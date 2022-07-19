Here are the key moments from the first day of Steve Bannon's trial

Audio
By Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 6:06 PM ET, Tue July 19, 2022
1 hr 35 min ago

2 hr 11 min ago

Jury is done for the day

The court is in recess and the jury is done for the day in the trial of former President Trump aide Steve Bannon,

US District Judge Carl Nichols noted that they had reached a natural point for breaking for the day and sent the jury home for the evening.

Bannon is on trial on contempt of Congress charges for failing to follow a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

2 hr 5 min ago

Amerling goes over why committee was interested in Bannon

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

Prosecutor Amanda Vaughn's questioning of House staffer Kristin Amerling covered why the Jan. 6 committee was interested in getting information from Steve Bannon.

Amerling said Bannon was participating in efforts to "persuade the public" that the election was illegitimate. She also noted statements he had made on his podcast, including his Jan. 6 remark that “all hell” was going to “break loose” the next day.

“We also had information indicating he had been involved in discussions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack with private parties who had gathered in the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, reportedly to discuss strategies in efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power or overturn the election results,” Amerling testified.

US District Judge Carl Nichols stepped in to tell the jury that Amerling’s testimony should not be taken by the jury as establishing that it was true those things happened. Rather, Nichols said, she is allowed to testify about why the committee believed they wanted to talk to him.

1 hr 52 min ago

House staffer testifies about the time crunch facing the Jan. 6 committee

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

(Sketch by Bill Hennessy)

Amid questions about how the House Jan. 6 committee works and the mechanics of its subpoenas, the Department of Justice asked House staffer Kristin Amerling to elaborate on the time crunch the committee is facing.

In answers to questions about when the committee launched and when it will expire, Amerling testified that it only has about a year and half to do its work.

Amerling said that there is an “urgency” to the committee’s work, given its focus on a violent assault on the US Capitol and law enforcement.

"We have a limited amount of time to gather information,” Amerling said, while noting that “the threat to our democratic institutions continues."
DOJ asks Jan. 6 committee staffer about the purpose of House panel

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

Witnesses Stephen Ayres and and Jason Van Tatenhove prepare to testify before the January 6 committee on July 12.
Witnesses Stephen Ayres and and Jason Van Tatenhove prepare to testify before the January 6 committee on July 12. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Prosecutor Amanda Vaughn asked the first witness, House committee staffer Kristin Amerling, about the purpose of the House Jan. 6 committee and how committees function as a part of Congress.

After several basic questions about how Congress is set up and how it uses committees in the process to craft laws, Vaughn’s questions turned to the specific objectives of the House Jan. 6 Committee itself.

“The committee is tasked with providing the public a complete account of what happened on that day, why it happened and it is also tasked with evaluating recommendations on laws, regulations, rules policies that will help make sure something like that never happens again,” Amerling testified.
3 hr 2 min ago

First witness in Bannon trial takes the stand

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

Kristin Amerling, deputy staff director and general counsel of the House Jan. 6 committee, has taken the stand, kicking off witness testimony in Steve Bannon's trial.

Amerling's testimony began after US District Judge Carl Nichols punted on the Bannon team’s request that he allow them to present to the jury recent letters — from Bannon’s lawyer and former President Trump — indicating Bannon would now appear before the committee.

Nichols said that after the government does its questioning of Amerling, he’ll consider whether the defense can use the letters in its cross-examination.

3 hr 15 min ago

Before first witness is called, more arguments about evidence

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

After a brief recess following opening statements, both sides had points to raise with the judge before the jury starts hearing testimony from witnesses.

Prosecutor Amanda Vaughn wanted to make clear for the record that the House staffers appearing as witnesses were doing so voluntarily, and that any relevancy objections the DOJ lodges about their testimony will also be an objection under the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause.

Steve Bannon's lawyer, David Schoen, had several issues he wants to bring to the judge's attention. He said Kristin Amerling, the House staffer, can't testify on decision-making, as Schoen reiterated Bannon's request that Jan. 6 House committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (who today announced a positive Covid test) testify at trial. Judge Carl Nichols denied that request without prejudice, giving Bannon's team the option to bring the request up again later in the proceedings.

Then Schoen brought up the recent letters from former President Donald Trump and Bannon attorney, Robert Costello, indicating that Bannon can now testify before the committee. Schoen argued that the government has opened the door for those letters to be admitted evidence.

3 hr 24 min ago

Bannon's attorney says defense will show congressional subpoena deadline wasn't firm

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz

Before Evan Corcoran, Steve Bannon's attorney, finished his opening statement, he was interrupted with objections from the government.

Corcoran took aim at the government’s case: "The government wants you to believe that Mr. Bannon committed a crime by not showing up at a congressional hearing room.”

Corcoran told the jury that the evidence will be “crystal clear” that “no one, no one believed Steve Bannon was going to appear on Oct. 14, 2021."

He suggested that the government would not be able to meet is burden of proof to show that Bannon willfully defaulted on the subpoena.

He said the jury will “hear that date was the subject of ongoing negotiations and discussions,” as he pointed specifically to an October letter from Bannon’s attorney asking for another week on the subpoena’s deadline.

Corcoran turned to an argument about the contempt resolution, prompting an objection from Vaughn.

Corcoran restarted after a brief discussion under seal — out of earshot of the public or the jury — by noting that the contempt resolution passed by a slim majority

"At the end of the trial, you'll be the only ones who decide if the government has met its burden of proof,” Corcoran said.

A question he put forward to the jury — asking them, "is this piece of evidence affected by politics?” — prompted another objection from Vaughn.

He then ended his opening statement by asking the jury to find Bannon innocent.

3 hr 49 min ago

Defense: Evidence will show that there "was no ignoring the subpoena"

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

As he continued his opening statement, Steve Bannon attorney Evan Corcoran previewed a defense that would claim that there “was no ignoring the subpoena.”

Corcoran went through the timeline around the subpoena, but not without a brief detour into a discussion of the role politics was playing.

"Politics is the lifeblood of the US House of Representatives," he said, while asserting that politics also affect staff members in Congress.”

Turning back to the subpoena, Corcoran noted the communications between the select committee's chief counsel, Kristin Amerling, and Bannon's lawyer Robert Costello.

“The evidence is going to show there is direct engagement” between the committee staff member and Bannon’s attorney, Corcoran said.

"There was no ignoring the subpoena. There will be no evidence showing that."