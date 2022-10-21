Steve Bannon to be sentenced for contempt of Congress

A video of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is seen during a hearing on July 12 of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A lawyer for Steve Bannon reached out to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection just before Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial this summer seeking to convince the panel to help delay and ultimately dismiss the trial, prosecutors said in the sentencing memo.

The trial went ahead anyway and Bannon was found guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee.

Bannon lawyer Evan Corcoran spoke to the committee’s top investigator, Tim Heaphy, asking whether the committee would join with Bannon’s lawyer in a request to dismiss the contempt trial if Bannon would comply with the panel’s subpoena by providing documents and testimony, Heaphy told FBI investigators in a voluntary interview last week.

Heaphy responded that Bannon’s team should reach out to the prosecutors, while declining to agree to join any effort.

“My takeaway is that Bannon knows that this proposal for a continuance and ultimate dismissal of his trial is likely a non-starter, which prompted him to call us to explore support as leverage,” Heaphy wrote in an email to House staff that was included in the sentencing memo. “I expect that DOJ will not be receptive to this proposal, as he is guilty of the charged crime and cannot cure his culpability with subsequent compliance with the subpoena.”

Prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memo that Bannon’s lawyer “made clear that the Defendant’s newfound cooperative spirit had strings attached.”

“When his quid pro quo attempt failed, the Defendant made no further attempt at cooperation with the Committee – speaking volumes about his bad faith,” the Justice Department wrote.