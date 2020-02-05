State of the Union 2020
The designated survivor is the interior secretary
Tonight's designated survivor is Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt
Every year the administration appoints one member of the Cabinet to remain outside the House chamber during the State of the Union in case disaster strikes.
Nancy Pelosi extended her hand to Trump. He didn't take it.
As President Trump took his place at the front of the House chamber for his State of the Union address, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — who is seated behind him — reached out to shake his hand.
Trump did not take it.
Pelosi confirmed today that she hasn’t spoken to the President since the infamous White House Syria meeting — the one where the White House released a picture of her standing up and pointing at him, which she immediately owned and made her profile picture.
That was October — almost four months ago.
“You mean where he circulated the picture of me saying 'All roads lead to Putin' that one? Is that what we’re talking about? ... We haven’t spoken since then,” said Pelosi.
Since then, the House — under Pelosi's leadership — approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.
See the exchange here:
President Trump has arrived for the State of the Union
President Trump just walked into the House chamber for his State of the Union address.
He's shaking hands with lawmakers and other guests as he walks to the front of the chamber.
Watch Trump's full entrance:
Melania Trump has entered the House chamber
First Lady Melania Trump just took her seat in the House chamber for the State of the Union address. The Trump family is sitting next to her.
President Trump's guests are also in her box. In all, 11 guests are expected to join first lady, each with their own connection to a Trump administration policy.
Watch here:
Some of the Supreme Court Justices just arrived
The Supreme Court Justices who are attending the State of the Union this year were just seated in the Capitol.
The group includes Chief Justice John Roberts — who has recently spent hours in Congress presiding over President Trump's impeachment trial.
Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan are also there.
Although Justice Stephen Breyer usually attends the event, he will miss it this year because he is traveling and came down with flu-like symptoms, a Supreme Court spokesperson told CNN.
Watch here:
Nancy Pelosi will sit behind Trump tonight. They haven't spoken since October.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed today that she hasn’t spoken to the President since the infamous White House Syria meeting — the one where the White House released a picture of her standing up and pointing at him, which she immediately owned and made her profile picture.
That was October — almost four months ago.
“You mean where he circulated the picture of my saying 'All roads lead to Putin' that one? Is that what we’re talking about? ... We haven’t spoken since then,” said Pelosi.
Pelosi will sit behind President Trump tonight (alongside Vice President Mike Pence) as the President addresses Congress.
Several congresswomen are wearing white tonight
Several Democratic lawmakers arrived at to the State of the Union address wearing white dresses and suits.
This isn't the first year white outfits have been spotted during the annual address.
Last year, the House Democratic Women's Working Group invited women of both parties to wear white to the address as a symbol of solidarity.
"Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights," Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, the chair of the working group, told CNN at the time.
In 2017, the same group coordinated Democratic women wearing white to Trump's joint address to Congress. At the time, the women said they were wearing white not only in memory of the women's suffrage movement but also to show Trump their support for a number of issues affecting women, including affordable health care, reproductive rights and equal pay.
Trump and the first lady are on their way to the State of the Union
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just left the White House. They're on their way to Capitol Hill for Trump's State of the Union address.
The Trumps are riding in the same car tonight. For the last two State of the Union addresses, Melania Trump traveled solo.
See moment here:
House impeachment managers will sit together tonight
The House impeachment managers are expected to sit together tonight at the State of the Union, a Democratic aide said.
The managers are the House Democrats who have been prosecuting the case against President Trump at the Senate trial. They gave their closing remarks in the case yesterday.