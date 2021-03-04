Romney supports GOP senator's plan to delay Covid-19 relief vote

Al Drago/Getty Images

The short answer is we don't know exactly when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will bring the chamber's Covid-19 relief legislation to the floor.

Democrats were still waiting for Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee on Taxation scores Wednesday night to make sure they are in compliance with their own budget reconciliation rules. The budget they passed last month set specific criteria for how much each committee had to spend.

Before the bill goes to the floor, they have to make sure they hit those targets or the bill loses its privilege to be passed with 51 votes. It's an important step of this process and what they are waiting for at this point. Once they know they are in compliance, they can move.

When he has the scores and checks that everything is compliant, Schumer will go to the floor and move to proceed to Covid-relief bill that passed the House. There will be a vote. It will only take 51 votes to overcome this hurdle.

What happens next: Schumer will offer an amendment that includes all of the changes Democrats had to make to this bill to make it compliant with the rules of budget reconciliation and some of the changes that moderates have insisted on.

This bill won't include the minimum wage increase, and it will have tightened income thresholds for who gets stimulus checks. It won't include controversial transportation projects in New York and California. It may also have other changes we will be on the lookout for.

At that point, Schumer will ask for the Senate to "dispense of the reading," aka skip the part where the clerks have to read the 600-page bill. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has said he will object and force the reading. That could take about 10 hours.

