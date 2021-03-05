Now that there's an expected deal, here's what happens next in the Senate

Senate TV

A source familiar tells CNN that a deal about the path forward on the Covid-19 stimulus bill is coming soon.

The process had been stalled for several hours today as moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin was urged by Republicans to support a less generous plan extending enhanced benefits for the unemployed.

Under a final agreement accepted by Manchin, Senate Democrats will now offer an amendment to extend the enhanced Unemployment Insurance program through Sept. 6 at $300 a week, according to a Democratic aide with knowledge of the negotiations.

So what come next? The Senate will have to gavel closed the minimum wage vote — which has been open since 11:03 a.m. ET.

Once that is done, the Senate will move into vote-a-rama, meaning that senators can offer as many amendments as they want. This is a free-flowing process so we are uncertain which amendments will be first and come after.

But the deal Manchin struck will be part of an amendment — likely offered by Sen. Tom Carper. Also, Republicans will have a competing amendment on jobless benefits offered by Sen. Rob Portman, who has been lobbying Manchin all day to get on board. It's unclear if Manchin will support this.

Many more amendments to come, and unknown how late it will go.