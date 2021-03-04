The 628-page relief bill is being read on the Senate floor now

Senate clears procedural vote opening debate on bill, with Vice President Harris casting tie-breaking vote
From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Lauren Fox and Barrett
The Senate successfully cleared a procedural vote to open debate on the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.
Now, we expect Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican from Wisconsin, will force a full reading of the 628-page bill, which could take about 10 hours.
1 min ago
Senate Democrats just released their Covid-19 relief legislative text. Here are key things to know.
From CNN's Lauren Fox and the Hill Team
Senate Democrats have released their version of the Covid relief bill. It's 628 pages long.
While the bill reflects similar priorities to the House bill and includes many of the same provisions, the Senate legislation differs in a few ways.
Here are some key differences:
The Senate bill does not include an increase in the $15 minimum wage after the Senate parliamentarian ruled it would not be allowed under the budget rules.
The Senate bill also does not include two controversial transportation projects in New York and California. The bill lowers the income thresholds for who is eligible for stimulus checks.
Those thresholds now cut off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for couples. Beginning at $75,000 and $150,000, the payments decrease up to that threshold.
The Senate’s bill still offers a $400 weekly federal benefit to unemployed workers and provides direct aid to state and local governments. The Senate bill, however, has given more money to lower population states than the House bill.
Many of the changes in the Senate bill reflect weeks worth of conversations between Senate moderates and the White House with those talks intensifying in recent days.
Democratic moderates fought in the final days of these talks to include more money for broadband and for rural hospitals. The legislation also increased the funding for states that were hard hit by losses in revenue from tourism.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a difficult task. He had to win over support of all 50 members of his caucus. In order to pass the bill without Republican votes, he cannot lose a single one.
GOP Sen. Murkowski votes no on motion to proceed to the relief bill
From CNN's Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has said she has not decided how she’ll vote on the relief package, voted against proceeding to the bill — a clear sign of where she is headed on this measure.
Senate Minority Whip John Thune said earlier Thursday that he didn’t know how Murkowski, who is up for reelection, will vote on the bill, but said he was “hopeful” she’ll stick with Republicans in opposing it.
34 min ago
Biden says he's comfortable with limiting eligibility of direct stimulus payments
From CNN's DJ Judd and Katie Lobosco
President Biden told reporters he was comfortable with limiting direct stimulus payments based on income in his administration’s Covid relief bill Thursday, adding he intended to continue outreach across the aisle in the hopes of getting bipartisan support.
“We've had a number of meetings with Republicans on the coronavirus bill in the House and Senate,” Biden told reporters ahead of an Oval Office meeting on infrastructure, “a combination of both. So, we're keeping everybody informed.”
The Senate is voting now to open the debate on their version of the Covid-19 relief bill.
That means 7 million fewer families will receive a partial payment than would have under the House version of the bill, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model. The new proposal will completely cut off those who earn more than $160,000 a year and individuals who earn more than $80,000 a year.
The House legislation, which passed Saturday, set the income caps at $200,000 for couples and $100,000 for individuals.
On the subject at hand at today's White House event, Biden pointed to infrastructure as an area for bipartisan cooperation, telling lawmakers, “Infrastructure is, not only creates jobs, but it makes us a whole lot more competitive around the world, if we have the best infrastructure in the world.”
Biden did not respond to shouted questions from the press pool if his next legislative priority would be an infrastructure package.
56 min ago
Senate is voting to open debate on the Covid-19 relief bill
From CNN's Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav
The Senate is voting now to open the debate on their version of the Covid-19 relief bill.
"It is time to move forward with this legislation," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor as he introduced the bill. “It is time to tell the American people that help is on the way."
What we know: It requires only 51 votes. Vice President Kamala Harris may be needed to break a tie.
After they clear this procedural vote, then GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is expected to force a full reading of the bill.
56 min ago
Democrats are aiming to extend these pandemic unemployment benefits in the relief bill
From CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco
An estimated 11.4 million workers will lose their unemployment benefits between mid-March and mid-April unless Congress passes its next coronavirus relief package quickly, a recent study by The Century Foundation found.
Some senators were looking to make some changes to the House bill, including reducing the federal boost to unemployment benefits to $300 a week and extending the duration of pandemic jobless programs by another month. But these efforts have not progressed.
The House bill calls for extending two key pandemic unemployment programs through August 29. It would also increase the federal weekly boost to $400, from the current $300, and continue it for the same time period.
It would lengthen the duration of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to up to 74 weeks, from 50 weeks, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program to 48 weeks, from 24 weeks.
The former provides benefits to freelancers, gig workers, independent contractors and certain people affected by the pandemic, while the latter increases the duration of payments for those in the traditional state unemployment system.
The President's plan had called for continuing the benefits through the end of September.
Out-of-work Americans will start running out of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits in mid-March, when provisions in December's $900 billion relief package begin phasing out.
The $300 enhancement also ends in mid-March.
Read more about what we know about the Senate stimulus bill here.
1 hr 42 min ago
GOP senator believes initial vote to begin Covid-19 bill debate could be within the hour
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Senate Republican Whip John Thune says he believes an initial procedural vote to start the budget reconciliation debate could take place in the next hour or so – “we’re told 2ish, but we don’t have ball control on that,” he said, pointing to Democrats who lead the chamber.
He noted that the bill still has not been filed by Democrats who he said were making last minute changes “trying to shore up support.”
On how it will play out, he predicted that if the motion to proceed vote does happen around 2 p.m. ET, the reading by the clerks could go until about midnight and then the Senate will adjourn for the day but the 20 hours of allotted debate time will tick away even when they are not in session.
He said it’s possible with cooperation both sides will yield back some of the 20 hours when they come back in Friday and that it “seems reasonable” that the vote-a-rama could start at about this time tomorrow.
He said it’s “hard to say” how many amendments his side will offer but, “We’ve got a long, long list, but it really comes down to individual members.”
When will it end? When senators get tired, he said.
“My experience with these things is that it generally plays out after a while. Fatigue sets in. And the amendments become a little bit redundant. At some point, people say, ‘okay, we’ve got all the votes we can get. We tried to change the bill or we did change the bill.’ I don’t know when that happens,” Thune said.
Finally, he said he didn’t know how Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate up for re-election, will vote on the bill, but he said he’s “hopeful” she sticks with Republicans in opposing it.
2 hr 19 min ago
The Senate is gearing up for a marathon effort to pass President Biden's Covid-19 relief bill.
The stretch could include a late night of voting on amendments before the final vote. If passed in the chamber, the bill will have to go back to the House for a separate vote before Biden signs it into law.
