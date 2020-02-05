Pool

As President Trump took his place at the front of the House chamber for his State of the Union address, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — who is seated behind him — reached out to shake his hand.

Trump did not take it.

Pelosi confirmed today that she hasn’t spoken to the President since the infamous White House Syria meeting — the one where the White House released a picture of her standing up and pointing at him, which she immediately owned and made her profile picture.

That was October — almost four months ago.

“You mean where he circulated the picture of me saying 'All roads lead to Putin' that one? Is that what we’re talking about? ... We haven’t spoken since then,” said Pelosi.

Since then, the House — under Pelosi's leadership — approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.

