White House Covid-19 senior adviser says $1.9 trillion bill brings “sigh of relief”
Just moments after the House passed the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill on Wednesday, White House Covid-19 senior adviser Andy Slavitt said that the legislation will help the nation through the next stages of the pandemic.
"When this gets to the President's desk and it is signed, it is really going to be monumental in terms of allowing Americans to breathe a big sigh of relief," Slavitt told MSNBC's Katy Tur on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden plans to sign the bill into law on Friday afternoon at the White House.
"Not that Covid-19 is over, but we will now have the resources to support Americans through the next stages," Slavitt said.
When asked whether he suspects the United States will need another relief bill before the end of the pandemic, Slavitt said he couldn't "predict the future" and the pandemic has had "plenty of surprises."
Here is what is in the Covid-19 relief bill that is heading to the President's desk
The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to approve a $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan, a top legislative priority for President Biden. The President is expected to sign the bill into law later this week.
Unemployment assistance: The bill calls for a $300 federal boost to weekly jobless payments and extending two key pandemic unemployment benefits programs through September 6.
State and local aid: The legislation provides $350 billion to states, local governments, territories and tribes.
Nutrition assistance: The package extends the 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September. It also contains $880 million for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC. It will allow states to continue the Pandemic-EBT.
Housing aid: The bill sends roughly $20 billion to state and local governments to help low-income households cover back rent, rent assistance and utility bills. It authorizes about $10 billion to help struggling homeowners pay their mortgages, utilities and property taxes.
Tax credits: The bill expands the child tax credit to $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each child under age 18. Currently, families can receive a credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17.
Paid sick and family leave: While the bill does not make this mandatory, it will continue to provide tax credits to employers who voluntarily choose to offer the benefit through October 1.
Education and child care: The bill provides $125 billion to public K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, including for things like ventilation, personal protective equipment for teachers and support staff.
Small businesses: The bill provides $15 billion to the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program and another $7 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. It also provides $25 billion for a new grant program specifically for bars and restaurants.
Vaccines: $14 billion will go towards researching, developing, distributing, administering and strengthening confidence in vaccines. It will also put $47.8 billion toward things like testing and contact tracing.
Rural hospitals: The bill allocates $8.5 billion to help struggling rural hospitals and health care providers.
“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance,” Biden said in a statement.
“On Friday, I look forward to signing the American Rescue Plan into law at the White House – a people’s law at the people’s house," Biden said.
The President thanked "all the members who voted for it, especially Speaker Pelosi, the finest and most capable speaker in the history of our nation."
Biden's signature will not appear on the stimulus checks slated to be sent to Americans as part of the relief package, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
Physical stimulus checks sent to American households last year included a note on the bottom left with then-President Trump's name. Individuals receiving electronic stimulus payments also received a letter signed by the President.
Psaki said during Tuesday's White House press briefing that Biden didn't think the inclusion of his signature on the payments "was a priority or a necessary step. His focus was on getting them out as quickly as possible."
So a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.
The income thresholds will be based on a taxpayer's most recent return. If they've already filed a 2020 return by the time the payment is sent, the IRS will base eligibility on their 2020 adjusted gross income. If not, it will be based on the 2019 return or the information submitted through an online portal set up last year for people who don't usually file tax returns.
Congress just passed Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan. Here's what happens next.
The House just voted to approve the Covid-19 relief bill, paving the way for President Biden to sign his top legislative priority into law.
House Democrats passed the legislation on a party line vote of 220-211. No Republicans voted in favor. One Democrat voted against the bill: Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.
White te House press secretary Jen Psaki said today that Biden will sign the bill on Friday afternoon at the White House.
Passage of the bill marks the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.
An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child
$350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.
Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September
Helps low-income households cover rent
What happens next: Psaki said, “The bill text will be rechecked, printed, and signed by the appropriate leaders in the House and Senate." The House clerks will then deliver the bill to the White House for the President's signature.
After Biden signs the bill, the turnaround time — between it being a more than 600-page bill and money in people's pockets — could be relatively quick.
The payments do not all go out at once. Those whose bank information is on file with the IRS would likely get the money first, because it would be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the ma
Biden to appoint someone to lead implementation of American Rescue Plan
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden plans to appoint someone to lead the implementation of his coronavirus relief legislation, similar to the role he played in 2009.
“We are also looking ahead to implementation,” Psaki said during Wednesday’s news briefing, telling reporters about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent speech on aid to state and local governments. “They are looking for ways to maximize, of course, the impact of every dollar.”
As the House takes a final vote on the package right now, Psaki said the President knows that the passage and signing of the bill is just the beginning.
“That’s exactly what the President did when he served as the point person on the implementation of the (American) Recovery (and Reinvestment) Act in 2009, partnering with mayors, governors and other officials to get help to them quickly and a way to get waste, fraud and abuse to two tenths of 1%,” she said.
“I don’t have any personnel announcements today but that will certainly be part of our path moving forward,” Psaki added.
Democrat from Maine votes against Covid relief bill
Rep. Jared Golden of Maine is the first and likely only Democrat to vote "no" on the Covid-19 relief package. This was expected.
Golden released a statement on his decision:
"While the Senate made modest changes to the legislation, some of those changes undermined parts of the bill I do support, and others were insufficient to address my concerns with the overall size and scope of the bill. Although I support the Senate’s effort to reduce the number of wealthier households that will receive stimulus checks, they did not go far enough, and other changes — like removing the minimum wage increase or providing a lower unemployment benefit — undermined policies that I support. I voted for a $15 minimum wage in the last Congress, and given the opportunity, I intend to do so again"
He continued: "I know there are people who will continue to need assistance getting through the final stages of this pandemic, which is why I have argued that Congress should have addressed their needs with a targeted bill that extends unemployment benefits, funds vaccine distribution, and increases investments in our public health infrastructure."
Biden plans to sign the Covid-19 relief bill into law Friday afternoon at the White House
President Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, his first major legislative victory, into law on Friday at the White House.
The House is currently voting on the package, where it is expected to be approved.
“The President will sign the bill at the White House on Friday afternoon,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
Once passed by the House, Psaki said, “The bill text will be rechecked, printed, and signed by the appropriate leaders in the House and Senate. The House clerks will then deliver it to the White House for the President’s signature,” with that delivery expected “sometime tomorrow.”
The administration, Psaki noted, is “moving full speed ahead on the implementation bill,” citing urgency for the American people.
Pelosi: Lawmakers have a decision of "tremendous consequence" to make during vote
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote on the Covid-19 bill is of "tremendous consequence," describing the legislation as one of the most "transformative" bills she has seen during her time in Congress.
"Today we have a decision to make of tremendous, tremendous consequence," she said on the House floor as she closed out the debate over the bill on Wednesday. "A decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods."
The House is taking a final vote now on the Covid-19 relief bill. Pelosi said she hopes the package is passed in a bipartisan way, to reflect the bipartisan support she says the package has across the country.
The Democratic leader added that, above all, the bill is about American children – ensuring schools are able to open safely, providing economic and food security for families and rental assistance and childcare.
"The Biden American Rescue Plan is about the children. Their health, their education, the economic security of their families," she said.
Pelosi said the legislation puts money in the pocket of the American people and gives a tax credit to lift children out of poverty.
"How do you say no to lifting children out of poverty?" she said.
"Everything that I mentioned here is related to the coronavirus," she added.