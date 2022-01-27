Follow CNN Politics
Justice Breyer's retirement

Ukraine-Russia border crisis

The latest on the Omicron variant

Biden to speak about Supreme Court Justice Breyer's retirement

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 11:58 a.m. ET, January 27, 2022
1 min ago

A look back at Justice Stephen Breyer's nearly 3 decades on the highest court

From CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Ariane de Vogue and Maureen Chowdhury

Justice Stephen Breyer, a consistently liberal-leaning vote on the Supreme Court, is set to announce his retirement after serving nearly 28 years.

The announcement comes after Breyer repeatedly stated that he was undecided on his retirement plans as recently as last year.

Breyer, age 83, was nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1994 and sworn in on Aug. 3 of that year.

With an unflappable belief in the US system of government and a pragmatic view of the law, he has served nearly three decades on the bench.

Breyer has sought to focus the law on how it could work for the average citizen. He was no firebrand and was quick to say that the Supreme Court couldn't solve all of society's problems. He often stressed that the court shouldn't be seen as part of the political branches but recognized that certain opinions could be unpopular.

"It is wrong to think of the court as another political institution," Breyer told an audience at Harvard Law School in 2021."It is doubly wrong to think of its members as junior league politicians," he said.

"If the public sees judges as 'politicians in robes,'" he warned, "its confidence in the courts, and in the rule of law itself, can only diminish, diminishing the court's power, including its power to act as a 'check' on the other branches."

In April 2020, Breyer appeared in a public service announcement urging individuals to fill out their census questionnaires, emphasizing how vital the information will be as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic — a rare move for an active member of the Supreme Court.

Breyer is known for his support for a woman's right to have a legal abortion, which became a point of controversy when he was given an award by Fordham University, a Jesuit school.

In 2015, in the case Glossip v. Gross, Breyer raised the question of whether the death penalty is unconstitutional in a 40-page minority dissenting opinion, which late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined. The judges voted 5-4 to uphold the use of a controversial drug for lethal injection in executions.

Early in his career, Breyer was law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg from 1964-1965.

Breyer was also special assistant to the assistant attorney general at the US Department of Justice from 1965 to 1967.

Breyer was a former assistant prosecutor during the Watergate hearings in the 1970s.

A little over a decade before he was sworn in to the Supreme Court, Breyer served as chief counsel for the US Senate Judiciary Committee from 1979 to 1980 and served as a judge for the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit from 1981 to 1990. Breyer served as the chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Breyer is expected to stay on until the end of the term and until a replacement is confirmed.

23 min ago

Biden and Breyer will hold a White House event soon to mark the justice's retirement

From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Betsy Klein

President Biden and Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will hold an event at 12:30 p.m. ET at the White House to mark the justice's retirement, the White House says.

Breyer's retirement gives Biden the opportunity to nominate his first Supreme Court justice and reinforce the high court's liberal minority. The nomination will be one of the most consequential choices of Biden's presidency and may offer him a political lifeline ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Breyer informed Biden of his decision to retire last week, two sources familiar with the conversation told CNN. Breyer, who is 83, has faced intense pressure from the left to retire while Democrats have a clear path to confirm his replacement.

Biden's pick to replace Breyer is expected be a younger liberal judge who could serve on the court for decades. The confirmation would not alter the Supreme Court's ideological balance — the court has six conservative justices appointed by Republican presidents and three liberals appointed by Democrats.

Biden has vowed to nominate the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

26 min ago

Biden's pick will not change the balance of the court, but his nominee could be a historic first 

From CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Ariane de Vogue

Although Presidents Biden's pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer will not change the balance of the court, given that Breyer will almost certainly be replaced with a fellow liberal, the new nominee is expected to be much younger and could serve on the court for decades.

The court currently has six conservative justices appointed by Republican presidents, and three liberals appointed by Democrats.

On the campaign trail, Biden vowed that if he were to get a vacancy he would fill it with an African American woman, which would represent a historic first for the high court. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that Biden "certainly stands by" the promise, but declined to offer any specifics.

Potential candidates include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, who was confirmed last year to the powerful DC-based appellate court. She once served as a law clerk for Breyer, and also worked as an assistant federal public defender and served on the US Sentencing Commission.

Another possibility would be Justice Leondra Kruger, 45, who serves on the California Supreme Court and is a veteran of the US Solicitor General's office. Members of Biden's team have previously stressed that they are seeking diversity for judicial appointments and that they are prepared to break from the norm and consider those whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those who are public defenders and civil rights and legal aid attorneys.

