Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Latest on the Covid-19 stimulus...

live news

Live

Latest on the coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Latest on markets

Live Updates

The latest on the Covid-19 stimulus bill

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:24 a.m. ET, March 3, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Democratic leader predicts late nights in Senate this week

From CNN's Clare Foran

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech Monday that the Senate will take up the legislation "this week," saying, "I expect a hardy debate and some late nights."

One reason late nights are expected and that will make the job of Democratic leadership more challenging is that senators are walking into a legislative minefield later this week since the relief bill is being considered under budget reconciliation rules that allow a free-flowing amendment process, meaning senators can force votes on as many amendments as they like.

That means if two Democrats break ranks, they could amend the bill with the backing of 49 Republicans.

The House passed the legislation with a provision to increase the minimum wage. But that can't be included in the Senate's version of the bill, according to a ruling from the parliamentarian, a little known but powerful Senate official. As a result, the Senate is expected to strip that provision out in its version of the bill, necessitating a separate vote in the House to sync up the legislation.

Republicans have so far been united in opposition to the measure, which they argue Democrats have crafted without their input and have designed to serve as a liberal wish list of agenda items. Democrats, for their part, say they are willing to work with Republicans, but will not water down a package that they say will deliver much needed aid to the American people hard hit by the pandemic.

1 min ago

Some GOP senators plotting votes of amendments to extend session for days

From CNN's Manu Raju

Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images
Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Some Senate Republicans are privately advocating to extend the marathon voting session — known as vote-a-rama — for days on end.

Under the rules of budget reconciliation, they can do that — if they have the stamina — since any senator can force a vote on an amendment with the backing of one of his or her colleagues.

At a private lunch yesterday, Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, floated this idea, according to a source briefed on the exchange. In the mid-90s, one vote-a-rama session took weeks to conclude.

It’s doubtful this could go that long and most expect the session to wrap up sometime Friday. But senators are bracing for the votes to potentially extend into the weekend.

Votes could begin as soon as tomorrow.

Johnson’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

30 min ago

Senate Democrats are down to the wire on their Covid-19 relief bill. Here's where things stand.

From CNN's Lauren Fox and the Capitol Hill team 

In a furious last-minute push, Democrats are scrambling to put their final touches on a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill that the entire caucus will have to support, a task that has proven difficult in the final hours of negotiations and revealed the uphill climb the party will have ahead in moving Biden’s agenda in the future even when it is through reconciliation.

Where things stand: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – in coordination with key committee chairs– has been working around the clock to finalize the bill text. As of this morning, it still is not finished.

Progressives and moderates are still trying to extract concessions and make changes to the bill that passed and leadership was still waiting as of late yesterday for some smaller rulings from the Senate’s parliamentarian, according to sources.

As a result, legislative counsel has been drafting multiple iterations of the bill so that Democrats will be ready to go when decisions are finally made. If it feels a little rushed, a little last minute. Welcome to Congress.

A timing note: It’s possible this goes into the weekend if leadership gets delayed in bringing a bill to the floor today. It’s important to remember that whatever Schumer lays down on the floor today can still be changed, and I am told that is certainly something that is possible.

But, it’s also an option to wait to begin debate until the final product is ready to go to the floor. If they wait, it delays the 20 hours of debate and the eventual vote-a-rama we expected to begin tomorrow night.

30 min ago

Why Democrats are racing to enact a new Covid-19 relief bill by March 14

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

Millions of Americans will start running out of pandemic unemployment benefits on March 14, putting increased pressure on the Senate to quickly pass its version of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The jobless payments are among the first federal lifelines from December's $900 billion stimulus package set to expire, with additional provisions for expanded paid sick and family leave, small businesses, food stamps, housing protections and other relief lapsing in the following weeks and months.

Out-of-work Americans will get their last $300 federal weekly boost to jobless payments on March 14. And those in two key pandemic unemployment assistance will start running out of benefits at that time.

Some 4 million people in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will see their benefits expire in mid-March, while the payments of another 7.3 million folks will lapse over the following four weeks, according to a recent report from The Century Foundation.

The two temporary federal programs were created in Congress' $2 trillion relief package last March and were extended by 11 weeks in the $900 billion relief deal passed in December.

The former provides benefits to freelancers, gig workers, independent contractors and certain people affected by the pandemic, while the latter lengthens the duration of payments for those in the traditional state unemployment system.

The Senate is set this week to begin considering the massive package that passed the House early Saturday morning, largely along party lines.

But it will take some time to pass since senators are expected to make changes to the legislation — and then the House will have to vote on the revised bill before it is sent to Biden for his signature.