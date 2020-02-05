Live TV
State of the Union 2020

By Meg Wagner and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Updated 9:15 p.m. ET, February 4, 2020
2 min ago

The designated survivor is the interior secretary

From CNN's Allie Malloy

Tonight's designated survivor is Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt

Every year the administration appoints one member of the Cabinet to remain outside the House chamber during the State of the Union in case disaster strikes.

1 min ago

Nancy Pelosi extended her hand to Trump. He didn't take it.

Pool
Pool

As President Trump took his place at the front of the House chamber for his State of the Union address, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — who is seated behind him — reached out to shake his hand.

Trump did not take it.

Pelosi confirmed today that she hasn’t spoken to the President since the infamous White House Syria meeting — the one where the White House released a picture of her standing up and pointing at him, which she immediately owned and made her profile picture.

That was October — almost four months ago.

“You mean where he circulated the picture of me saying 'All roads lead to Putin' that one? Is that what we’re talking about? ... We haven’t spoken since then,” said Pelosi.

Since then, the House — under Pelosi's leadership — approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.

See the exchange here:

4 min ago

President Trump has arrived for the State of the Union

Pool
Pool

President Trump just walked into the House chamber for his State of the Union address.

He's shaking hands with lawmakers and other guests as he walks to the front of the chamber.

Watch Trump's full entrance:

12 min ago

Melania Trump has entered the House chamber

Pool
Pool

First Lady Melania Trump just took her seat in the House chamber for the State of the Union address. The Trump family is sitting next to her.

President Trump's guests are also in her box. In all, 11 guests are expected to join first lady, each with their own connection to a Trump administration policy.

Watch here:

13 min ago

Some of the Supreme Court Justices just arrived

The Supreme Court Justices who are attending the State of the Union this year were just seated in the Capitol.

The group includes Chief Justice John Roberts — who has recently spent hours in Congress presiding over President Trump's impeachment trial.

Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan are also there.

Although Justice Stephen Breyer usually attends the event, he will miss it this year because he is traveling and came down with flu-like symptoms, a Supreme Court spokesperson told CNN.

Watch here:

21 min ago

29 min ago

Several congresswomen are wearing white tonight

Representative from Minnesota Ilhan Omar and Democratic members from the House of Representatives wearing white attend the State Of The Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Representative from Minnesota Ilhan Omar and Democratic members from the House of Representatives wearing white attend the State Of The Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Several Democratic lawmakers arrived at to the State of the Union address wearing white dresses and suits.

This isn't the first year white outfits have been spotted during the annual address.

Last year, the House Democratic Women's Working Group invited women of both parties to wear white to the address as a symbol of solidarity.

"Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights," Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, the chair of the working group, told CNN at the time.

In 2017, the same group coordinated Democratic women wearing white to Trump's joint address to Congress. At the time, the women said they were wearing white not only in memory of the women's suffrage movement but also to show Trump their support for a number of issues affecting women, including affordable health care, reproductive rights and equal pay.

30 min ago

Trump and the first lady are on their way to the State of the Union

Pool
Pool

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just left the White House. They're on their way to Capitol Hill for Trump's State of the Union address.

The Trumps are riding in the same car tonight. For the last two State of the Union addresses, Melania Trump traveled solo.

See moment here:

48 min ago

House impeachment managers will sit together tonight

From CNN's Manu Raju

The House impeachment managers are expected to sit together tonight at the State of the Union, a Democratic aide said.

The managers are the House Democrats who have been prosecuting the case against President Trump at the Senate trial. They gave their closing remarks in the case yesterday.