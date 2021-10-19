Follow CNN Politics
Jan. 6 committee to vote to approve Steve Bannon criminal contempt report

By Melissa Macaya

Updated 7:28 PM ET, Tue October 19, 2021
16 min ago

SOON: Jan. 6 committee to vote on holding Trump loyalist Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Whitney Wild

The Jan. 6 committee is meeting soon to vote on a report recommending that the House hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

The contempt report, which was released Monday night, outlines the efforts the committee made to get a witness to comply with the subpoena, and the failure by the witness to do so.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN on Tuesday that he expects the full House to vote on criminal contempt charges for Bannon before the end of the week, and a source familiar with the floor schedule told CNN the plan is for the the chamber to vote on the referral on Thursday. After the full House vote, it would then get referred to the Justice Department.

The criminal contempt report is expected to move to the floor without any opposition from the committee members and marks a critical milestone in the investigation as the panel hopes even the remote threat of jail time inspires more Trump-aligned witnesses to cooperate.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress would be guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. But this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time — though the House's pursuit of criminal charges may be more about making an example out of Bannon and sending a message to other potential witnesses.

You can read the committee's full criminal contempt report on Bannon here.

19 min ago

Why Trump ally Steve Bannon has emerged as a key figure for the Jan. 6 committee

From CNN's Sara Murray, Katelyn Polantz and Ryan Nobles

Steve Bannon speaks to the media in November 2019.
Steve Bannon speaks to the media in November 2019. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Steve Bannon, who was President Trump's former White House chief strategist, spoke with Trump in December, urging him to focus on Jan. 6 — the date of the official certification on the Electoral College vote by Congress, according to authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book "Peril."

"We're going to bury Biden on January 6th," Bannon is quoted as saying.

Woodward and Costa also reported that Trump called Bannon following his contentious Jan. 6 meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence, in which the vice president said he does not have the authority to block certification of Joe Biden's win.

In its letter to Bannon, the committee cites communications he had with Trump on December 30, 2020, "and potentially other occasions" in which Bannon reportedly urged the former President "to plan for and focus his efforts on January 6." The committee also references Bannon's incendiary comments made on his podcast on Jan. 5, in which he said "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

The committee announced last week that it was moving forward to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

"Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President's insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, said in a statement on Thursday.

Bannon was scheduled for a deposition in front of the committee last Thursday, but his lawyer wrote in a letter to the panel the day before that his client will not provide testimony or documents until the committee reaches an agreement with former President Trump over executive privilege or a court weighs in on the matter.

The next step for the committee to move forward with criminal contempt for Bannon is to hold a business meeting, which Thompson said would be today. In that meeting, the committee will adopt a contempt report, which outlines the efforts it made to get the witness to comply with the subpoena and the failure by the witness to do so.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months' imprisonment.

Holding Bannon in criminal contempt through a prosecution, however, could take years, and historic criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.

Read more about Bannon's actions on Jan. 6 here.

26 min ago

These are the lawmakers on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

US Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, speaks with the media after a committee hearing in July.
US Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, speaks with the media after a committee hearing in July. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

There are nine lawmakers on the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Seven of them are Democrats and two are Republicans.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson is the chair of the committee.

Rep. Liz Cheney is the vice chair. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the committee. They have defied their party by joining the panel controlled by Democrats, and Cheney even sacrificed her own position in leadership in order to remain vocal and outspoken about the need to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Other members are Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin, Elaine Luria, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy and Zoe Lofgren.

53 min ago

A look back at some historic criminal contempt cases

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Katelyn Polantz, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Whitney Wild

As severe as a criminal contempt referral sounds, the House's choice to use the Justice Department may be more of a warning shot than a solution. Holding Steve Bannon in criminal contempt through a prosecution could take years, and historic criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.

"They're in a box, in a way," Stanley Brand, a former House general counsel, said on Wednesday. "Any way they go is a legal donnybrook, potentially that will take time."

Congress almost never forces a recalcitrant witness into testifying through prosecution, according to several longtime Washington attorneys familiar with congressional proceedings.

