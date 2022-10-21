KHERSON, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 07: A view of the damaged village, located in the border of the Kherson region where the control was again taken by the Ukrainian forces, amid Ukraine's counterattack against Russian forces in the southern Kherson region, heavy clashes continue between the two sides in Kherson city, located in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine on October 07, 2022. Ukrainian forces retook 29 settlements in Kherson on an area of 400 square kilometers (about 155 square miles) on Oct. 1-6 as the counter offensive launched on Aug. 29 continues, according to information provided by officials. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia's war in Ukraine
Steve Bannon, former advisor to former President Donald Trump arrives at the NY District Attorneys office to turn himself in on September 08, 2022 in New York City. Bannon faces a new criminal indictment that will mirror the federal case in which he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump. He and others have been alleged to have defrauded contributors to a private $25 million fundraising effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border according.

Steve Bannon sentencing

Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress

Aditi Sangal Holmes Lybrand
By Tierney Sneed, Matt Meyer, Aditi Sangal and Holmes Lybrand, CNN
Updated 12:15 PM EDT, Fri October 21, 2022
Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court to set a motion schedule and possible trial dates for corruption case. Curtis Means for DailyMail.com/ Pool
Steve Bannon defied a congressional subpoena. Find out his punishment
What we're covering here

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. He was also fined $6,500.
  • Bannon will not have to serve the sentence until the appeal of his conviction plays out, the federal judge said. The ex-Trump aide was seeking probation and a delayed sentencing pending his appeal.
  • The sentence is less than what federal prosecutors sought. The Justice Department wanted Bannon be sentenced to six months and be fined $200,000.
  • Bannon was found guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress. Friday’s sentencing is a milestone moment in the DOJ’s Jan. 6 response, as prosecutors say by “flouting” the subpoena, Bannon “exacerbated” the assault on the rule of law that the US Capitol attack amounted to.
Here's how Bannon reacted as his sentence was read in court 

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Holmes Lybrand

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s trial concluded today as he was sentenced to four months in prison and dealt a $6,500 fine.

Bannon was stoic throughout the proceedings, in contrast with when the jury announced his guilty verdict and he was smiling and animated. Yet after the judge announced he would not have to serve the jail time while he appeals, Bannon cracked a smirk.

He thanked his attorney David Schoen several times — and just before exiting the courtroom after the proceeding ended, he walked up to the lectern facing the judge, put his hands down as if he were going to speak, then walked away.

And in one of his most unusual choices in a federal sentencing, where defendants often take great pains to show respect for the court, Bannon did not wear a suit. Instead, he had on a barn coat and several navy blue shirts.

There were also some dramatic moments from Bannon and his legal team.

Schoen argued much more forcefully — yelling at some points — as he railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, the Democratic-led Congress, and the Justice Department, several times cracking open his paperback copy of the Federalist Papers to read quotes from James Madison.

“It’s a case in which Mr. Bannon should make no apology. No American should make any apology,” Schoen said in a nearly 30-minute argument in which the judge didn’t interrupt him at all.

Schoen pointed out that Bannon had great respect for the executive branch, thus his willingness to try to keep information Trump might not want others to learn from the committee.

Bannon says today was his "judgment day" but Democrats will have their own in the midterm elections

From CNN's Matt Meyer
Steve Bannon who was found guilty of contempt of Congress charges in July for refusing a subpoena about the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol speaks to reporters after his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, on October 21.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon briefly addressed reporters after receiving his four-month sentence this morning, saying voters would cast their own verdict on Democrats and the Justice Department in the midterm elections in November.

“I respect the judge, the sentence he came down with, I’ve been totally respectful during this entire process on the legal side,” Bannon said.

“Today was my judgment day by the judge. And he stated for the appeal, and we’ll have a vigorous appeals process. I’ve got a great legal team and there will be multiple areas of appeal,” Bannon continued.

“On Nov. 8, on Nov. 8, there’s going to (be) judgment on the illegitimate Biden regime … and quite frankly, Nancy Pelosi and the entire (House Jan. 6) committee,” he added.

Bannon said voters are “weighing and measuring” the Justice Department and committee members’ actions, “and they will vote on Nov. 8.”

As Bannon talked to cameras outside, people on megaphones began shouting “traitor” and “lock him up,” joined by a chorus of other protesters who carried signs to the same effect.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand contributed reporting to this post.

"The appeal in this case is bulletproof," Bannon's attorney says after sentence

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

After US federal judge Carl Nichols sentenced former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to four months in prison along with a $6,500 fine, Bannon’s attorney announced the team will be filing a notice of appeal.

“We certainly fully respect the judge’s decision. But we’ll be filing a notice of appeal as judge indicated,” Bannon’s attorney David Schoen told reporters after the sentencing on Friday.

“I’ve said it before and I would confirm it, I believe that the appeal in this case is bulletproof,” Schoen added. “The Constitutional issues involved in this case are very important, but Mr. Bannon never got to tell the reason for his actions with respect to the subpoena, never got to tell his story because the government insisted from day one on prohibiting any mention and any evidence or discussion to go before the jury as to why Mr. Bannon reacted as he did to the subpoena on the advice of counsel.”

“His silence was at my direction,” Schoen added on why Bannon did not testify during his trial.

Schoen also expressed gratitude for Judge Nichols.

“As usual the judge listened carefully and entered a decision that he thought was appropriate,” he added. “Very grateful to the judge for thinking through the issues candidly and it is an extraordinary move to permit a stay pending appeal. It was an appropriate move.”

Bannon would not have to serve the four month sentence until the appeal of his conviction plays out, the judge had said earlier on Friday.

What happens now that Bannon has been sentenced

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand

US federal judge Carl Nichols laid out next steps after deciding that ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon will not have to serve the prison sentence until his appeal plays out.

Here’s how things will unfold:

  • Bannon has 14 days to file his appeal.
  • If he doesn’t file that appeal, then Bannon will have to make arrangements to surrender voluntarily no later than Nov. 15, the judge said.

Bannon’s attorneys have already made clear they planned to appeal his conviction to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Here are the factors the judge laid out for and against a heavy sentence for Bannon

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand

Before announcing the sentence, US District Judge Carl Nichols laid out the factors cutting in favor and against substantial sentence for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Nichols called the events of Jan. 6 “serious,” and backed the committee’s interest in investigating it.

He said there were “problems” with Bannon’s position that the Trump assertions of privilege precluded him testifying or turning over any document. Nichols said that it was possible that some of the documents Bannon had or topics he would have been asked about could have been covered by privileged, but as a private citizen who had been out of government for years, Bannon was less likely to have privileged documents than others.

The judge also pointed to the failure of Bannon to produce any documents to the committee, or assemble a privilege log. Those factors cut towards a harsher sentence, the judge said.

In Bannon’s favor, the judge said, was that the subpoena did raise potential legal issues, because it concerned someone who spoke directly to the President. Nichols noted that Bannon did not ignore the subpoena outright, and was using a lawyer to engage with the committee. He also said the committee’s move to quickly hold hold Bannon in contempt, rather than using a civil lawsuit to force compliance, cut in Bannon’s favor. The judge also highlighted some aspects of Bannon’s resume.

Nichols reiterated that Bannon has not shown remorse, but said that Bannon had been compliant with the conditions of his pretrial release and in all proceedings in his court.

“I conclude that Mr. Bannon appears to be of perhaps some very small risk of recidivism,” the judge said, at least when it comes to subpoenas.

Also weighing on the sentence, the judge said, was that others must be deterred of similar crimes.

Steve Bannon will not have to serve prison sentence until appeal plays out, judge says

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

US District Judge Carl Nichols said that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will not have to serve his four-month sentence until the appeal of his conviction plays out.

Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prisons for each count — running concurrently — in the contempt of Congress case stemming from his refusal to comply with a House January 6 committee subpoena. The judge also levied a $6,500.

JUST IN: Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress

From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for each count — running concurrently — in the contempt of Congress case. The judge also levied a $6,500 fine. 
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for each count — running concurrently — in the contempt of Congress case stemming from his refusal to comply with a House January 6 committee subpoena.

The judge also levied a $6,500 fine.

The Justice Department was seeking a six-month sentence and fine of $200,000. Bannon was seeking probation and asking for the sentencing to be delayed pending his appeal.

Judge reconvenes sentencing proceedings

Judge Carl Nichols has reconvened court for sentencing proceedings after a 15-minute break.

He is expected to make a pronouncement on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s sentencing

Here's how Bannon attorneys tried to convince the judge to show leniency

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand

Before Judge Carl Nichols called a recess in Steve Bannon’s sentencing hearing, his attorneys — primarily David Schoen — spoke for about 45 minutes in favor of the former Trump adviser receiving leniency from the judge.

