Trump's State of the Union addressBy Sophie Tatum, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Pence and Pelosi share a bipartisan handshake
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, just shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence as lawmakers await President Trump inside the House Chamber.
This is Pelosi's first State of the Union speech as House speaker with Trump in office, after winning the speakership race in last month.
Rick Perry is the designated survivor
From CNN's Noah Gray and Betsy Klein
Secretary of energy Rick Perry is this year's designated survivor.
What this means: Every year the administration appoints one member of the Cabinet to remain outside the House chamber during the State of the Union in case disaster strikes.
Perry, former governor of Texas, became the secretary of energy in March 2017.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Perry ran for president twice, in the 2012 and 2016 Republican primaries. He appeared as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in the fall of 2016. Trump nominated his former rival for the Energy Department post in December 2016.
President Trump just departed the White House
President Trump just got in a car at the White House and he's heading to the US Capitol for his second State of the Union address.
First Lady Melania Trump is arriving separately for the second year in a row.
Trump will announce details of second summit with North Korea
From CNN’s Kylie Atwood
President Trump will announce that a second summit between North Korea and the US will take place in Vietnam on Feb. 27 and 28, according to a source familiar with the summit’s planning and Trump’s remarks tonight.
The city in Vietnam is still under discussion, and the summit could end up being Hanoi or Da Nang.
Steve Biegun, a State Department special representative to North Korea, is heading to Pyongyang tomorrow to solidify some details of the summit including the city where it will take place. He will also press North Korea to attend a series of working level meetings between now and the summit.
The two areas where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she Trump have common ground
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her followers on Twitter earlier today that they should watch "none" of President Trump's State of the Union address.
Asked by CNN's Dana Bash if there was anything the President could say tonight that would make her think she work with him, or see any common ground, Ocasio-Cortez cited criminal justice reform and infrastructure as two areas she might be open to.
But she's not holding her breath.
"I don't expect him to change too much of his tune, I expect him to dress it up," she said. "I'm open if he wants to change his platform."
These military officials will be watching Trump's address tonight
From CNN's Barbara Starr and John Kirby
Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan and General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be attending the State of the Union tonight, according to multiple defense officials.
Typically, the chiefs of the branches attend if their schedules permit, including the commandant of the Coast Guard and commanding general of the National Guard.
General Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will not be attending President Trump's address tonight, as he is designated to stay behind for continuity of military command, according to two US defense officials.
Guidance from a military official is the same as previous years. It is...
- The chairman and chiefs in attendance by tradition do not applaud anything politically oriented, so they will not be expected to applaud for troop withdrawals, ISIS or the border in any political context.
- Military leaders only are expected to applaud if “heroes” are in the balcony and recognized by POTUS.
- And as always, by tradition, the chiefs only applaud if it begins with the chairman applauding. Traditionally they keep a side glance of sorts and follow his lead.
Trump will preview his administration’s women’s empowerment initiative tonight
From CNN's Poppy Harlow
President Trump will preview the administration’s women’s empowerment initiative — which is spearheaded by his daughter Ivanka Trump — in his State of the Union address tonight, according to a source close to the President's daughter.
It’s something Ivanka has been working on for the past two years, and aligns with her other initiatives that she launched while working in the administration, such as the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative with the World Bank, and others.
Kamala Harris calls on Trump to rise above politics
From CNN's Maeve Reston
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris issued a prebuttal to President Trump before his State of the Union address this evening, asking supporters to recommit themselves to fighting for “an optimistic America.”
The California senator criticized Trump’s policy agenda, his recent shutdown of the government and his treatment of immigrants. She accused him of rewriting the rules to help big corporations and powerful interests.
Alluding to Trump’s speech last year, Harris said his calls for unity have thus far been hollow. This evening, she said during a Facebook Live, “is a moment for the President to rise above politics.”
“Let’s fight for an America where the economy works for working people, an America where healthcare and education are fundamental rights, not a privilege for the wealthy few,” she added.
In an echo of her stump speech on the campaign trail, the Democratic senator also encouraged the nation’s leaders to “speak truth” about “the threat of climate change, about our broken criminal justice system, about our weakened position in the world and about the realities of racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia and transphobia.”
Harris invited Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik as her guest at the State of the Union. Pesiri-Dybvik lost her home in one of California’s recent wildfires and was furloughed during the shutdown.
Expect Trump to spend a "significant portion" of his speech on foreign policy, sources say
From CNN’s Sarah Westwood, Pam Brown and Betsy Klein
Vice President Mike Pence and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney briefed surrogates Monday evening at the White House ahead of President Trump's speech.
About 20 key supporters were briefed by the President, Pence, Mulvaney and counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, according another source in the room.
Mulvaney told the group the address would be about 50% foreign policy.
Here's what else Trump will talk about:
- Drug pricing: A source present at the meeting told CNN they were told the speech will touch on drug pricing because it could be a source of commonality between Democrats and Republicans — a theme we know they are trying to emphasize.
- Abortion and pro-life issues: Trump will also talk about abortion and pro-life issues in the address, and Mulvaney assured faith leaders at the meeting they would be happy with what the President had to say on that issue.
- Unity: The group also got a preview for what Trump plans to cover Tuesday in his speech, including, sources said, themes of unity and the administration’s success.
- Foreign policy: Expect Trump to spend a “significant portion” of his remarks on foreign policy, including Afghanistan, Syria, and a host of other national security issues, according to multiple people in the room.
Trump, who spoke during the meeting, was “in a good mood, very upbeat,” and thanked the surrogates for their continued support.