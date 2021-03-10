Biden plans to sign the Covid-19 relief bill into law Friday afternoon at the White House
President Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, his first major legislative victory, into law on Friday at the White House.
The House is currently voting on the package, where it is expected to be approved.
“The President will sign the bill at the White House on Friday afternoon,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
Once passed by the House, Psaki said, “The bill text will be rechecked, printed, and signed by the appropriate leaders in the House and Senate. The House clerks will then deliver it to the White House for the President’s signature,” with that delivery expected “sometime tomorrow.”
The administration, Psaki noted, is “moving full speed ahead on the implementation bill,” citing urgency for the American people.
Pelosi: Lawmakers have a decision of "tremendous consequence" to make during vote
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote on the Covid-19 bill is of "tremendous consequence," describing the legislation as one of the most "transformative" bills she has seen during her time in Congress.
"Today we have a decision to make of tremendous, tremendous consequence," she said on the House floor as she closed out the debate over the bill on Wednesday. "A decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods."
The House is taking a final vote now on the Covid-19 relief bill. Pelosi said she hopes the package is passed in a bipartisan way, to reflect the bipartisan support she says the package has across the country.
The Democratic leader added that, above all, the bill is about American children – ensuring schools are able to open safely, providing economic and food security for families and rental assistance and childcare.
"The Biden American Rescue Plan is about the children. Their health, their education, the economic security of their families," she said.
Pelosi said the legislation puts money in the pocket of the American people and gives a tax credit to lift children out of poverty.
"How do you say no to lifting children out of poverty?" she said.
"Everything that I mentioned here is related to the coronavirus," she added.
NOW: The House is voting on final passage of the Covid-19 relief bill
The House is now voting on the Covid-19 relief bill. This is the final legislative step before the package goes to the White House for President Biden to sign it.
We expect the vote to take about 45 minutes, and lawmakers will vote in groups and not all members will be on the House floor at once.
The legislation is on track to receive final approval in the chamber after the Senate made a series of revisions to the bill and passed it over the weekend.
An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child
$350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution
Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September
Helps low-income households cover rent
Makes federal premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act policies more generous and provides $8.5 billion to rural hospitals and health care providers
Democrats say more government action is needed to shore up the economy, aid in the recovery and deliver relief to Americans who continue to be hurt by the pandemic.
Republicans, however, have criticized the plan as a partisan wish list of liberal agenda items that is not sufficiently targeted, and have so far put up a united front in opposition.
The House is gearing up to vote soon. Here's what the Covid-19 relief bill could mean for you.
The Covid-19 relief bill is expected to get final approval soon in the House after the Senate made a series of revisions to the bill and passed it on Saturday. Once the bill is passed, it will then go to the White House to be signed.
President Biden and congressional Democrats argue that another massive bill is necessary to assist both people in need and the nation at large.
If your family makes less than $160,000 a year: The bill would provide direct payments worth up to $1,400 per person to families earning less than $160,000 a year and individuals earning less than $80,000 a year. The payments will phase out faster than they would have under the House version of the bill, which set the income caps at $200,000 for couples and $100,000 for individuals. That means that not everyone who was eligible for a check earlier will receive one now — but for those who do qualify, the new payments will top up the $600 checks approved in December, bringing recipients to a total of $2,000 apiece.
If you are unemployed: The jobless would receive a $300 weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits and would get those payments through September, under a last-minute change in the Senate. The deal also calls for extending two key pandemic jobless benefits programs for the same period and making the first $10,200 of unemployment payments tax-free. This is a significant difference from the House bill, which would provide a $400 weekly enhancement through Aug. 29 and continue the two pandemic programs for the same period.
If you are hungry: Under both the Senate and House bills, food stamp recipients would see a 15% increase in benefits continue through September, instead of having it expire at the end of June. And families whose children's schools are closed may be able to receive Pandemic-EBT benefits through the summer if their state opts to continue it.
If you're behind on your rent or mortgage: Both bills would send roughly $20 billion to state and local governments to help low-income households cover back rent, rent assistance and utility bills.
If you have children: Most families with minor children could claim a larger child tax credit for 2021, under a provision contained in both the Senate and House bills. Qualifying families could receive a child tax credit of $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each one under age 18, up from the current credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17.
If you own a small business: The bills would provide $15 billion to the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, which provides long-term, low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration. Severely impacted small businesses with fewer than 10 workers will be given priority for some of the money.
If you're sick: If you're sick, quarantining or caring for an ill loved one or a child whose school is closed, the bills may provide your employer an incentive to offer paid sick and family leave. Unlike Biden's original proposal, the House and Senate bills would not require employers to offer the benefit. But they do continue to provide tax credits to employers who voluntarily choose to offer the benefit through Oct. 1.
Who is out of luck? Workers being paid at or just above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour will not see a boost in pay. The Senate parliamentarian ruled in late February that increasing the hourly threshold to $15 does not meet a strict set of guidelines needed to move forward in the reconciliation process, which would allow Senate Democrats to pass the relief bill with a simple majority and no Republican votes.
Undocumented immigrants who don't have Social Security numbers remain ineligible for the stimulus check payments. But their spouses and children are eligible as long as they have Social Security numbers. They were excluded from the first round.
