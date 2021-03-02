The major order of business for President Biden and Congress is to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package before the round of unemployment benefits and other aid approved in December lapse, again leaving millions of Americans short of help.
What's riding on this negotiation is the $1,400 stimulus checks proposed by Biden even before he took office, as well as that extra federal unemployment money. Democrats have said they will get a bill signed by mid-March.
Here are three key things to know about the legislation passed by the House:
- It's massive. The latest package will run to about $1.9 trillion on top of about $4 trillion already approved under former President Trump. See where that money went here.
- It's sweeping. The new bill would touch everything from direct stimulus payments and extending unemployment insurance to propping up the airline industry, giving new money for vaccines and helping troubled school districts. The House version also currently includes a federal minimum wage increase to $15 — though that provision will not make it into the Senate version after the parliamentarian determined it could not be passed by a simple majority, under Senate rules.
- It's controversial. Republicans say it's too big and want something smaller, or that Congress should wait to see how the Covid-19 pandemic progresses before deciding to send additional aid. Democrats are split over whether to include the minimum wage hike, which is a top priority of progressives but opposed by moderates in the party.
But getting the package — packages, really, since there will be different versions between the House, Senate and White House that must be reconciled — passed into law will test Biden's calls for unity.
Work on the plan so far has made clear not just that most Republicans have little appetite for cooperating with the Democrats who are now in charge, but also that Democrats — whose control of Senate rests with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote — aren't totally unified among themselves.