An Environmental Protection Agency official in the Reagan administration was the last person indicted for criminal contempt of Congress. The DC US Attorney's Office of the Justice Department took eight days from receiving the House's contempt referral for Rita Lavelle in 1983 to having a grand jury indict her. Lavelle fought the charges to trial, and a jury found her not guilty.

At least one other criminal contempt proceeding predating Lavelle, during the anti-communist McCarthy-era investigations of the 1950s, was overturned by the Supreme Court on appeal. In more recent administrations, the Justice Department has declined to prosecute contempt referrals -- though in those situations, Congress has made contempt referrals on members of the sitting president's administration.

"I'm watching people on TV bloviate about this. They're going to send [Bannon] to criminal contempt. OK. Fine. That just starts the case," Brand, who was the House general counsel during Lavelle's contempt proceedings, told CNN. "There's a trial. It's not automatic they're going to get convicted."

The criminal contempt approach also is structured to be more of a punishment than an attempt to compel a witness to speak.

"It's not like civil contempt, where you hold the keys to your jail cell and get released" if a witness agrees to testify, Brand said.

Instead, the House essentially loses control of the case as the Justice Department takes over to prosecute.

"They don't have any time," Brand added. "They've got to get this done before next year, before there's an election."

33 min ago

You will likely hear the term criminal contempt a lot today. Here's what it means.  

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol have made clear they're willing to move forward with criminal contempt referrals against any witness that refuses to comply with its subpoenas.

But what does that mean?

Criminal contempt is one of the three options the congressional panel can pursue to enforce its subpoenas, along with civil and inherent contempt.

Steve Bannon could be the first to test the panel's willingness to purse such a referral. The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday and vote on whether the Trump ally should be referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt charges after refusing to comply with a subpoena deadline last week.

The panel had sent him a letter on Friday rejecting his argument for failing to comply while dismissing his claim of executive privilege, particularly as it relates to his communications with individuals other than former President Trump, according to a copy obtained by CNN.

Here are some more key things to know about criminal contempt:

To pursue criminal contempt charges, Congress would vote on criminal contempt, then make a referral to the executive branch — headed by the President — to try to get the person criminally prosecuted.

A jail sentence of a month or more is possible if a witness won't comply, under the law.

It's unclear how quickly this route would move, and how the Biden Justice Department would respond to a contempt referral from the Democrats in the House. The process would leave it up to Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on involving the Justice Department in pursuing charges, putting the department in the middle of what many Republicans view as a partisan effort.

1 hr 18 min ago

Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee and National Archives in an effort to keep records from his presidency secret

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Perry, Georgia, in September.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Perry, Georgia, in September. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former President Trump filed a lawsuit Monday in DC District Court against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and the National Archives in an effort to keep records from his presidency secret by claiming executive privilege.

The lawsuit from Trump is an attempt to block the work of the House committee as it investigates his actions before and during the siege of the Capitol. The court action also marks his latest effort in a long and thorny fight against subpoenas from the Democratic-controlled US House.

The Biden administration has declined to assert executive privilege over a first tranche of Trump-era records, and Trump is currently opposed to the release of about 40 documents.

It also claims that President Biden's refusal to protect some of the documents was "a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies." A spokesperson for Trump leaned into this argument in a statement announcing the lawsuit that accused Democrats of trying to change the political narrative with their Jan. 6 probe.

"Polling shows Biden's approval cratering and 2022 slipping out of Democrats' grasp — no wonder the Democrats and the media want to distract America from: The surrender in Afghanistan, skyrocketing inflation, a border crisis, crippling COVID mandates, and a stalled legislative agenda," said Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump and his political organization.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, responded in a joint statement Monday night that "the former President's clear objective is to stop the Select Committee from getting to the facts about January 6th and his lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to delay and obstruct our probe. Precedent and law are on our side."

The pair vowed to "fight the former President's attempt to obstruct our investigation while we continue to push ahead successfully with our probe on a number of other fronts."

