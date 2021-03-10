Follow CNN Politics
Latest on Covid-19 stimulus bill

Latest on coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

House to hold final vote on Covid-19 stimulus bill

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:00 a.m. ET, March 10, 2021
6 Posts
1 min ago

The House just convened. Here's what you need to know about today's final vote. 

From CNN's Clare Foran, Katie Lobosco and Tami Luhby,

The House just convened, and lawmakers are expected to take a final vote today to approve President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. We expect two hours of debate to take place before the vote.

Passage of the bill will mark the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

Key features of the package include:

  • Up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households
  • $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits
  • An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child
  • $350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.
  • Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September
  • Helps low-income households cover rent
  • Makes federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies more generous and provides $8.5 billion to rural hospitals and health care providers

The legislation is expected to get final approval by the House after the Senate made a series of revisions to the bill and passed it over the weekend.

Notable changes made by the Senate include narrowing eligibility for stimulus checks, trimming the federal boost to jobless benefits and eliminating an increase in the federal minimum wage. The House had previously passed the bill, including the wage hike, at the end of February.

Read more about today's vote here.

9 min ago

When Americans can expect to receive new stimulus checks, according to the White House

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave an update on when Americans should expect another stimulus payment, telling reporters on Tuesday that the payments are expected to go out starting this month.

“As the President said last week, once the rescue plan is signed, we’ll be able to start getting payments out this month. Treasury and IRS are working tirelessly to make that happen,” Psaki said, adding that agencies are “building on lessons learned from previous rounds to increase the households that will get electronic payments, which are substantially faster than checks.”

Here are specifics from the White House on how Americans will be able to access their upcoming stimulus payment following its expected passage in the House and then President Biden’s anticipated signing of the American Rescue Plan into law:

  • “For households who have already filed their income tax for 2020, the IRS will use that information to determine eligibility and size of payments. For households that haven’t filed for 2020, the IRS will review records from 2019 to determine eligibility and the size of payment. That includes the use of the non-filer portal for previous rounds of payment,” Psaki said.
  • “For tax returns with direct deposit or bank account information, the IRS will be able to send money electronically, and for those households for which Treasury cannot determine a bank account, paper checks or debit cards will be sent,” she added. 

Psaki said the White House is “not taking anything for granted” as the legislative process plays out but said they’re “pushing through the finish line.”

In the example of a typical family of four with parents making under $150,000 annually, she said that because of the rescue plan, the family should expect $5,600 in direct payments and $2,600 as part of the expanded childcare tax credit.

Read more about the stimulus checks here and see if you qualify to receive a check here

13 min ago

Democrats are racing to pass the stimulus bill before millions lose unemployment benefits

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

A person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, California, on December 18, 2020.
A person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, California, on December 18, 2020. Rich Pedroncelli/File/AP

The House is getting ready to cast its final vote on the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan as Democrats push to quickly get the legislation to President Biden's desk.

An estimated 11.4 million workers will lose their unemployment benefits between mid-March and mid-April unless Congress passes its next coronavirus relief package, a recent study by The Century Foundation found.

Out-of-work Americans will get their last $300 federal weekly boost to jobless payments on March 14. And those in two key pandemic unemployment assistance will start running out of benefits at that time.

About 4 million people in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will see their benefits expire in mid-March, while the payments of another 7.3 million will lapse over the following four weeks, according to a recent report from The Century Foundation.

The two temporary federal programs were created in Congress' $2 trillion relief package last March and were extended by 11 weeks in the $900 billion relief deal passed in December. The former provides benefits to freelancers, gig workers, independent contractors and certain people affected by the pandemic, while the latter lengthens the duration of payments for those in the traditional state unemployment system.

The Senate bill, which passed Saturday, calls for extending these pandemic unemployment programs — as well as providing a $300 federal weekly enhancement to payments — through Sept. 6. The President's plan called for continuing benefits through the end of September.

However, even if Biden signs the bill in mid-March, the jobless may experience a temporary disruption in payments. The US Department of Labor must issue guidance on the new law, and many states need some time to reprogram their antiquated systems with the new provisions.

24 min ago

House Democratic Caucus chair says he's "110% confident" stimulus bill will pass in the House

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

US Representative Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, speaks during a House Democratic press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 9.
US Representative Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, speaks during a House Democratic press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 9. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries called the Covid-19 relief bill that is due back in the House for a vote on final passage tomorrow “transformative.”

“It’s transformative,” he said. “It will comprehensively and compassionately meet the moment.”

CNN reported yesterday that the House received the Senate bill, and that the chamber is expected to give final passage to the $1.9 trillion relief package this morning.  

When pressed whether Democrats were taking a victory lap too early, and whether he was confident that the bill would clear the House with the Senate’s changes in it, Jeffries was bullish.

“I’m 110% confident,” he said. “And we’ll pass it hopefully with some Republican votes although, you know, that remains to be seen. What’s perplexing to a lot of us is that the American Rescue Plan is bipartisan across the country.”

If the House passes the bill, it is expected to be signed by President Biden soon after.

32 min ago

Today's House vote will be the final legislative step before Biden signs the stimulus bill into law

From CNN's Katie Lobosco and Tami Luhby

The US Capitol is seen on March 10 in Washington, DC.
The US Capitol is seen on March 10 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill on Saturday brought the massive legislation one step closer to law. Now the focus returns to the House.

The bill has to go back to the other side of the Capitol, where the House — which already passed its own version of the bill — is scheduled to vote to approve the changes made in the Senate. You can read about those changes here.

The House vote is expected to succeed on a party line, as it did in the Senate, with a narrow Democratic majority.

Only after the House passes the Senate version would it land on Biden's desk.

What happens next: After that, the turnaround time — between it being a more than 600-page bill and money in people's pockets — could be relatively quick.

People could start seeing the $1,400 stimulus payments hit their bank accounts within days of Biden signing the bill.

The payments do not go all out at once. Those whose bank information is on file with the IRS would likely get the money first because it would be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.

35 min ago

Key things to know about the next round of stimulus checks — and when you can expect yours

From CNN's Katie Lobosco

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

A third round of stimulus payments is expected to be on the way later this month.

The payments are included in a sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that was approved by the Senate on Saturday and could be signed by President Biden soon after the House takes a final vote, now expected to be on Wednesday.

About 90% of American households will be eligible, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

Here's what you need to know:

  • How much will you get? The payments are worth up to $1,400 per person, including dependents. So a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17. The full amount goes to individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households (like single parents) earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning less than $150,000. But then the payments gradually phase out as income goes up.
  • Do you make too much money to be eligible?: Individuals who earn at least $80,000 a year of adjusted gross income, heads of households who earn at least $120,000 and married couples who earn at least $160,000 will be completely cut off from the third round of stimulus payments — regardless of how many children they have.
  • On what year are the income limits based? The income thresholds will be based on a taxpayer's most recent return. If they've already filed a 2020 return by the time the payment is sent, the IRS will base eligibility on their 2020 adjusted gross income. f not, it will be based on the 2019 return or the information submitted through an online portal set up last year for people who don't usually file tax returns.
  • When can you expect the money? People could start seeing the payments hit their bank accounts within days of Biden signing the bill — which is expected to happen soon after the House votes on the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. For the previous pandemic stimulus bill, the IRS started sending out the second round of payments three days after then-President Donald Trump signed that legislation in late December. But it's possible that tax filing season, which is underway, could slow down the process this time.The payments do not all go out at once. Those whose bank information is on file with the IRS would likely get the money first, because it would be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail. The IRS is "building on lessons learned from previous rounds to increase the households that will get electronic payments, which are substantially faster than checks," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Read more here.