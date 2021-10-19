Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits Manhattan Federal Court in August 2020. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The Jan. 6 committee's anticipated vote on Tuesday citing Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress may be one of the last chances for lawmakers to seek meaningful consequences for former President Trump's attempt to effectively stage a coup.

After multiple and historic attempts to hold Trump to account for abuses of power — including two impeachments — failed to check his aberrant behavior, the rare move to try to enforce testimony from Bannon is intended to send a stern message to other allies of the former President whom the committee wants to question.

What is at stake is nothing less than the ability of a separate, co-equal branch of government to hold the presidency to account now and in future generations.

The inquiry became even more critical Monday, after Trump sued in District Court in Washington, DC, to keep secret records from his presidency that the Biden administration has declined to protect for him, rejecting his claims of executive privilege.

Lawyers for the former President, who refused to accept his free and fair election defeat and who incited a mob that invaded the US Capitol seeking to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory, made the outlandish claim that the committee -- rather than Trump -- was "attempting to damage the republic itself and the citizens of the United States."

It is far from the first time that the ex-President has sought to cover up his own behind-the-scenes behavior during the most flagrant challenge to US democracy of modern times.

His latest obstruction offensive raises the obvious question of what exactly Trump and his acolytes are trying to cover up about the attempt to prevent a peaceful transfer of power and to steal an election that he lost. But his suppression of information and flurries of legal action are also familiar after four years of an administration that refused any accountability and that made a mockery of Congress' constitutional oversight duty.

The potential criminal contempt filing against Bannon is intended not just to force the firebrand prophet of Trump-style populism to testify about his conversations with the former President in the days around January 6. It's a principled stand since Bannon's refusal to show up after being subpoenaed would potentially create a precedent that would shatter Congress' capacity to investigate any executive branch officials or othes, even those not related to Trump.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California told CNN on Sunday that the contempt filing was designed to prove the investigation has teeth, and as a warning to other witnesses tempted to bow to Trump's efforts to scupper it.

"The fact that if the Justice Department prosecutes Steve Bannon, other witnesses will see they will face real consequences including jail time and potentially stiff fines. That is a way of getting people's attention," Schiff, a member of the select committee, told CNN's Jim Acosta on "Newsroom."

"Bannon's an important witness in his own right, but it's also important to send a message that the rule of law is back and people are going to need to pay attention."

The immediate audience for that message is other key Trump associates who have been subpoenaed already. They include Kash Patel, a former senior Pentagon official; Mark Meadows, Trump's final White House chief of staff; and Dan Scavino, former deputy chief of staff.

The January 6 panel is Democratic-led but includes two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — who broke ranks and condemned Trump's behavior.

The committee was empaneled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after House and Senate Republican leaders, keen to ride Trump's popularity with GOP base voters in the midterm elections, thwarted a bipartisan agreement for an independent commission into the insurrection. The Republican obstruction underscored how Congress' capacity to investigate and restrain a wild presidency can be rendered very difficult when a party protects its own leader for partisan reasons and covers up his abuses of power.

When the committee votes to hold Bannon in criminal contempt, the full Democratic-controlled House will next have to follow suit and refer the matter to the US attorney for DC. Ultimately, it will be up to the Justice Department, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, to decide whether to prosecute.

