An image of Steve Bannon is displayed on screen as an audio recording is played during a hearing by the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol on July 21. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The House Select Committee gaveled into its prime-time hearing Thursday without a resolution in Steve Bannon’s trial — and without the information they sought from him nine months ago.

During testimony at the trial this week, a select committee staffer reaffirmed the committee is still interested in receiving information from Bannon. That wouldn't change the fact that he defaulted on the subpoena, prosecutors pointed out, but the House has made clear it's still interested in areas Bannon knows about.

Among the areas the committee wanted to explore with him: What took place at the Willard Hotel, an unofficial command center for former President Donald Trump allies hoping to overturn the election results, in the run-up to Jan. 6.

Ultimately, the topic of the Willard war room has not been deeply explored in any of the committee’s eight public hearings. And why not? The real possibility remains that Bannon’s refusal to cooperate has, at least in some areas, managed to stymy the committee’s work.