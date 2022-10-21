Steve Bannon to be sentenced for contempt of Congress

KHERSON, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 07: A view of the damaged village, located in the border of the Kherson region where the control was again taken by the Ukrainian forces, amid Ukraine's counterattack against Russian forces in the southern Kherson region, heavy clashes continue between the two sides in Kherson city, located in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine on October 07, 2022. Ukrainian forces retook 29 settlements in Kherson on an area of 400 square kilometers (about 155 square miles) on Oct. 1-6 as the counter offensive launched on Aug. 29 continues, according to information provided by officials. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Aditi Sangal
By Tierney Sneed, Matt Meyer and Aditi Sangal, CNN
Updated 8:11 AM EDT, Fri October 21, 2022
Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump
Hear how Steve Bannon reacted to the guilty verdict
What we're covering here

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will be sentenced Friday morning after being found guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
  • Federal prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months in prison and be fined $200,000. Bannon is seeking probation and asking for the sentencing to be delayed pending his appeal.
  • Bannon blew off 2021 deadlines for producing documents and testimony the Jan. 6 committee had subpoenaed. In demanding his cooperation, the panel pointed to Bannon’s contacts with Trump in the lead-up to the Capitol attack and presence in the so-called war room of Trump allies the day before the riot.
Bannon asked for the Jan. 6 committee’s help to attempt to delay his contempt trial

From CNN's Sara Murray and Jeremy Herb
A lawyer for Steve Bannon reached out to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection just before Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial this summer seeking to convince the panel to help delay and ultimately dismiss the trial, prosecutors said in the sentencing memo.

The trial went ahead anyway and Bannon was found guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee.

Bannon lawyer Evan Corcoran spoke to the committee’s top investigator, Tim Heaphy, asking whether the committee would join with Bannon’s lawyer in a request to dismiss the contempt trial if Bannon would comply with the panel’s subpoena by providing documents and testimony, Heaphy told FBI investigators in a voluntary interview last week.

Heaphy responded that Bannon’s team should reach out to the prosecutors, while declining to agree to join any effort.

“My takeaway is that Bannon knows that this proposal for a continuance and ultimate dismissal of his trial is likely a non-starter, which prompted him to call us to explore support as leverage,” Heaphy wrote in an email to House staff that was included in the sentencing memo. “I expect that DOJ will not be receptive to this proposal, as he is guilty of the charged crime and cannot cure his culpability with subsequent compliance with the subpoena.”

Prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memo that Bannon’s lawyer “made clear that the Defendant’s newfound cooperative spirit had strings attached.”

“When his quid pro quo attempt failed, the Defendant made no further attempt at cooperation with the Committee – speaking volumes about his bad faith,” the Justice Department wrote.

Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress in July. Here's what to know about the case and verdict. 

From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz and Holmes Lybrand
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will be sentenced on Friday after a federal jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress in July for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Federal prosecutors want Bannon be sentenced to six months in prison and be fined $200,000 — harsher than the minimum sentence of 30 days in jail, according to federal law. Bannon is seeking probation and is asking for the sentencing to be delayed pending his appeal.

Here are the key things to know about the case and conviction:

The verdict: After nearly two days of hearing evidence and witness testimony, the jury reached a unanimous verdict on the two contempt charges in less than three hours.

Bannon smiled as the verdict was read, looking back and forth between the courtroom deputy and the foreperson. Bannon’s team did not mount a defense during the trial, and he did not take the stand. Speaking to reporters after the conviction, his attorney David Schoen said they planned to appeal the verdict, calling it a “bullet-proof appeal.”

In a Justice Department news release touting the conviction, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said that the “subpoena to Stephen Bannon was not an invitation that could be rejected or ignored.”

Why the conviction matters: It was a victory for the House Jan. 6 select committee as it continues to seek the cooperation of reluctant witnesses in its historic investigation. It was also a victory for the Justice Department, which is under intense scrutiny for its approach to matters related to the Jan. 6 attack.

Bannon is one of two uncooperative Jan. 6 committee witnesses to be charged so far by the Justice Department for contempt of Congress. Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was indicted by a grand jury last month for not complying with a committee subpoena and has pleaded not guilty.

Why the committee wanted Bannon’s cooperation: In demanding his cooperation, the committee pointed to Bannon’s contacts with Trump in the lead-up to the Capitol assault, his presence in the so-called war room of Trump allies at the Willard Hotel in Washington the day before the riot, and a prediction he made on his podcast before the riot that “all hell” was going to “break loose.”

The role of executive privilege in the case: When the House committee was demanding his cooperation, Bannon’s lawyer claimed that Trump’s stated assertions of executive privilege prevented Bannon from testifying or producing arguments — an argument the committee roundly rejected. Lawmakers noted that Bannon had for years not been a government official and pointed to their interest in topic areas not involving conversations with Trump.

At the trial, however, Bannon’s arguments about executive privilege were not a central focus — even as his lawyers found ways to bring attention to the issue. They did so in the face of rulings from the judge deeming it largely irrelevant, under appellate precedent, to the elements of the contempt crime.

What to know about Friday's sentencing of Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress
Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months
Trump subpoenaed by the January 6 committee. Now what?
Being subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee wasn't even the worst of Trump's day

