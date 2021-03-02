Biden will talk with Senate Democrats today on Covid-19 relief and deliver remarks on the pandemic 

President Biden is expected to huddle with Senate Democrats today as the chamber gears up to pass the White House's top legislative priority: a major pandemic relief plan.

Biden is slated to join Senate Democrats virtually during their caucus lunch at 1:10 p.m. ET afternoon, a meeting that comes as Democrats face pressure to stick together to pass the sweeping rescue package. Biden also held a virtual meeting with a group of Senate Democrats on Monday.

Biden is also scheduled to deliver remarks on the pandemic at 4:15 p.m. ET from the White House.

Some more background: The President's ongoing outreach underscores the important role the narrow Democratic majority will play in getting the Covid package across the finish line.

The caucus has no room for error in a chamber with a 50-50 partisan split and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tiebreaker.

The House passed the President's $1.9 trillion package early Saturday morning with zero Republicans voting in favor. Now, all eyes are on the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer could bring the Covid package — which includes direct checks, small business aid, and funding for schools, state and local governments and vaccine distribution — to the floor as early as Wednesday.