Trump’s legal team asks for injunction and hearing within 21 days for lawsuit over presidency documents

Former President Trump’s legal team has asked the federal court in DC for a preliminary injunction and a hearing within 21 days as part of his lawsuit over documents from his presidency.

“If the Court does not intervene, the Archivist could give the Committee confidential, privileged information,” Trump’s legal team writes, asking for a court order to stop the Archives from giving White House records to the House.

“If such material is disclosed before the Court has an opportunity to hear Plaintiff and to determine the merits of his claim, the very rights Plaintiff seeks to protect will have been destroyed. Such a result would not only injure President Trump but also future presidents by chilling advice given by presidential aides and advisors.”

The request to the court late Tuesday jump starts the case, potentially prompting federal Judge Tanya Chutkan to consider Trump’s legal arguments quickly.

Trump’s already facing a tight deadline as the National Archives processes documents it has from his White House and that are being sought by the House Jan. 6 investigation.

The news from his legal team comes as the Jan. 6 committee voted to approve a criminal contempt report for his ally Steve Bannon after he defied a subpoena.

The Archives is set to turn over more than 45 records that Trump wants to keep confidential on Nov. 12, unless a federal judge intervenes, as the Archives continues to process additional records from the Trump presidency.

The Biden administration has declined to assert executive privilege so far, and Trump’s court action this week tees up a potentially long and complex legal battle over executive privilege, Congress’ power and the role of a former President.