Jurors were asked about the Jan. 6 House investigation
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed
During the first portion of Monday's jury selection process, potential jurors were not been pressed about their general feelings about Steve Bannon or former President Trump.
They were, however, being asked about their news consumption of the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection and about this case itself. Some said they'd consumed a little of the House hearings, if that.
Many of the potential jurors had said they'd heard minimally about Bannon's case, yet a large number of them had taken in at least some of the select committee's public hearings. But awareness alone wasn't enough for them to be tossed from the jury pool.
15 min ago
Here are key things to know about Bannon's case as arguments are set to begin
The polarizing long-time Trump ally has always been at the top of the Jan. 6 witness list for House investigators. But Justice Department prosecutors say the trial is intended to punish Bannon for noncompliance with the subpoenas, rather than coerce him into sharing information.
Here are key things to know about the case as arguments begin:
Why the case matters: The case is a major test of what leverage Congress has when a witness evades a House subpoena. Bannon's is the first of two similar House select committee subpoena cases to head to trial; a contempt case against former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is still in its early stages.
Bannon's trial also carries special relevance for the House panel as it continues to negotiate bringing in additional witnesses, and as it prepares for a major primetime hearing Thursday night intended to spotlight what committee members have called former President Donald Trump's "dereliction of duty" on January 6.
How the trial could unfold: Prosecutors pledge that their case against Bannon will be presented succinctly, over just a few days, with only two or three prosecution witnesses. That list includes House committee investigators.
It's unknown how extensive Bannon's defense will be, or if he will want to take the stand in his own defense. He will not be able to force House members to testify, the judge has said.
Early in the case, Bannon vowed to make the proceedings the "misdemeanor from hell for (Attorney General) Merrick Garland, (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and (President) Joe Biden." But at a recent court hearing, his defense attorney David Schoen complained, "What's the point of going to trial here if there is no defense?"
In recent weeks, Trump indicated he wanted to waive any executive privilege that might have applied to Bannon, and Bannon suggested he may be interested in speaking with the House committee — a series of events that Bannon's team now wants to try to show to the jury. But his ability to bring up arguments about executive privilege will be, at best, severely limited. Bannon was not a government official during the period the committee is probing.
The charges: A federal grand jury indicted the right-wing figure in November on two counts of criminal contempt — one for his failure to provide testimony demanded by the House select committee's subpoena in the fall and the other for his failure to produce documents. A key issue at trial will be whether the jury agrees with prosecutors and the House that Bannon's October subpoena deadlines were final, and that he deliberately disregarded them.
Both charges he faces are misdemeanors. But if he is found guilty, each carries a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail.
Prosecutors argue that Bannon's willingness to testify before Jan. 6 committee doesn't change the case
From CNN's Sara Murray
Steve Bannon — who is on trial because he defied a congressional subpoena — told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that he is now willing to testify, ideally at a public hearing, according to a letter obtained by CNN. But in a court filing, federal prosecutors called Bannon's reversal a "last-minute" effort that doesn't change the case against him, pointing out that he has not produced subpoenaed records.
"The Defendant's last-minute efforts to testify almost nine months after his default — he has still made no effort to produce records — are irrelevant to whether he willfully refused to comply in October 2021 with the Select Committee's subpoena," prosecutors wrote.
"The criminal contempt statute is not intended to procure compliance; it is intended to punish past noncompliance," prosecutors wrote in their filing.
Bannon's reversal came after he received a letter from former President Donald Trump waiving executive privilege, although both the House select committee and federal prosecutors contend that privilege claim never gave Bannon carte blanche to ignore a congressional subpoena in the first place.
Bannon was charged last year with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. He has argued that he was free to ignore his congressional subpoena in order to protect Trump's potential privilege claims. But federal prosecutors and other legal experts have argued that privilege does not apply to Bannon — who left his White House job as chief strategist years before the Capitol riot — and did not give him the authority to refuse to provide any documents or testimony to the committee.
The Jan. 6 committee was interested in speaking to Bannon about his communications with Trump in December 2020, when Bannon reportedly urged him to focus on the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results. Committee members were also interested in Bannon's comments in the run-up to the Capitol insurrection, including a podcast on Jan. 5 in which he predicted, "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow."
5 min ago
Federal judge limits defenses that Bannon can use in his trial
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand
A federal judge on July 11 denied a request by Steve Bannon for his contempt-of-Congress trial to be delayed from its July 18 start date and severely limited the defenses that the former Donald Trump adviser could put forward at the trial.
On presenting evidence about the Justice Department
US District Judge Carl Nichols curtailed Bannon's efforts to introduce at trial certain evidence regarding supposed assertions of executive privilege from former President Donald Trump and evidence about how the Justice Department, in internal documents, viewed executive privilege claims when deciding whether to prosecute a contempt referral from Congress.
Nichols, a Trump appointee, said the evidence was excluded to the extent that Bannon wanted to use it to show that he was legally excused from complying with a House Jan. 6 committee subpoena or that he thought he was legally excused from complying with it. Bannon was indicted on contempt-of-Congress charges last year for failing to comply with the subpoena and has pleaded not guilty.
Nichols said that Bannon may be allowed to present that evidence to the jury if he can show it will get at whether he intentionally or deliberately failed to comply with the subpoena. For example, the judge said he may be allowed to present that evidence if it shows that he thought that the deadline for complying of the subpoena was no longer valid.
Nichols stressed he was bound by an appellate court precedent that provided a narrow definition of what the government had to prove about Bannon's intentions when he did not comply with the subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 committee. The judge rejected Bannon's arguments that the government would need to prove at trial that Bannon knew his non-compliance was wrong or unlawful. Nichols instead adopted the government's view that prosecutors need only to prove that Bannon was deliberate and intentional in not deciding to comply with the subpoena.
"What's the point of going to trial here if there is no defense?" Bannon attorney David Schoen said at the hearing after the judge handed down several rulings limiting the evidence Bannon could present the jury.
The hearing came after it was revealed in court filings overnight that the FBI interviewed Trump's attorney two weeks ago, a previously unknown development that could significantly shape the Justice Department's sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
On the public authority defense
Nichols said Monday that Bannon could not put forward evidence concerning what is known as a public authority defense, as Bannon had argued that in not cooperating with the subpoena, he was following the instructions from Trump.
Nichols said Bannon's argument for the inclusion of that evidence failed for two reasons: One, that Trump, as a former president, is no longer a government official. And secondly, Nichols said that Trump never instructed Bannon not to show up all together for the subpoenaed testimony.
On Bannon arguing he was misled by government
Nichols also knocked down a potential defense from Bannon known as entrapment by estoppel, in which a defendant argues he or she had been misled by government statements to believe their conduct was legal. Bannon had sought to point to internal Justice Department documents outlining its views on executive privilege to argue that he was under the impression that Trump's privilege assertions precluded him from testifying. Nichols said that the Justice Department documents Bannon pointed to did not address a witness in his particular circumstance.
Additionally, Nichols hamstrung a defense Bannon had signaled he'd put forward about supposed procedural defects in how the House Jan. 6 committee was assembled. The judge also said that Bannon could not present evidence at trial that it was not in compliance with certain House rules about its constitution.
"I conclude that the rules Mr. Bannon alleges violations of were at minimum ambiguous and the House has indicated its view of those rules," Nichols said. "I must defer to the House's interpretation of its rules."