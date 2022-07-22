Bannon team asks judge to question jurors if they watched the Jan. 6 hearing last night

Steve Bannon’s team has flagged for the judge that Bannon was mentioned during the House Select Committee hearing Thursday night. They are asking for Judge Carl Nichols to consider quizzing jurors on whether they watched the special news coverage.
“The nature and substance of the segment present a significant cause for concern regarding possible prejudice to Mr. Bannon’s constitutional fair trial rights and right to a jury trial if a juror viewed the segment of was made aware of it in some manner,” Bannon’s team wrote.
The jury has been told daily not to consume news coverage that could relate to the case, and even to turn off their phone notifications for news apps.