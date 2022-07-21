Steve Bannon's team will not present a defense to the jury
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz
Former President Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon's defense team will not present any case to the jury in a trial where he is charged for contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, his attorney David Schoen told the court on Thursday.
This also means Bannon himself will not take the stand, and the court may head to closing arguments and jury deliberations as soon as this afternoon.
Remember: Defendants are not required to present a case because the burden is on the Justice Department to prove its charges.
The question of what Bannon's team might do at this stage has hung over his team for the last four days. His attorneys have protested persistently they had little to no defenses to the charges because of the way the judge set the parameters.
US District Judge Carl Nichols asked Bannon's legal team their plan for Thursday since the prosecution rested its case Wednesday after two witnesses.
"You're not intending to put on any evidence to the jury?" Nichols asked. "Correct, your honor," Schoen said.
The judge confirmed the jury will hear no more evidence in this case. The jury is not yet convened back in the courtroom Thursday.
2 hr 14 min ago
Judge calls brief recess to consider Bannon motion for judgment of acquittal
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz
Prosecutors had a brisk response to Steve Bannon's arguments for a judgment of acquittal.
"The evidence is clear" that he did not provide records by Oct. 7 and testimony by Oct. 14, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn said.
Bannon's intent was made clear, she argued, with the letters he sent to the committee indicating he wasn't cooperating, as well as with his posts to social media. There was an additional matter the parties had a brief private discussion with the judge about.
The judge then called a five-minute recess to consider the judgment of acquittal motion.
2 hr 4 min ago
Bannon's team continues to press for House select committee chair Bennie Thompson's testimony
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz
With the Rule 29 motion arguments, Steve Bannon's team argued that the Justice Department has failed to offer sufficient evidence for a jury to conclude Bannon committed a crime.
Bannon attorney Evan Corcoran pointed to House staffer Kristin Amerling’s inability to testify that she saw Chair Bennie Thompson sign the subpoena and her inability to say who wrote what parts of the subpoena letter or decide the return dates. Corcoran also reiterated that Thompson should have to testify in the case.
He also made an issue of the fact that the return dates on the subpoenas were Oct. 7 and 14 (for documents and production, respectively), but, in his telling, the indictment accuses of him committing a crime “on” Oct. 18. Judge Nichols interjected to correct Corcoran. The indictment uses the phrase “by Oct. 18,” not “on.”
2 hr 14 min ago
Bannon argues for judge to issue judgment of acquittal
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz
Steve Bannon attorney Evan Corcoran is beginning his arguments for why the judge should issue a judgment of acquittal in the case.
This is a typical step in the trial process, though it's very rare for judges to grant the requests, known as Rule 29 motions.
2 hr 58 min ago
How much defense will Steve Bannon put on?
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
On day 4 of the trial of former President Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon, the big question is: How much defense will Bannon put on?
The prosecution in the congressional criminal contempt trial rested yesterday, after calling just two witnesses who laid out a paper trail of letters between Bannon’s lawyer and the House, warning him of contempt.
It is unknown if Bannon will call any of his own witnesses — and his attorneys have tried to convince US District Judge Carl Nichols to let them call House Select Committee chair Bennie Thompson. The judge hasn't appeared to be on board with this thus far. Bannon could even testify himself.
Proceedings kicked off at 10:37 a.m ET. The jury is set to come in at 11 a.m ET.
It is still possible that the case goes to jury deliberations before the House Select Committee public hearing Thursday night.
3 hr 2 min ago
Day 4 of Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial is underway
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz
Thursday's proceedings in the trial of Steve Bannon gaveled in at 10:37 a.m. ET.
Before the jury is brought in, the parties will present arguments to US District Judge Carl Nichols about certain legal issues in the case.
2 hr 55 min ago
Key takeaways from the 2nd day of testimony in Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz
Prosecutors rested their case against Steve Bannon yesterday, having kept to an approach to keep things simple and straightforward for the jury.
To present their evidence that Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, was in contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena in the House Jan. 6 investigation, the Justice Department put only two witnesses on the stand.
Through their questioning of House committee staffer Kristin Amerling, prosecutors walked the jury through the paper trail of documents communicating to Bannon that the October deadlines for him to produce documents and sit for testimony. Bannon's team meanwhile grasped at what they could — including his recent offer to testify before the committee — to try to suggest that Bannon had reason to believe that the deadline wasn't firm, while also hinting at supposed bias against him.
Here are four takeaways the third day of proceedings and the second day of testimony:
Paper trail boosts prosecutors' case against Bannon
The pace of Wednesday's testimony largely relied on the letters between the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and Bannon.
Several defenses that Bannon might try to put forward were undermined by the paper trail of documents the committee sent him regarding his subpoena and the prosecution was able to put those documents on display through its questioning of Amerling.
The documents showed that Bannon was warned that his noncompliance with the subpoena risked a criminal referral. They showed that the committee rejected his claims that Trump assertions of executive privilege precluded him from cooperating. And they showed that the committee reaffirmed the subpoena deadlines and lawmakers' expectations that he comply by then.
Amerling was also questioned about the responses the committee received from Bannon's attorney. She testified that Bannon never asked for the deadlines to be moved, nor did he give the committee reasons that in the committee's view would help justify his lack of compliance, such as that he didn't understand the directions of the subpoena.
