State of the Union 2020
President Trump has arrived for the State of the Union
President Trump just walked into the House chamber for his State of the Union address.
He's shaking hands with lawmakers and other guests as he walks to the front of the chamber.
Melania Trump has entered the House chamber
First Lady Melania Trump just took her seat in the House chamber for the State of the Union address. The Trump family is sitting next to her.
President Trump's guests are also in her box. In all, 11 guests are expected to join first lady, each with their own connection to a Trump administration policy.
Some of the Supreme Court Justices just arrived
The Supreme Court Justices who are attending the State of the Union this year were just seated in the Capitol.
The group includes Chief Justice John Roberts — who has recently spent hours in Congress presiding over President Trump's impeachment trial.
Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan are also there.
Although Justice Stephen Breyer usually attends the event, he will miss it this year because he is traveling and came down with flu-like symptoms, a Supreme Court spokesperson told CNN.
Nancy Pelosi will sit behind Trump tonight. They haven't spoken since October.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed today that she hasn’t spoken to the President since the infamous White House Syria meeting — the one where the White House released a picture of her standing up and pointing at him, which she immediately owned and made her profile picture.
That was October — almost four months ago.
“You mean where he circulated the picture of my saying 'All roads lead to Putin' that one? Is that what we’re talking about? ... We haven’t spoken since then,” said Pelosi.
Pelosi will sit behind President Trump tonight (alongside Vice President Mike Pence) as the President addresses Congress.
Several congresswomen are wearing white tonight
Several Democratic lawmakers arrived at to the State of the Union address wearing white dresses and suits.
This isn't the first year white outfits have been spotted during the annual address.
Last year, the House Democratic Women's Working Group invited women of both parties to wear white to the address as a symbol of solidarity.
"Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights," Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, the chair of the working group, told CNN at the time.
In 2017, the same group coordinated Democratic women wearing white to Trump's joint address to Congress. At the time, the women said they were wearing white not only in memory of the women's suffrage movement but also to show Trump their support for a number of issues affecting women, including affordable health care, reproductive rights and equal pay.
Trump and the first lady are on their way to the State of the Union
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just left the White House. They're on their way to Capitol Hill for Trump's State of the Union address.
The Trumps are riding in the same car tonight. For the last two State of the Union addresses, Melania Trump traveled solo.
House impeachment managers will sit together tonight
The House impeachment managers are expected to sit together tonight at the State of the Union, a Democratic aide said.
The managers are the House Democrats who have been prosecuting the case against President Trump at the Senate trial. They gave their closing remarks in the case yesterday.
What Trump said at his pre-State of the Union lunch
President Trump trashed former national security adviser John Bolton and handicapped the 2020 Democratic primary race as part of a wide-ranging off-the-record lunch with anchors from major news networks today ahead of his State of the Union address, multiple sources have told CNN.
Like American presidents before him, Trump invited anchors from major news networks to dine with him at the White House in advance of his State of the Union address. The conversation is considered off the record — but CNN was excluded this year, and therefore did not agree to the mandate. Anchors from other news outlets did attend the lunch.
Asked for comment about discussions held between the President and those in attendance, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN she would not comment on an "off the record lunch."
White House official: It's "highly unlikely" Trump brings up impeachment tonight
A White House official said it's "highly unlikely" President Trump will refer to impeachment in any way during his State of the Union address tonight.
White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said the word "impeachment" does not appear in the formal remarks — but didn't rule out that Trump will allude to it in some way. In other words, it's all on "teleprompter Trump" to stay on script.
The White House said Trump will touch on a range of issues during his speech tonight and point to guests to hammer home his agenda. Look for Trump to talk about immigration, the economy and his decision to take out the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.