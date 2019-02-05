Women lawmakers flip the script and surprise Trump with applause

Dressed in all white, a group of Democratic women just stood to cheer during President Trump's State of the Union — and even Trump was surprised.

Trump was discussing women in the workforce when the moment happened.

"No one has benefited more from a thriving economy than women who have filled 58% of the newly created jobs last year," Trump said.

Many lawmakers in the room, including some Democratic women, stood to cheer.

"You weren't supposed to do that," Trump joked. "Thank you very much. Thank you very much. All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before."

Then, Trump urged the women to keep standing.

"Don't sit yet. You're going to like this. And exactly one century after Congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in congress than at any time," he said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stood up after that line, and gestured for others in the room to do the same.

Watch: