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, a senior White House official said.

The official said the White House team has been working into the afternoon with “little sleep” and “long nights” as they’re trying to get this bill across the finish line. The White House is “taking nothing for granted,” the official said, and their work will continue as the bill moves back over to the House of Representatives.

CNN previously reported Biden spoke with Sen. Joe Manchin yesterday, and this official said today Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer played a big role in the last-minute negotiations with Manchin and others on unemployment benefits.

1 hr 15 min ago

Moments before final vote, Schumer thanked Senate staff

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Senate TV
Senate TV

In the moments before the final vote on the $1.9 trillion dollar plan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took a moment to thank the Senate staff who worked overnight as the senators did. 

“Let us thank the great floor staff, the clerks, the cafeteria workers, the custodial staff and the Capitol Police,” Schumer said, causing his colleagues to clap and give a standing ovation. 

 “Many of them have worked for as many as 36 hours straight,” Schumer added.

1 hr 18 min ago

The Senate just passed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill. Here's what it could mean for you.

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

Source: Senate TV
Source: Senate TV

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus package passed by the Senate contains a wide range of proposals to help Americans still struggling with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The legislation differs in at least three major ways from the bill that passed the House of Representatives last week. The final Senate package will have to be approved again by the House before it can be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Here's how Americans could benefit from the Senate bill:

  • If your family makes less than $160,000 a year: The Senate bill would provide direct payments worth up to $1,400 per person to families earning less than $160,000 a year and individuals earning less than $80,000 a year. The payments will phase out faster than they would have under the House version of the bill, which set the income caps at $200,000 for couples and $100,000 for individuals. That means that not everyone who was eligible for a check earlier will receive one now — but for those who do qualify, the new payments will top up the $600 checks approved in December, bringing recipients to a total of $2,000 apiece.
  • If you are unemployed: The jobless would receive a $300 weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits and would get those payments through September, under a last-minute change in the Senate. The deal also calls for extending two key pandemic jobless benefits programs for the same period and making the first $10,200 of unemployment payments tax-free.
  • This is a significant difference from the House bill, which would provide a $400 weekly enhancement through August 29 and continue the two pandemic programs for the same period. The House bill does not contain the tax provision.
  • If you are hungry: Under both the Senate and House bills, food stamp recipients would see a 15% increase in benefits continue through September, instead of having it expire at the end of June. And families whose children's schools are closed may be able to receive Pandemic-EBT benefits through the summer if their state opts to continue it. 
  • If you're behind on your rent or mortgage: Both bills would send roughly $20 billion to state and local governments to help low-income households cover back rent, rent assistance and utility bills.
  • If you have children: Most families with minor children could claim a larger child tax credit for 2021, under a provision contained in both the Senate and House bills. Qualifying families could receive a child tax credit of $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each one under age 18, up from the current credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17.
  • If you own a small business: The bills would provide $15 billion to the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, which provides long-term, low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration. Severely impacted small businesses with fewer than 10 workers will be given priority for some of the money.
  • If you're sick: If you're sick, quarantining or caring for an ill loved one or a child whose school is closed, the bills may provide your employer an incentive to offer paid sick and family leave. Unlike Biden's original proposal, the House and Senate bills would not require employers to offer the benefit. But they do continue to provide tax credits to employers who voluntarily choose to offer the benefit through October 1.
  • If you need health insurance: More Americans could qualify for heftier federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies for two years, under both the Senate and House versions of the plan.

Who is out of luck? Workers being paid at or just above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour will not see a boost in pay. The Senate parliamentarian ruled in late February that increasing the hourly threshold to $15 does not meet a strict set of guidelines needed to move forward in the reconciliation process, which would allow Senate Democrats to pass the relief bill with a simple majority and no Republican votes.

1 hr 28 min ago

The Covid-19 relief bill has passed in the Senate. Here's what happens next.

From Manu Raju, Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Alex Rogers

Senate TV
Senate TV

The Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan on Saturday, after an all-night “vote-a-rama” and a 12-hour struggle to get Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin to support the party's plan on a critical issue. 

The vote was 50 to 49.

Now the bill goes back to the House of Representatives for a separate vote before President Biden signs it into law.

It's expected to be passed next week.

The $1.9 trillion bill includes stimulus checks for many Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats have faced fierce pressure to stay united to pass the administration’s top legislative priority before March 14, when jobless benefits are set to expire for millions of Americans. But West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s unexpected opposition on Friday to a Democratic deal boosting unemployment benefits ground the Senate to a halt, prompting a furious lobbying effort between the two parties. 

Democrats kept a Senate roll call vote open for 11 hours and 50 minutes, the longest in recent history, as Manchin signaled he would accept the Republicans' less generous proposal.

The dispute was a sign of the centrist Democrat's power in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats control the narrowest possible majority, and an example of how a single senator can derail the President's agenda.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan had to leave Friday to return home to Alaska for a family funeral, leaving Republicans with just 49 no votes. 

1 hr 27 min ago

The Covid-19 relief bill has passed in the Senate

President pro tempore of the Senate Patrick Leahy.
President pro tempore of the Senate Patrick Leahy. Senate TV

The Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan on Saturday, after an all-night “vote-a-rama” and a 12-hour struggle to get one Democrat to support the party's plan on a critical issue. 

The vote was 50 to 49. The legislation is now expected to go back to the House for a final vote before Biden signs it into law.

1 hr 45 min ago

NOW: The Senate vote on Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill is underway

Senate TV.
Senate TV.

Senators are now voting on President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, after a marathon overnight session on a series of amendments.

If the bill passes in the Senate, it will have to go back to the House for a separate vote before President Biden can sign it into law.

Lawmakers made several changes throughout the legislation, including narrowing eligibility for the stimulus checks, trimming the federal boost to unemployment benefits and nixing an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

You can read more about what's in the bill here.

2 hr 45 min ago

Senators in the chamber seem bleary-eyed and fatigued

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate TV
Senate TV

CNN's Manu Raju popped into the Senate chamber and said members were bleary-eyed, staring blankly into space, on their iPads and phones and chit-chatting with their neighbors.

He said members look exhausted and ready to move on.

"As [GOP Sen.] Chuck Grassley stood up and called for support of his amendments, several Republicans shouted out “by voice!” to speed consideration, but Democrats wouldn’t allow it," Raju reported.

Virtually all senators were seen at their desks – which rarely happens – but they are sitting there to speed the voting process.

Some are popping into their cloakrooms, according to Raju, and GOP Sen. Rand Paul was the only one not wearing a mask.

3 hr 24 min ago

End is in sight for vote-a-rama after senators pull an all-nighter

Both Democrats and Republicans are indicating that an "end is actually in sight" to the amendment process, according to CNN's Manu Raju, after senators pulled an all-nighter over President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill.

"The senators are just exhausted, after 11 straight hours overnight of voting as part of this free-flowing amendment process. Republicans have tried to gut, derail, and change core elements of this bill through the amendment process overnight, but Democrats have successfully fended off those amendments. There have been some changes made to the bill but not enough to derail its path to passage," Raju reported.

Democrats believe they can keep their caucus together, and passage could potentially occur within the next couple of hours, Raju reported.

If the bill passes in the Senate, it will have to go back to the House for a separate vote before it heads to Biden's desk and the President could sign it into law.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday evening that Biden "supports the compromise agreement, and is grateful to all the Senators who worked so hard to reach this outcome."

"This agreement allows us to move forward on the urgently needed American Rescue Plan, with $1,400 relief checks, funding we need to finish the vaccine rollout, open our schools, help those suffering from the pandemic, and more," Psaki said.

Watch the latest: