The Jan. 6 committee is meeting soon to vote on a report recommending that the House hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena.
The contempt report, which was released Monday night, outlines the efforts the committee made to get a witness to comply with the subpoena, and the failure by the witness to do so.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN on Tuesday that he expects the full House to vote on criminal contempt charges for Bannon before the end of the week, and a source familiar with the floor schedule told CNN the plan is for the the chamber to vote on the referral on Thursday. After the full House vote, it would then get referred to the Justice Department.
The criminal contempt report is expected to move to the floor without any opposition from the committee members and marks a critical milestone in the investigation as the panel hopes even the remote threat of jail time inspires more Trump-aligned witnesses to cooperate.
Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress would be guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. But this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time — though the House's pursuit of criminal charges may be more about making an example out of Bannon and sending a message to other potential witnesses.
You can read the committee's full criminal contempt report on Bannon here.