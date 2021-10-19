Preet Bharara, a former US attorney for the Southern District District of New York, said today that President Biden had made a mistake by saying those who are defying congressional subpoenas should face prosecution by the DOJ.
"I think he probably said what he probably shouldn't have said," said Bharara, speaking on CNN.
Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Friday what the President's message is to those who refuse subpoenas from the Jan. 6 panel, Biden said, "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable."
Pressed further on whether he thinks those people should be prosecuted by the department, the President said, "I do, yes."
Bharara, added however, that Biden's remark ought not to be compared to the pressure Trump often placed on the DOJ during his presidency.
"I am betting [Biden] regrets it," replied Bharara, when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if it was a mistake for Biden to say that. "...It was an unfortunate error...I think it was a mistake, but I don't think we should get carried away with it because I think he regrets saying what he said."
Bahara pointed out that Biden's remark drew a strong response from DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley on Friday, who said in a statement that the nation's top law enforcement agency would, "make its own independent decisions in all prosecutions based solely on the facts and the law. Period. Full stop."
Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed in his Senate confirmation hearing in February to keep the agency free from outside influences no matter, "who pressures me in whatever direction."
"The Department, if I am confirmed, will be under my protection for the purpose of preventing any kind of partisan or other improper motive in making any kind of investigation or prosecution," he said. "That's my vow. That's the only reason I'm willing to do this job."
The select committee announced on Thursday that it was moving forward to hold Bannon, an ally of former President Trump, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The panel is expected to vote tonight on whether it will approve the contempt report on Bannon.
Following today's meeting, the report is then referred to the House for a vote. If the vote succeeds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia.
Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also make its own determinations for prosecution.