House Majority Leader: "I expect zero Republicans to vote for this bill"
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer – breaking a small House rule to address his remarks to the Chair and not to other members – said that he doesn’t expect any of the Republicans to join Democrats in passing the Covid-19 relief bill.
“I expect zero of you to vote for this,” he said, before correcting himself. “Excuse me, Mr. Speaker. Mr. Speaker, I expect zero Republicans to vote for this bill.”
Hoyer said only one thing has changed that would alter the bipartisan support garnered by earlier relief bills – the party of the man in the White House.
During the ongoing debate, Republicans have been saying the bill is an expensive, partisan wish list for Democrats.
It could take some time for struggling Americans to see all the benefits included in the relief bill
It could take some time, however, for struggling Americans to see all the benefits.
While the $1,400 stimulus payments could hit people's bank accounts within days of Biden signing the bill, the extension of federal unemployment benefits as well as the enhanced child tax credit and more generous Affordable Care Act subsidies may take a few weeks — or even a few months — to arrive.
The exact timing would depend on when federal departments can write the guidelines and how long it takes them and state agencies to then implement the new provisions.
When it comes to unemployment benefits, there is little time to waste. More than 11 million Americans are set to start seeing their pandemic unemployment benefits lapse this weekend.
If Biden signs the bill quickly after the House approves the bill, the jobless may see little or no break in payments. But it depends on which state they live in.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provides benefits to freelancers, gig workers, independent contractors and certain people affected by the pandemic
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program increases the duration of payments for those in the traditional state unemployment system
Some states say they expect to be able to continue sending out benefits without pause — as long as they don't have to make many changes to their unemployment systems.
"If President Biden signs the bill soon and there are no additional program requirements in the bill, we should be able to implement the extensions without any interruption in payments," said Kersha Cartwright, a spokesperson for Georgia's Department of Labor. "That is a lot of assumptions, though."
The House is debating the Covid-19 relief bill. Here's what both sides are saying.
Members of the House are debating the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill right now. They are expected to take a final vote on the bill soon.
Here is what both sides are saying:
Democrats:
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic caucus chair, says the package is all about helping Americans who are struggling. He said during his remarks on the House floor today that Congress needs to act with urgency.
"The Covid-19 pandemic is a one in a century crisis. It requires once in a century comprehensive, compassionate and continuing congressional response. That is what the American Rescue Plan is all about," he said.
Jeffries pointed out that more than 500,000 people have died from the virus and more than 100,000 businesses have closed during the pandemic. He also said the money is needed to help people that are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, as well as to revive the economy.
"So much pain, suffering and death and our Republican colleagues want us to do nothing. What is wrong with you?" he said.
"We will build back better for the people. Help is on the way," Jeffries added.
Other Democrats echoed Jeffries comments, repeating the phrase "help is on the way" several times. They also said the public supports the bill.
Republicans
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Democrats have not tried to pass a relief plan with bipartisanship, and called the package a "missed opportunity" to focus on the real needs of Americans.
He said the bill will cost taxpayers more than $5,000 each, saying it is one of the most expensive bills in American history.
"You send the government your tax dollars but you only get a fraction of what you pay for at best," he said, referring to the $1,400 direct payments that will be sent to some Americans as part of the plan.
McCarthy said the American Rescue Plan is "very liberal" and "in both the House and Senate, the only bipartisan vote has been against this."
Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri, also argued the bill was a "partisan process" and Congress should focus on "timely and targeted relief to support those who need it most."
"From the very beginning of this process Republicans have been saying that this bailout was never about Covid relief, but rather about Democrats trying to notch some wins for their political base. Appease their allies, rather than help Americans," Smith said.
Schumer calls Covid-19 relief bill "most sweeping federal recovery package in recent history"
The “House of Representatives is set to approve the American Rescue Plan and send it straight to President Biden's desk for his signature. Capping a month long effort by Democrats to pass bold Covid relief to defeat the pandemic and boost our economy," the New York Democrat said.
"Once President Biden signs the bill into law, it will immediately become the most sweeping federal recovery package in recent history," he continued.
The Senate passed their version of the bill on Saturday. The chamber made some notable changes to the the version initially passed in the House, including narrowing eligibility for stimulus checks, trimming the federal boost to jobless benefits and eliminating an increase in the federal minimum wage.
CEOs strongly back Biden's stimulus plan — even more than the public does
President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan is getting high marks from business leaders.
Seventy-three percent of the CEOs and business leaders polled during Wednesday's virtual Yale CEO Caucus support Biden's American Rescue Plan. That includes 37% who indicated "strong" support for the package.
This suggests the C-Suite is even more supportive of the plan than Americans at large, as a CNN poll released Wednesday showed 61% of the public supports the legislation.
"This is a big day and we're very thankful for what the administration is getting done and what Congress is getting done with this bill," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said during the Yale event.
But business leaders are also concerned the Biden plan may be too expensive. Of the leaders polled by Yale, 61% say the $1.9 trillion package goes too far, while just 27% say it is just right.
"But they still like it. There's a paradox," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, founder of Yale's Chief Executive Leadership Institute.
Parker, the American Airlines CEO, said there will always be those who think something can be done for less.
"That's not the bigger point," he said. "The bigger point is there is broad public support for this bill. And that's certainly true among those of us that are running airlines."