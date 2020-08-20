Bannon was arrested on a boat off the Connecticut coast, law enforcement official tells CNN

Former US President advisor Steve Bannon delivers a speech during the Front National party annual congress on March 10, 2018 in Lille, France. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

“In a lot of ways this is fraud 101 blown up because [of] the massive amounts we're talking about here,” CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said about federal prosecutors charging Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign.

How strong is the evidence? “This should be very provable,” Honig told CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

“You can pick up clues from the indictment. And in the indictment, the SDNY talks about how they have fake invoices and sham vendor arrangements. That tells me the SDNY has those documents," he added, referencing the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.