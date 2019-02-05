Secretary of energy Rick Perry is this year's designated survivor.

What this means: Every year the administration appoints one member of the Cabinet to remain outside the House chamber during the State of the Union in case disaster strikes.

Perry, former governor of Texas, became the secretary of energy in March 2017.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Perry ran for president twice, in the 2012 and 2016 Republican primaries. He appeared as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in the fall of 2016. Trump nominated his former rival for the Energy Department post in December 2016.