Schoen argued that Bannon was not acting above the law, but was acting consistently with the law, because of his concerns about executive privilege. “That’s the kind of conduct we should encourage in this country,” Schoen said.

He spoke extensively about James Madison, the fourth US president, claiming Madison would have seen the prosecutors’ approach as “tyranny.”

Bannon believed at all times, Schoen said, “that he took the only lawful course open for him.”

Schoen’s remarks included attacks against the prosecutors’ conduct in the case. He also attacked a Trump attorney who the Justice Department interviewed to put forward evidence that Bannon did not have reason to believe his entire testimony was precluded by executive privilege.

Schoen defended the critical remarks Bannon has made about the House Jan. 6 committee, which the prosecutors have pointed to as a sign of Bannon’s contempt.

Schoen said if Bannon meant to show contempt to Congress, his response to the subpoena would have been: “Screw you Congress, take your subpoena and shove it.”

Bannon tells judge he won't speak in today's sentencing proceedings 

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand

After Steve Bannon’s attorneys argued for 45 minutes in favor of receiving leniency from the judge, the former Trump adviser said he did not wish to speak during today’s sentencing proceedings.

A brief court recess is now underway.

Judge expected to sentence Bannon after a short recess

From CNN staff

Judge Carl Nichols has called a short recess.

He is expected to make a pronouncement on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s sentencing when proceedings resume in the federal courtroom in Washington, DC. 

Bannon's attorney defends his lack of remorse: "There is nothing here to punish"

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand
Attorney David Schoen (L) and Steve Bannon arrive at federal court for a sentencing hearing on Friday, October 21.
Steve Bannon’s attorney David Schoen used the discussion over the fines the former Trump adviser could face as an opportunity to argue his bigger picture issues with his prosecution. He sought to push back on the idea that a lack of remorse should warrant a harsher punishment.

“Mr. Bannon should make no apology,” Schoen said Friday, as he railed against how the case proceeded.

“There is nothing here to deter, there is nothing here to punish,” Schoen said, claiming the prosecution ran afoul of the Constitution.

Schoen claimed that Bannon was upholding American values and the institutions of government, including the White House.

“That’s not a man who thinks he’s above the law,” he added, saying that Bannon was trying to act consistently with the law by asking the committee to take the dispute over his subpoena to court. “Thats the kind of conduct we should encourage in this country.”

DOJ argues Bannon "thumbed his nose at Congress" as it presses for a heavy fine

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand

As proceedings in former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s sentencing continue, the Department of Justice is arguing that Bannon should be dealt a $200,000 fine — that is above the $1,000-100,000 guideline and the statutory maximum for the two counts of contempt he is facing.

Federal prosecutors pointed to Bannon’s refusal to provide the probation office with details about his finances as the reason for why he should be dealt the particularly harsh fine.

Department of Justice attorney JP Cooney argued that it “amplifies” his contempt for the law.

The judge however sounds skeptical, suggesting that Bannon didn’t really concede that the $200,000 fine was appropriate.

Cooney continued to press, telling the judge that citizens put themselves in harm’s way all the time to comply with subpoenas, but Bannon “suffered no such threats” and “thumbed his nose at Congress.”

There is a mandatory one-month minimum of imprisonment for Bannon's offense, federal judge says

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand

There is a mandatory one-month minimum of imprisonment for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s offense, US federal Judge Carl Nichols said Friday.

Nichols said Bannon’s attorney David Schoen was unsuccessful in trying to convince the judge that there’s no mandatory minimum with contempt charge.

The former Trump aide was convicted this summer on two counts of contempt of Congress: one for his refusal to testify in the House January 6 committee’s investigation and the other for his failure to turn over the documents the committee demanded.

Bannon is seeking just probation — a recommendation that the Justice Department had called “unlawful” because the statute sets the sentencing floor at one month and a ceiling at one year per count.

After a short discussion of the dispute, the judge ultimately agreed with the prosecutors, calling the language of the statute “clear.” He also clarified, with that in mind, that the sentencing guidelines are one to six months.

The judge just went over a pre-sentencing report and the sentencing guidelines

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand

Judge Carl Nichols began former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s hearing with a review of the pre-sentencing report that the probation office prepared for the sentencing.

He then determined the calculation of the sentencing guidelines for the offense, which the judge may still ultimately deviate from.

He agreed with the government’s calculations, finding that Bannon’s conduct was analogous to a contempt of court offense. He also agreed with the government that Bannon was not entitled to a reduction in the guidelines for acceptance of responsibility.