Bannon's team says committee gave him flexibility
After a series of rulings limiting his defenses, Bannon finally got a holding in his favor, with District Judge Carl Nichols on Wednesday giving his team the OK to admit his lawyer's and Trump's recent letters for the committee clearing him to testify. With the ruling, they also admitted a previously unreported letter committee Chairman Bennie Thompson sent last week responding to Bannon's offer to testify for the committee.
The Bannon team has had very little to work with at this trial. So the ability to use the letters in their questioning of Amerling was a rare opportunity for them to expand Bannon's defense — and allowed the topic of executive privilege to hang over the case more than the Justice Department had intended. Bannon's team was seeking to use the correspondences to bolster the case that Bannon had reason to believe that the October return dates were not a hard deadline but rather flexible inflection points in the process of negotiating over Bannon's cooperation.
In his question of Amerling, Corcoran pointed her specifically to Thompson's indication that it would still host Bannon for testimony.
The Bannon team hopes that the jury sees that as evidence that, even when subpoenas have return dates, the process was an open-ended one and that Bannon had reason to believe that when he blew past the October deadlines, that his cooperation at later date would be an acceptable one to the committee. (The judge has instructed jurors that any future compliance by Bannon with the subpoena was not relevant to whether he was in default last year.)
Trial could conceivably sit with the jury Thursday
The Justice Department wrapped its case quickly on Wednesday with a short set of questions for its second witness, FBI agent Stephen Hart, who read public statements from Bannon that said he would stand with Donald Trump and links on his social media accounts to stories describing him as not complying with the committee, even after one subpoena deadline passed.
Now the question will be how many witnesses, if any, the defense team calls to help Bannon's cause. If they call none — and Bannon doesn't testify, the case could conceivably head to jury deliberations by the afternoon.
One defense strategy: Call out the Democrats
Wednesday's proceedings kicked off with a discussion between the attorneys and judge about whether the case would be a political circus. Judge Carl Nichols said he would not let it become one.
Yet during defense attorney Evan Corcoran's hours of questioning Amerling, he repeatedly probed her politics. The questions attempted to show the Washington, DC, jury she and the Democratic-leaning committee may have unfairly singled out Bannon among their thousands of witnesses.
Corcoran was able to ask Amerling, a two-decade Hill veteran, the parties of the lawmakers she worked for and about her political contributions. Her past attendance at a book club alongside a prosecutor on the case spun into a lively set of questions. But when Bannon's attorneys shifted to questions about the larger political dynamics of the House and the committee's actions, the judge largely blocked them from going there.
Why the Jan. 6 committee wanted to find out what Bannon knew
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz
Steve Bannon's defense attorney Evan Corcoran pressed witness Kristin Amerling on Wednesday about why the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the US Capitol chose to pursue information from Bannon so early in their investigation — in fall 2021.
Her answer has minimally illuminated the panel's investigation.
"By the time we put the subpoena together, there was a general interest from obtaining information from him expeditiously," she said. The committee believed that whatever Bannon shared could lead them to other witnesses or documents, or perhaps help them know what they shouldn't pursue, Amerling testified.
The defense has made clear they're trying to undercut the firmness of Bannon's subpoena deadlines by showing the committee's work in ongoing.
"The committee is operating under a very tight timeline," because the House select committee's authorization ends with the end of this Congress, Amerling added under oath.
Bannon was one of the first potential Jan. 6 witnesses the House committee subpoenaed. The committee said it wanted to obtain his documents and ask him questions because Bannon had contact with former President Donald Trump. Bannon was in the so-called war room of Trump allies at the Willard hotel in Washington, DC, as the riot unfolded, and made a prediction on his podcast before the riot that "all hell" was "going to break loose."
Some context: The Jan. 6 committee is holding its eighth public hearing on Thursday night. It says it will focus on the three-plus hours when then-President Donald Trump did not step in to stop the insurrection. It says it will lay out the inaction from Trump as the violence unfolded, select committee aides tell CNN.
The hearing will feature testimony from individuals who spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, and individuals who were in the West Wing including live testimony from Matthew Pottinger, who served on Trump’s National Security Council, and Sarah Matthews, Trump’s former deputy press secretary, according to previous CNN reporting.
3 hr 26 min ago
A House committee staffer took the stand yesterday. Here's what she said.
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz
Kristin Amerling, deputy staff director of the House select committee, answered questions from both the prosecution and the defense as Steve Bannon's trial continued on Wednesday.
Evan Corcoran, the attorney of Bannon, asked Amerling questions to demonstrate that the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, which subpoenaed Bannon, is ongoing. Amerling testified that the committee is still receiving and reviewing documents.
Asked if the committee’s work will continue through the end of the year, Amerling testified that its investigation is authorized through that time.
In another series of key questions, Amerling confirmed that the Jan. 6 committee did not get the cooperation from Bannon that it sought.
“He did not” was the refrain Amerling used several times in her testimony, clearly testifying that Bannon did not comply with various requirements outlined in his congressional subpoena.
Did the defendant produce documents by Oct. 7, the deadline given on the subpoena? “He did not.” Did he ever ask for an extension? “He did not.” Did he ever say he didn't have documents? “He did not.”
Previously: During his opening statement on Tuesday, Corcoran said that there “was no ignoring the subpoena.” Corcoran went through the timeline around the subpoena, but not without a brief detour into a discussion of the role politics was playing.
Corcoran noted the communications between Amerling and Bannon's lawyer Robert Costello. “The evidence is going to show there is direct engagement” between the committee staff member and Bannon’s attorney, Corcoran said.
"There was no ignoring the subpoena. There will be no evidence showing that," he said.