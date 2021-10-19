Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Jan. 6 committee to vote to approve Steve Bannon criminal contempt report

By Melissa Macaya

Updated 6:01 p.m. ET, October 19, 2021
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Former US attorney: "A mistake" for Biden to say DOJ should prosecute those defying congressional subpoenas

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Preet Bharara, a former US attorney for the Southern District District of New York, said today that President Biden had made a mistake by saying those who are defying congressional subpoenas should face prosecution by the DOJ.

"I think he probably said what he probably shouldn't have said," said Bharara, speaking on CNN.

Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Friday what the President's message is to those who refuse subpoenas from the Jan. 6 panel, Biden said, "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable."

Pressed further on whether he thinks those people should be prosecuted by the department, the President said, "I do, yes."

Bharara, added however, that Biden's remark ought not to be compared to the pressure Trump often placed on the DOJ during his presidency.

"I am betting [Biden] regrets it," replied Bharara, when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if it was a mistake for Biden to say that. "...It was an unfortunate error...I think it was a mistake, but I don't think we should get carried away with it because I think he regrets saying what he said."

Bahara pointed out that Biden's remark drew a strong response from DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley on Friday, who said in a statement that the nation's top law enforcement agency would, "make its own independent decisions in all prosecutions based solely on the facts and the law. Period. Full stop."

Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed in his Senate confirmation hearing in February to keep the agency free from outside influences no matter, "who pressures me in whatever direction."

"The Department, if I am confirmed, will be under my protection for the purpose of preventing any kind of partisan or other improper motive in making any kind of investigation or prosecution," he said. "That's my vow. That's the only reason I'm willing to do this job."

The select committee announced on Thursday that it was moving forward to hold Bannon, an ally of former President Trump, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The panel is expected to vote tonight on whether it will approve the contempt report on Bannon.

Following today's meeting, the report is then referred to the House for a vote. If the vote succeeds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also make its own determinations for prosecution.

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Whitney Wild contributed reporting to this post. 

15 min ago

Jan. 6 committee rejected Bannon's executive privilege claim

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 sent a letter to Steve Bannon on Friday rejecting his argument for failing to comply with the panel's subpoena and dismissing his claim of executive privilege, particularly as it relates to his communications with individuals other than former President Trump, according to a copy obtained by CNN.

News of the letter, which was addressed to Bannon's attorney, comes as the committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday and vote on whether the Trump ally should be referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt charges after refusing to comply with the panel's subpoena deadline last week.

While Bannon has argued that he is unable to cooperate with the committee until matters of executive privilege are resolved by the courts, the panel's response makes clear it believes his "willful refusal to comply with the Subpoena constitutes a violation of federal law."

"As was explained in the Select Committee's October 8, 2021 letter ... the former President has not communicated any such assertion of privilege, whether formally or informally, to the Select Committee. Moreover, we believe that any such assertion of privilege — should it be made by the former President — will not prevent the Select Committee from lawfully obtaining the information it seeks."

And even if the committee was "inclined to accept the unsupported premise" that executive privilege reaches communications between Bannon and Trump, the letter notes that Bannon "does not enjoy any form of absolute immunity from testifying or producing documents in response to a Congressional subpoena."

The letter also said that Bannon had until 6 p.m. ET on Monday to submit a written response to the committee if he felt there are any other issues related to his non-compliance that have not been addressed.

Read more here.

29 min ago

These are the lawmakers on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

US Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, speaks with the media after a committee hearing in July.
US Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, speaks with the media after a committee hearing in July. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

There are nine lawmakers on the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Seven of them are Democrats and two are Republicans.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson is the chair of the committee.

Rep. Liz Cheney is the vice chair. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the committee. They have defied their party by joining the panel controlled by Democrats, and Cheney even sacrificed her own position in leadership in order to remain vocal and outspoken about the need to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Other members are Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin, Elaine Luria, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy and Zoe Lofgren.

34 min ago

What is at stake for today's vote against Bannon and why it matters

Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits Manhattan Federal Court in August 2020.
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits Manhattan Federal Court in August 2020. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The Jan. 6 committee's anticipated vote on Tuesday citing Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress may be one of the last chances for lawmakers to seek meaningful consequences for former President Trump's attempt to effectively stage a coup.

After multiple and historic attempts to hold Trump to account for abuses of power — including two impeachments — failed to check his aberrant behavior, the rare move to try to enforce testimony from Bannon is intended to send a stern message to other allies of the former President whom the committee wants to question.

What is at stake is nothing less than the ability of a separate, co-equal branch of government to hold the presidency to account now and in future generations.

The inquiry became even more critical Monday, after Trump sued in District Court in Washington, DC, to keep secret records from his presidency that the Biden administration has declined to protect for him, rejecting his claims of executive privilege.

Lawyers for the former President, who refused to accept his free and fair election defeat and who incited a mob that invaded the US Capitol seeking to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory, made the outlandish claim that the committee -- rather than Trump -- was "attempting to damage the republic itself and the citizens of the United States."

It is far from the first time that the ex-President has sought to cover up his own behind-the-scenes behavior during the most flagrant challenge to US democracy of modern times.

His latest obstruction offensive raises the obvious question of what exactly Trump and his acolytes are trying to cover up about the attempt to prevent a peaceful transfer of power and to steal an election that he lost. But his suppression of information and flurries of legal action are also familiar after four years of an administration that refused any accountability and that made a mockery of Congress' constitutional oversight duty.

