The jury in Steve Bannon's trial on contempt of Congress charges is likely to start deliberations after hearing closing arguments from both sides on Friday.
Fourteen jurors — 9 men and 5 women — were sworn in at the federal district courthouse in Washington, DC, after being finalized on Tuesday.
The jury includes a State Department employee, an art salesperson, a NASA contractor, a doctor, an architect and a handful of DC government employees.
Some of the jurors have extensive previous experience serving on juries, according to their statements in court yesterday. The jury has 14 people because two alternates are in the pool, and won't be disclosed publicly until deliberations.
Some context: During the first portion of Monday's jury selection process, potential jurors were not pressed about their general feelings about Bannon or former President Trump.
They were, however, asked about their news consumption of the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection and about this case itself. Some said they'd consumed a little of the House hearings, if that.
Many of the potential jurors had said they'd heard minimally about Bannon's case, yet a large number of them had taken in at least some of the select committee's public hearings. But awareness alone wasn't enough for them to be tossed from the jury pool.