The government rests its case against Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon's attorney Evan Corcoran now has the opportunity to ask questions about a meeting Robert Costello, also an attorney for Bannon, had with the US attorney last year before he was indicted. This is after the prosecution was able to ask questions about the same meeting.

When the case was in its previous stage, the meeting and other investigative acts the Justice Department took aimed at Costello was the subject of heated accusations and objections from Bannon's defense.

Bannon argued it was inappropriate for the DOJ to use the meeting, where Bannon's attorney was trying to convince DOJ not to bring charges, to collect evidence for the case. Hart was among the FBI agents monitoring the WebEx meeting.

Corcoran asked Hart a series of questions about the circumstance of the meeting. He pointed Hart to the concept of a proffer meeting, and how defense attorneys use them to try to persuade prosecutors not to bring charges.

In his questioning, Corcoran notes that defense attorneys don't always give all the information they have.