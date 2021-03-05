The Senate has begun marathon voting session on amendments

Senate TV

The Senate is voting on the first amendment to the Covid-19 relief bill: an effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

This effort to waive a budget point of order and advance the minimum wage is being pushed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats. We expect that won't have the Democratic votes to pass.

This will be the first amendment of a process known as a "vote-a-rama." This is a Senate tradition that the minority party uses to put members of the majority on the record on controversial issues in an effort to make changes to a bill that they oppose.

This series of votes can and will go for hours. The question is how much stamina members have, how long can they stand this process and how ready they are to jet off to begin their weekends.

CNN's Clare Foran and Ted Barrett contributed reporting to this post.