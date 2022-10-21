Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s trial concluded today as he was sentenced to four months in prison and dealt a $6,500 fine.

Bannon was stoic throughout the proceedings, in contrast with when the jury announced his guilty verdict and he was smiling and animated. Yet after the judge announced he would not have to serve the jail time while he appeals, Bannon cracked a smirk.

He thanked his attorney David Schoen several times — and just before exiting the courtroom after the proceeding ended, he walked up to the lectern facing the judge, put his hands down as if he were going to speak, then walked away.

And in one of his most unusual choices in a federal sentencing, where defendants often take great pains to show respect for the court, Bannon did not wear a suit. Instead, he had on a barn coat and several navy blue shirts.

There were also some dramatic moments from Bannon and his legal team.

Schoen argued much more forcefully — yelling at some points — as he railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, the Democratic-led Congress, and the Justice Department, several times cracking open his paperback copy of the Federalist Papers to read quotes from James Madison.

“It’s a case in which Mr. Bannon should make no apology. No American should make any apology,” Schoen said in a nearly 30-minute argument in which the judge didn’t interrupt him at all.

Schoen pointed out that Bannon had great respect for the executive branch, thus his willingness to try to keep information Trump might not want others to learn from the committee.