The potential criminal contempt filing against Bannon is intended not just to force the firebrand prophet of Trump-style populism to testify about his conversations with the former President in the days around January 6. It's a principled stand since Bannon's refusal to show up after being subpoenaed would potentially create a precedent that would shatter Congress' capacity to investigate any executive branch officials or othes, even those not related to Trump.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California told CNN on Sunday that the contempt filing was designed to prove the investigation has teeth, and as a warning to other witnesses tempted to bow to Trump's efforts to scupper it.

"The fact that if the Justice Department prosecutes Steve Bannon, other witnesses will see they will face real consequences including jail time and potentially stiff fines. That is a way of getting people's attention," Schiff, a member of the select committee, told CNN's Jim Acosta on "Newsroom."

"Bannon's an important witness in his own right, but it's also important to send a message that the rule of law is back and people are going to need to pay attention."

The immediate audience for that message is other key Trump associates who have been subpoenaed already. They include Kash Patel, a former senior Pentagon official; Mark Meadows, Trump's final White House chief of staff; and Dan Scavino, former deputy chief of staff.

The January 6 panel is Democratic-led but includes two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — who broke ranks and condemned Trump's behavior.

The committee was empaneled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after House and Senate Republican leaders, keen to ride Trump's popularity with GOP base voters in the midterm elections, thwarted a bipartisan agreement for an independent commission into the insurrection. The Republican obstruction underscored how Congress' capacity to investigate and restrain a wild presidency can be rendered very difficult when a party protects its own leader for partisan reasons and covers up his abuses of power.

When the committee votes to hold Bannon in criminal contempt, the full Democratic-controlled House will next have to follow suit and refer the matter to the US attorney for DC. Ultimately, it will be up to the Justice Department, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, to decide whether to prosecute.

Read more about what's at stake here.

35 min ago

Full House expected to vote on Bannon criminal contempt charges this week

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee investigating Jan. 6, told CNN that he expects the full House to vote on criminal contempt charges for Steve Bannon before the end of this week.

After the full House vote, it would then get referred to the Justice Department.

The select committee will vote to hold Bannon in criminal contempt later this evening. 

20 min ago

GOP lawmaker doesn't rule out Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Trump

From CNN's Chandelis Duster and Daniella Diaz

A Republican on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol on Sunday did not rule out issuing a subpoena for former President Trump as it seeks to obtain information from his allies.

"I don't know. I think if I had that answer now, I'd probably go in, you know, and not be able to see all the pieces," Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked if the committee could do a thorough investigation without subpoenaing Trump. "If we subpoena all of a sudden the former president, we know that's going to become kind of a circus so that's not necessarily something we want to do up front. But if he has pieces of information we need, we certainly will."

The House has issued subpoenas to allies of the former President, including former administration official Kash Patel and former chief of staff Mark Meadows. The committee announced last week it was moving forward to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Asked Friday what his message is to those who defy subpoenas from the January 6 select committee, President Biden told CNN's Kaitlan Collins, "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable."

"I do, yes," Biden said when asked if he thinks they should be prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

But DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said Friday that the department will "make its own independent decisions in all prosecutions based solely on the facts and the law. Period. Full stop."

Kinzinger told Tapper the President's comments were "appropriate" and that the potential criminal contempt referral for Bannon is the "first shot over the bow."

"It's very real, but it says to anybody else coming in front of the committee, 'Don't think that you're gonna be able to just kind of walk away and we're gonna forget about you, we're not,'" he said.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House committee, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" last week "nobody is off limits to a subpoena from this committee" when asked about the possibility of subpoenaing Trump.

55 min ago

Read the Jan. 6 committee's full criminal contempt report on Steve Bannon

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles and Whitney Wild

The committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol released its contempt report on former President Trump ally Steve Bannon, a document that outlines the efforts the committee took to get Bannon to comply with its subpoena — and the failure by him to do so.

This report is the subject of a today's business meeting to be held by the committee, which marks the first step in a series of moves that needs to be taken in order to move forward with holding Bannon in criminal contempt for not complying with the subpoena.

The criminal contempt report lays out all the correspondence between the committee and Bannon, revealing new details about what happened the day of his scheduled deposition and making his full subpoena publicly available for the first time.

Throughout the report, the committee makes the case for why Bannon's claim of executive privilege does not hold up and lays out the legal argument for why he must comply with the subpoena.

Read the full report below:

READ: The January 6 committee's criminal contempt report on Steve Bannon
RELATED

READ: The January 6 committee's criminal contempt report on Steve Bannon

 

16 min ago

The first step to proceed with criminal contempt for Trump ally Steve Bannon is set for today

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Whitney Wild

Political strategist Steve Bannon gestures while giving a speech at a rally in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday.
Political strategist Steve Bannon gestures while giving a speech at a rally in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday. (Steve Helber/AP)

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 US Capitol attack is expected to formally kick off the process to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Trump's closest allies, in contempt of Congress on Tuesday night when the panel is scheduled to meet and advance a referral to the Justice Department.

The measure is expected to move to a House floor vote without any opposition from the committee members and marks a critical milestone in the investigation as the panel hopes even the remote threat of jail time inspires more Trump-aligned witnesses to cooperate.

In Tuesday's meeting set for 7:30 p.m. ET, the committee will adopt a contempt report, which was released Monday night and outlines the efforts the committee made to get a witness to comply with the subpoena, and the failure by the witness to do so.

What would happen next: This report is then referred to the House for a vote. If the vote succeeds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also make its own determinations for prosecution.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. But this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time.

As severe as a criminal contempt referral sounds, the House's choice to use the Justice Department may be more of a warning shot than a solution. Holding Bannon in criminal contempt through a prosecution could take years, and historically, criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.