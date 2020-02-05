State of the Union 2020
Trump and the first lady are on their way to the State of the Union
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just left the White House. They're on their way to Capitol Hill for Trump's State of the Union address.
The Trumps are riding in the same car tonight. For the last two State of the Union addresses, Melania Trump traveled solo.
House impeachment managers will sit together tonight
The House impeachment managers are expected to sit together tonight at the State of the Union, a Democratic aide said.
The managers are the House Democrats who have been prosecuting the case against President Trump at the Senate trial. They gave their closing remarks in the case yesterday.
What Trump said at his pre-State of the Union lunch
President Trump trashed former national security adviser John Bolton and handicapped the 2020 Democratic primary race as part of a wide-ranging off-the-record lunch with anchors from major news networks today ahead of his State of the Union address, multiple sources have told CNN.
Like American presidents before him, Trump invited anchors from major news networks to dine with him at the White House in advance of his State of the Union address. The conversation is considered off the record — but CNN was excluded this year, and therefore did not agree to the mandate. Anchors from other news outlets did attend the lunch.
Asked for comment about discussions held between the President and those in attendance, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN she would not comment on an "off the record lunch."
White House official: It's "highly unlikely" Trump brings up impeachment tonight
A White House official said it's "highly unlikely" President Trump will refer to impeachment in any way during his State of the Union address tonight.
White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said the word "impeachment" does not appear in the formal remarks — but didn't rule out that Trump will allude to it in some way. In other words, it's all on "teleprompter Trump" to stay on script.
The White House said Trump will touch on a range of issues during his speech tonight and point to guests to hammer home his agenda. Look for Trump to talk about immigration, the economy and his decision to take out the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
These Supreme Court justices will attend the State of the Union
Chief Justice John Roberts — who has recently spent hours in Congress presiding over President Trump's impeachment trial — will return tonight to attend the President's State of the Union address, a Supreme Court spokesperson said.
In the past, Roberts has expressed mixed feelings about the event, but he has always attended.
A court spokesperson told CNN Roberts will be joined by the two justices whom Trump nominated to the high court: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Elena Kagan will also be there.
Although Justice Stephen Breyer usually attends the event, he will miss it this year because he is traveling and came down with flu-like symptoms, the spokesperson said.
The justices' wives — Jane Roberts, Ashley Kavanaugh and Louise Gorsuch — will be in the chamber as well as Maureen Scalia, wife of late justice Antonin Scalia.
Trump will give his State of the Union one day before his expected impeachment acquittal
President Trump will give his State of the Union address tonight in the very chamber where he was impeached by the House late last year, addressing a Congress that remains bitterly divided over whether he committed high crimes and misdemeanors in his effort to pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival.
The Senate is expected to acquit Trump on the articles of impeachment tomorrow.
Sitting behind him on the dais will be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who oversaw the impeachment efforts after initial resistance. The two haven't spoken in months.
Trump's aides insist his speech will be forward-looking and optimistic, despite the deep grievances he fosters over being impeached. His Republican allies have encouraged him to steer clear of the divisive impeachment. And Trump himself insisted during a weekend interview he wasn't considering moving the speech to a less auspicious date.
"I've read through the speech and I've not seen the word impeachment," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters at the White House this afternoon.