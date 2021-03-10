White House Covid-19 senior adviser says $1.9 trillion bill brings “sigh of relief”

Just moments after the House passed the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill on Wednesday, White House Covid-19 senior adviser Andy Slavitt said that the legislation will help the nation through the next stages of the pandemic.

"When this gets to the President's desk and it is signed, it is really going to be monumental in terms of allowing Americans to breathe a big sigh of relief," Slavitt told MSNBC's Katy Tur on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden plans to sign the bill into law on Friday afternoon at the White House.

"Not that Covid-19 is over, but we will now have the resources to support Americans through the next stages," Slavitt said.

When asked whether he suspects the United States will need another relief bill before the end of the pandemic, Slavitt said he couldn't "predict the future" and the pandemic has had "plenty of surprises."