The House just convened, and lawmakers are expected to take a final vote today to approve President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. We expect two hours of debate to take place before the vote.

Passage of the bill will mark the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

Key features of the package include:

Up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households

A $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits

An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child

$350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.

Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September

Helps low-income households cover rent

Makes federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies more generous and provides $8.5 billion to rural hospitals and health care providers

The legislation is expected to get final approval by the House after the Senate made a series of revisions to the bill and passed it over the weekend.

Notable changes made by the Senate include narrowing eligibility for stimulus checks, trimming the federal boost to jobless benefits and eliminating an increase in the federal minimum wage. The House had previously passed the bill, including the wage hike, at the end of February.

