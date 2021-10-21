Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, recalled the chaos of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in his remarks today as members debated a resolution declaring Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

"Congress is investigating the worst attack on our Capitol in over a century, made worse still by the fact it was carried out by our own people — people who had been misled to believe that their election had been stolen and that violence was now justified. People who are still being misled by a dangerous lie that may lead to even more bloodshed," Schiff said.

He continued:

"This is not some theoretical matter. We were here. We heard the doors breaking, the glass shattering, the cries from outside the chamber. And we saw the bloody results: the officers injured and those who died."

The House will soon vote on whether to approve the Jan. 6 committee's report recommending Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump, be held for criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena to appear before the panel.

Members of the committee have said the panel believes Bannon has significant knowledge of the planning around the attack.