The Supreme Court Justices who are attending the State of the Union this year were just seated in the Capitol.

The group includes Chief Justice John Roberts — who has recently spent hours in Congress presiding over President Trump's impeachment trial.

Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan are also there.

Although Justice Stephen Breyer usually attends the event, he will miss it this year because he is traveling and came down with flu-like symptoms, a Supreme Court spokesperson told CNN.