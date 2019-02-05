Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Tuesday she has accepted an invitation to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union address.

Abrams has been talked about as a rising star in the Democratic Party. She gained a national following during her unsuccessful bid to become governor of Georgia last fall.

Abrams said last week that she is "honored" to give the Democratic response. Her spokesperson said Abrams would be the first black woman to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union.