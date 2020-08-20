We Build the Wall founder allegedly used money to fund his lavish lifestyle, SDNY says

Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon and We Build the Wall founder Brian Kolfage — along with two others — have been charged with fraud by federal prosecutors in New York.
A triple amputee Air Force veteran and motivational speaker, Kolfage was the leader of the online, crowd-funded campaign to build a border wall. Here's what acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said:
“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction.
While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle.
We thank the USPIS for their partnership in investigating this case, and we remain dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud wherever we find it.”