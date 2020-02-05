President Trump trashed former national security adviser John Bolton and handicapped the 2020 Democratic primary race as part of a wide-ranging off-the-record lunch with anchors from major news networks today ahead of his State of the Union address, multiple sources have told CNN.

Like American presidents before him, Trump invited anchors from major news networks to dine with him at the White House in advance of his State of the Union address. The conversation is considered off the record — but CNN was excluded this year, and therefore did not agree to the mandate. Anchors from other news outlets did attend the lunch.

Asked for comment about discussions held between the President and those in attendance, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN she would not comment on an "off the record lunch."

