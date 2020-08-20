Live TV
Steve Bannon charged with fraud in border wall campaign

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:04 a.m. ET, August 20, 2020
1 min ago

Defendants allegedly schemed to create sham invoices and accounts, SDNY says

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

Steve Bannon in 2017
Steve Bannon in 2017 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign. In an excerpt from the Southern District of New York, Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett said: 

“The defendants allegedly engaged in fraud when they misrepresented the true use of donated funds. 
As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth.  
This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law, not even a disabled war veteran or a millionaire political strategist.”
9 min ago

Bannon has been arrested

Steve Bannon, a former White House senior counselor to President Trump, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney's office.

Bannon's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Moments ago, Federal prosecutors announced they have charged Bannon and three others with defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign.  

16 min ago

Federal prosecutors accuse Steve Bannon, 3 others with fraud

From CNN's Kara Scannell

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.  

Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bannon will be presented in New York later Thursday.