Read the full story here.

26 min ago

Holding someone in criminal contempt is a rare process that rarely leads to jail time

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Whitney Wild

The House committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack is expected to formally kick off the process to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Trump's closest allies, in contempt of Congress on tonight when the panel is scheduled to meet and advance a referral to the Justice Department.

The committee will adopt a contempt report, which was released Monday night and outlines the efforts the committee made to get a witness to comply with the subpoena, and the failure by the witness to do so.

What happens next: This report is then referred to the House for a vote. If the vote succeeds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also make its own determinations for prosecution.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. But this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time.

Why it matters: As severe as a criminal contempt referral sounds, the House's choice to use the Justice Department may be more of a warning shot than a solution. Holding Bannon in criminal contempt through a prosecution could take years, and historically, criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.

1 hr 29 min ago

Former US attorney: "A mistake" for Biden to say DOJ should prosecute those defying congressional subpoenas

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Preet Bharara, a former US attorney for the Southern District District of New York, said today that President Biden had made a mistake by saying those who are defying congressional subpoenas should face prosecution by the DOJ.

"I think he probably said what he probably shouldn't have said," said Bharara, speaking on CNN.

Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Friday what the President's message is to those who refuse subpoenas from the Jan. 6 panel, Biden said, "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable."

Pressed further on whether he thinks those people should be prosecuted by the department, the President said, "I do, yes."

Bharara, added however, that Biden's remark ought not to be compared to the pressure Trump often placed on the DOJ during his presidency.

"I am betting [Biden] regrets it," replied Bharara, when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if it was a mistake for Biden to say that. "...It was an unfortunate error...I think it was a mistake, but I don't think we should get carried away with it because I think he regrets saying what he said."

Bahara pointed out that Biden's remark drew a strong response from DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley on Friday, who said in a statement that the nation's top law enforcement agency would, "make its own independent decisions in all prosecutions based solely on the facts and the law. Period. Full stop."

Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed in his Senate confirmation hearing in February to keep the agency free from outside influences no matter, "who pressures me in whatever direction."

"The Department, if I am confirmed, will be under my protection for the purpose of preventing any kind of partisan or other improper motive in making any kind of investigation or prosecution," he said. "That's my vow. That's the only reason I'm willing to do this job."

The select committee announced on Thursday that it was moving forward to hold Bannon, an ally of former President Trump, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The panel is expected to vote tonight on whether it will approve the contempt report on Bannon.

Following today's meeting, the report is then referred to the House for a vote. If the vote succeeds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also make its own determinations for prosecution.

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Whitney Wild contributed reporting to this post. 

1 hr 43 min ago

Jan. 6 committee rejected Bannon's executive privilege claim

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 sent a letter to Steve Bannon on Friday rejecting his argument for failing to comply with the panel's subpoena and dismissing his claim of executive privilege, particularly as it relates to his communications with individuals other than former President Trump, according to a copy obtained by CNN.

News of the letter, which was addressed to Bannon's attorney, comes as the committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday and vote on whether the Trump ally should be referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt charges after refusing to comply with the panel's subpoena deadline last week.

While Bannon has argued that he is unable to cooperate with the committee until matters of executive privilege are resolved by the courts, the panel's response makes clear it believes his "willful refusal to comply with the Subpoena constitutes a violation of federal law."

"As was explained in the Select Committee's October 8, 2021 letter ... the former President has not communicated any such assertion of privilege, whether formally or informally, to the Select Committee. Moreover, we believe that any such assertion of privilege — should it be made by the former President — will not prevent the Select Committee from lawfully obtaining the information it seeks."

And even if the committee was "inclined to accept the unsupported premise" that executive privilege reaches communications between Bannon and Trump, the letter notes that Bannon "does not enjoy any form of absolute immunity from testifying or producing documents in response to a Congressional subpoena."

The letter also said that Bannon had until 6 p.m. ET on Monday to submit a written response to the committee if he felt there are any other issues related to his non-compliance that have not been addressed.

Read more here.